Pokemon GO - Best Psychic Cup: Great League edition team choices

The Adventures Abound update of Pokemon GO has brought about a new chapter in Niantic's mobile game. One of the events during this season is the Psychic Spectacular, a returning festival that celebrates Psychic-type Pocket Monsters. GO Battle League will also feature a special themed format called the Psychic Cup to accompany it.

The Psychic Cup: Great League edition is a returning phenomenon in Pokemon GO, and during the current season, it will last from September 16-30, 2023.

As the name suggests, only Psychic-type Pocket Monsters at or below 1,500 CP are eligible to enter. Mew is banned from the format owing to its highly diverse learnset.

With the basics out of the way, here are some of the best recommendations for this special cup in the Pokemon GO Battle League.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions. Attacks marked with a * are Legacy Moves and require an Elite TM.

Best leads for Pokemon GO's Psychic Cup: Great League Edition

Bruxish, Alolan Raichu, and Galarian Slowking are the best leads in Pokemon GO'sPsychic Cup (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

1) Bruxish

Base stats

Attack : 208

: 208 Defense : 145

: 145 Stamina: 169

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/15/15

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Bite

Bite Charged Attacks: Psychic Fangs and Aqua Tail

2) Galarian Slowking

Base stats

Attack : 190

: 190 Defense : 180

: 180 Stamina: 216

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/14/13

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Hex

Hex Charged Attacks: Shadow Ball and Surf*

3) Alolan Raichu

Base stats

Attack : 201

: 201 Defense : 154

: 154 Stamina: 155

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/15/15

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Volt Switch

Volt Switch Charged Attacks: Wild Charge and Thunder Punch

Honorable mentions

Victini with Quick Attack, V-Create, and Overheat.

with Quick Attack, V-Create, and Overheat. Shadow Gardevoir with Charm, Shadow Ball, and Triple Axel.

with Charm, Shadow Ball, and Triple Axel. Galarian Rapidash with Fairy Wind, Megahorn, and Body Slam.

with Fairy Wind, Megahorn, and Body Slam. Latios with Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, and Luster Purge*.

with Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, and Luster Purge*. Slowking Water Gun, Surf*, and Fire Blast.

Best switches for Pokemon GO's Psychic Cup: Great League Edition

Galarian Rapidah, Victini, and Galarian Slowking are Pokemon GO's best switches in Psychic Cup (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

1) Victini

Base stats

Attack : 210

: 210 Defense : 210

: 210 Stamina: 225

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

10/15/13

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Quick Attack

Quick Attack Charged Attacks: V-Create and Overheat

2) Galarian Rapidash

Base stats

Attack : 207

: 207 Defense : 162

: 162 Stamina: 163

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/13/15

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Fairy Wind

Fairy Wind Charged Attacks: Megahorn and Body Slam

3) Galarian Slowking

Base stats

Attack : 190

: 190 Defense : 180

: 180 Stamina: 216

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/14/13

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Hex

Hex Charged Attacks: Shadow Ball and Surf*

Honorable mentions

Alolan Raichu with Volt Switch, Wild Charge, and Thunder Punch.

with Volt Switch, Wild Charge, and Thunder Punch. Bruxish with Bite, Aqua Tail, and Psychic Fangs.

with Bite, Aqua Tail, and Psychic Fangs. Malamar with Psycho Cut, Foul Play, and Superpower.

with Psycho Cut, Foul Play, and Superpower. Slowbro with Water Gun, Ice Beam, and Surf*.

with Water Gun, Ice Beam, and Surf*. Slowking with Water Gun, Surf*, and Fire Blast.

Best closers for Pokemon GO's Psychic Cup: Great League Edition

Hypno, Victini, and Malamar are the best closers in Pokemon GO's Psychic Cup (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

1) Victini

Base stats

Attack : 210

: 210 Defense : 210

: 210 Stamina: 225

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

10/15/13

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Quick Attack

Quick Attack Charged Attacks: V-Create and Overheat

2) Hypno

Base stats

Attack : 144

: 144 Defense : 193

: 193 Stamina: 198

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/13/13

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Confusion

Confusion Charged Attacks: Shadow Ball and Fire Punch

3) Malamar

Base stats

Attack : 177

: 177 Defense : 165

: 165 Stamina: 200

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/15/9

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Psycho Cut

Psycho Cut Charged Attacks: Foul Play and Superpower

Honorable mentions

Alolan Raichu with Volt Switch, Wild Charge, and Thunder Punch.

with Volt Switch, Wild Charge, and Thunder Punch. Galarian Rapidash with Fairy Wind, Megahorn, and Body Slam.

with Fairy Wind, Megahorn, and Body Slam. Latias with Dragon Breath, Outrage, and Thunder.

with Dragon Breath, Outrage, and Thunder. Galarian Slowking with Hex, Surf*, and Shadow Ball.

with Hex, Surf*, and Shadow Ball. Galarian Articuno with Psycho Cut, Brave Bird, and Ancient Power.

Alongside the Psychic Cup, the open Master League will be available from September 16-23, and the open Great League can be played from September 23-30.

If your interest in the franchise extends beyond Pokemon GO, you may also check out our guides on the latest Scarlet and Violet DLC.