Pokemon GO Alakazam PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

The Psychic Spectacular event in Pokemon GO is set to commence on September 20, 2023, offering trainers the chance to encounter a variety of Psychic-type species. Among these creatures is Alakazam, a Pokemon introduced in the first-generation games. Alakazam is a pure Psychic-type Pokemon, and its initial evolutionary form, Abra, will become more available in the wild throughout the event, which concludes on September 24, 2023.

Although, in terms of its performance in Pokemon GO battles, Alakazam doesn't exhibit particularly impressive stats, making it less competitive in both PvE and PvP settings, despite its intriguing variety of moves.

However, for trainers determined to utilize Alakazam in battle, it's advisable to explore its optimal move sets. Additionally, understanding the most effective counters to overcome Alakazam in combat can be advantageous.

What are Alakazam's learnable moves in Pokemon GO?

Alakazam and its evolution line (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Overall, Alakazam has access to three Fast Moves and six Charged Moves in Pokemon GO. Although there are a few attacks that have elemental types different from Alakazam's Psychic types, it naturally benefits most from Psychic-type moves thanks to the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) it receives.

Alakazam's Fast Moves

Confusion

Counter

Psycho Cut

Alakazam's Charged Moves

Psychic

Future Sight

Shadow Ball

Focus Blast

Dazzling Gleam

Fire Punch

What is Alakazam's best moveset in Pokemon GO PvE?

Alakazam's best moveset for PvE (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Over the course of the game's various generations, Alakazam's role has shifted from a formidable glass cannon to being underwhelmingly compared to Mewtwo. Presently, Alakazam is generally not recommended for investment unless you find yourself in dire straits or are preparing one for Mega Alakazam.

Unfortunately, even with substantial investment, Alakazam is unlikely to reach the competitive level of many other Psychic types, let alone the increasingly dominant Shadow Pokemon in the meta.

Recommended PvE moveset for Alakazam

Confusion + Psychic

What is Alakazam's best moveset in Pokemon GO PvP?

Alakazam's best moveset for PvP (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Alakazam was largely disregarded in PvP before its Community Day, primarily due to its extreme fragility. However, the addition of Counter during Community Day and Fire Punch from the December 2019 rebalance gave it the necessary tools to compete in the meta.

Nevertheless, Alakazam's exceedingly poor durability hinders its performance in matchups where it cannot deal Super Effective damage, relegating it to more of a niche role.

Recommended PvP movesets for Alakazam

Psycho Cut + Psychic + Fire Punch

Psycho Cut + Shadow Ball + Fire Punch

What are the best counters to beat Alakazam in Pokemon GO?

To counter Alakazam effectively in Pokemon GO, you can employ Pokemon with Bug, Ghost, or Dark-type moves, as Alakazam's Psychic type renders it vulnerable to these attacks. If you require a list of reliable Pokemon that can easily defeat Alakazam, consider the following few among the many:

Beedrill

Pinsir

Scizor

Umbreon

Tyranitar

Honchkrow

Weavile

Darkrai

Hydreigon

Yveltal

Gengar

Giratina (Origin Forme)

Chandelure

Due to Alakazam's relatively subpar Defense and Stamina IVs, it tends to succumb rapidly when subjected to Super Effective damage. This holds true even when it possesses boosted CP and health as a raid boss. As long as your lineup includes Pokemon with appropriate types and strong CP/IVs, Alakazam should pose no significant challenge.