How to solo defeat Alolan Raichu in Pokemon GO 3-star Raids?

Alolan Raichu has made a thunderous return to Pokemon GO, taking center stage as a formidable three-star raid boss. This electrifying reappearance has left the community hyped, with countless trainers eager to add this unique creature to their collections. With rare spawning in the wild, now is the prime moment for players to seize this opportunity. Alolan Raichu, one of the two evolved forms of the iconic mascot Pikachu, can exclusively be encountered through raids, rare wild appearances, or special events.

While raids in Pokemon GO are traditionally intended for cooperative play, not every trainer enjoys the luxury of raiding alongside allies. Many adventurers embark on the challenge of defeating raid bosses solo, even though it poses a formidable obstacle for the average player.

How to solo Alolan Raichu in Pokemon GO raids?

To succeed here, it is key for players to understand the basics of type matchups when facing raid bosses in the game. Alolan Raichu is an Electric/Psychic-type Pokemon, which makes it weak against Ground, Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type moves. In light of this, trainers can strategically assemble a team capable of efficiently taking on this formidable pocket monster.

Alolan Raichu leans toward offense in terms of stats, presenting a moderate challenge for solo raiders within the allocated time frame. However, its overall stats make it manageable enough for solo trainers to deal with. Some of the most potent counters against Alolan Raichu include:

Primal Groudon

Pheromosa

Groudon

Mega Gengar

Mega Houndoom

Mega Gyarados

Mega Banette

Hydreigon

Mega Absol

Hoopa (Unbound)

Darkrai

Gholdengo

Chandelure

Giratine Origin Form

Mega Tyranitar

Landorus (Therian)

Mamoswine

Garchomp

Volcarona

Rhyperior

Excadrill

Yveltal

Zoroark

Mewtwo

Zarude

While these counters are formidable, it's important to still maintain caution as raid battles remain challenging, and Alolan Raichu possesses potent offensive capabilities. Utilizing powerful Mega Evolutions and Legendary Pokemon may be essential to ensuring victory. Shadow Pokemon can also play a crucial role in raid battles, but remember that the Shadow bonus increases attack at the expense of defense.

When forming your raid party, take into consideration Alolan Raichu's moveset, which includes a range of Psychic, Grass, and Electric-type moves, such as Thunder Shock, Spark, Volt Switch, Psychic, Wild Charge, Grass Knot, and Thunder Punch. Creating a selection of Pokemon to counter these moves effectively is key.