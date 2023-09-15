Pokemon GO - Best Psychic Cup: Great League edition team choices

The Adventures Abound update of Pokemon GO has brought about a new chapter in Niantic's mobile game. One of the events during this season is the Psychic Spectacular, a returning festival that celebrates Psychic-type Pocket Monsters. GO Battle League will also feature a special themed format called the Psychic Cup to accompany it.
The Psychic Cup: Great League edition is a returning phenomenon in Pokemon GO, and during the current season, it will last from September 16-30, 2023.
As the name suggests, only Psychic-type Pocket Monsters at or below 1,500 CP are eligible to enter. Mew is banned from the format owing to its highly diverse learnset.
With the basics out of the way, here are some of the best recommendations for this special cup in the Pokemon GO Battle League.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions. Attacks marked with a * are Legacy Moves and require an Elite TM.
Best leads for Pokemon GO's Psychic Cup: Great League Edition
1) Bruxish
Base stats
- Attack: 208
- Defense: 145
- Stamina: 169
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/15/15
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Bite
- Charged Attacks: Psychic Fangs and Aqua Tail
2) Galarian Slowking
Base stats
- Attack: 190
- Defense: 180
- Stamina: 216
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/14/13
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Hex
- Charged Attacks: Shadow Ball and Surf*
3) Alolan Raichu
Base stats
- Attack: 201
- Defense: 154
- Stamina: 155
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/15/15
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Volt Switch
- Charged Attacks: Wild Charge and Thunder Punch
Honorable mentions
- Victini with Quick Attack, V-Create, and Overheat.
- Shadow Gardevoir with Charm, Shadow Ball, and Triple Axel.
- Galarian Rapidash with Fairy Wind, Megahorn, and Body Slam.
- Latios with Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, and Luster Purge*.
- Slowking Water Gun, Surf*, and Fire Blast.
Best switches for Pokemon GO's Psychic Cup: Great League Edition
1) Victini
Base stats
- Attack: 210
- Defense: 210
- Stamina: 225
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 10/15/13
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Quick Attack
- Charged Attacks: V-Create and Overheat
2) Galarian Rapidash
Base stats
- Attack: 207
- Defense: 162
- Stamina: 163
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/13/15
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Fairy Wind
- Charged Attacks: Megahorn and Body Slam
3) Galarian Slowking
Base stats
- Attack: 190
- Defense: 180
- Stamina: 216
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/14/13
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Hex
- Charged Attacks: Shadow Ball and Surf*
Honorable mentions
- Alolan Raichu with Volt Switch, Wild Charge, and Thunder Punch.
- Bruxish with Bite, Aqua Tail, and Psychic Fangs.
- Malamar with Psycho Cut, Foul Play, and Superpower.
- Slowbro with Water Gun, Ice Beam, and Surf*.
- Slowking with Water Gun, Surf*, and Fire Blast.
Best closers for Pokemon GO's Psychic Cup: Great League Edition
1) Victini
Base stats
- Attack: 210
- Defense: 210
- Stamina: 225
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 10/15/13
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Quick Attack
- Charged Attacks: V-Create and Overheat
2) Hypno
Base stats
- Attack: 144
- Defense: 193
- Stamina: 198
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/13/13
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Confusion
- Charged Attacks: Shadow Ball and Fire Punch
3) Malamar
Base stats
- Attack: 177
- Defense: 165
- Stamina: 200
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/15/9
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Psycho Cut
- Charged Attacks: Foul Play and Superpower
Honorable mentions
- Alolan Raichu with Volt Switch, Wild Charge, and Thunder Punch.
- Galarian Rapidash with Fairy Wind, Megahorn, and Body Slam.
- Latias with Dragon Breath, Outrage, and Thunder.
- Galarian Slowking with Hex, Surf*, and Shadow Ball.
- Galarian Articuno with Psycho Cut, Brave Bird, and Ancient Power.
Alongside the Psychic Cup, the open Master League will be available from September 16-23, and the open Great League can be played from September 23-30.
