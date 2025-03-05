Pokemon GO Powerful Potential preparation guide

Pokemon GO Powerful Potential kicks off at 10 am local time on March 5, 2025, and ends at 8 pm local time on March 10, 2025. It marks the debut of Kubfu and the Shiny Charcadet family in Niantic's mobile game. This is the first event of the Might and Mastery season and features a couple of interesting bonuses.

This article covers all the features and bonuses of Pokemon GO Powerful Potential and tells you how to make the most of it.

Pokemon GO Powerful Potential features and bonuses

Features

Max Battles

One-Star Max Battles

Dynamax Grookey

Dynamax Scorbunny

Dynamax Sobble

Six-Star Max Battles

Raids

One-Star Raids

Gothita [shiny available]

Solosis [shiny available]

Sinistea

Three-Star Raids

Alolan Raichu [shiny available]

Hisuian Typhlosion [shiny available]

Sableye [shiny available]

Field Research task encounters

Alolan Raichu

Hisuian Typhlosion

Sableye

Gothita

Solosis

Sinistea

Additionally, you can get Dynamax Kubfu from the Special Research track.

Bonuses

The following bonuses will be active during the Pokemon GO Powerful Potential event:

1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during the event period.

Upon completing the free Timed Research, the following bonus will unlock:

1/4 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during the event period.

Best tips and tricks for Pokemon GO Powerful Potential

Do the following things to make the most out of the first event of the Might and Mastery season:

Focus on Research: Whether it's the Timed Research or the Special Research, there's a lot to be earned. Plan your gameplay based on the tasks at hand.

Whether it's the Timed Research or the Special Research, there's a lot to be earned. Plan your gameplay based on the tasks at hand. Get ready to walk: Hatching Eggs is a big part of this event. It will help you look for the most appealing shinies featured in it.

Hatching Eggs is a big part of this event. It will help you look for the most appealing shinies featured in it. Farm the Gigantamax Kanto starters: These powerful creatures are back. They will remain strong for a long time to come. Plan outings with your local community and challenge them for the win.

