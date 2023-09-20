How to solo defeat Galarian Mr. Mime in Pokemon GO 3-star raids?

Galarian Mr. Mime has returned to Pokemon GO as a formidable three-star raid boss, reigniting excitement among countless trainers eager to encounter and collect this unique creature. Given its rarity in the wild, this represents a prime opportunity for players to catch it.

Raids are typically designed for cooperative play, yet not all trainers have the privilege of allies during these encounters. Many may embark on the quest to defeat this raid solo, although it presents a significant challenge for the average Pokemon GO player.

Galarian Mr. Mime, one of the two evolved forms of Mime Jr., is exclusively obtainable through raids, rare appearances in the wild, or special events.

Mime Jr. cannot evolve into Galarian Mr. Mime at the time of writing this article, making these raid encounters the sole means of encounter.

How to solo Galarian Mr. Mime in Pokemon GO raids?

The Ice/Psychic-type Galarian variant returning to Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It's important for you to familiarize yourself with the types of matchups when confronting raid bosses in Pokemon GO. Galarian Mr. Mime is an Ice/Psychic-type creature, rendering it susceptible to several types of attack, including Rock, Steel, Bug, Dark, Fire, and Ghost.

Consequently, trainers can assemble a team optimized to effectively combat this formidable pocket monster.

Galarian Mr. Mime possesses well-balanced stats, making it a manageable challenge for solo raiders within the allotted timeframe. Some of the most effective counters against Galarian Mr. Mime include:

Mega Tyranitar

Mega Charizard Y

Mega Blaziken

Mega Gengar

Metagross

Mega Houndoom

Reshiram

Mega Gyarados

Mega Diancie

Mega Banette

Heatran

Mega Charizard X

Hydreigon

Mega Absol

Hoopa (Unbound)

Darkrai

Mega Aggron

Primal Groudon

Gholdengo

Volcarona

Mega Alakazam

Chandelure

Giratine Origin Form

Darmanitan

Mega Aerodactyl

Dialga

Delphox

Official announcement of Galarian Mr. Mime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

However, caution is advised as it's a raid battle, and Galarian Mr. Mime has potent offensive and defensive capabilities. Deploying powerful Mega Evolutions and Legendary Pokemon may be necessary to secure victory.

Shadow Pokemon can also be invaluable in Pokemon GO raid battles, but remember that the Shadow bonus boosts attack at the expense of defense.

When preparing the raid party, you should consider Galarian Mr. Mime's moveset, which includes a range of Psychic and Ice-type moves, such as Confusion, Zen Headbutt, Psychic, Triple Axel, and Ice Punch. Choosing the right Pokemon to counter these attacks is crucial.

It's essential to note that soloing this raid is not obligatory. Remote raiding has become more accessible through platforms like Campfire and online communities on platforms like Facebook and Discord.

While the cost of raid passes has doubled, those seeking to capture a Kleavor can still utilize the daily free pass obtained from photo disks at gym locations.