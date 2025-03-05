Pokemon GO Powerful Potential preparation guide

Pokemon GO Powerful Potential kicks off at 10 am local time on March 5, 2025, and ends at 8 pm local time on March 10, 2025. It marks the debut of Kubfu and the Shiny Charcadet family in Niantic's mobile game. This is the first event of the Might and Mastery season and features a couple of interesting bonuses.
This article covers all the features and bonuses of Pokemon GO Powerful Potential and tells you how to make the most of it.
Pokemon GO Powerful Potential features and bonuses
Features
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
Max Battles
One-Star Max Battles
- Dynamax Grookey
- Dynamax Scorbunny
- Dynamax Sobble
Six-Star Max Battles
- Gigantamax Venusaur [shiny available]
- Gigantamax Charizard [shiny available]
- Gigantamax Blastoise [shiny available]
Raids
One-Star Raids
- Gothita [shiny available]
- Solosis [shiny available]
- Sinistea
Three-Star Raids
- Alolan Raichu [shiny available]
- Hisuian Typhlosion [shiny available]
- Sableye [shiny available]
Field Research task encounters
- Alolan Raichu
- Hisuian Typhlosion
- Sableye
- Gothita
- Solosis
- Sinistea
Additionally, you can get Dynamax Kubfu from the Special Research track.
Also read: 5 things to look forward to in Pokemon GO in March 2025
Bonuses
The following bonuses will be active during the Pokemon GO Powerful Potential event:
- 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during the event period.
Upon completing the free Timed Research, the following bonus will unlock:
- 1/4 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during the event period.
Also read: 7 best PvP picks to farm in Pokemon GO Powerful Potential
Best tips and tricks for Pokemon GO Powerful Potential
Do the following things to make the most out of the first event of the Might and Mastery season:
- Focus on Research: Whether it's the Timed Research or the Special Research, there's a lot to be earned. Plan your gameplay based on the tasks at hand.
- Get ready to walk: Hatching Eggs is a big part of this event. It will help you look for the most appealing shinies featured in it.
- Farm the Gigantamax Kanto starters: These powerful creatures are back. They will remain strong for a long time to come. Plan outings with your local community and challenge them for the win.
Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:
- Ditto disguises
- PokeStop Showcases Schedule
- Buddy evolution Adventure Together guide in Pokemon GO
- Best Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨