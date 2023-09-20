Pokemon GO Psychic Spectacular 2023 brings not only wild spawns and egg hatches but also event-exclusive Field Research tasks and a Timed Research questline for trainers to engage with. The rewards vary from encounters with rare Pokemon like Kadabra and Metang to in-game resources like Pinap Berries and Incubators. All things considered, it is unlikely trainers will want to miss out on these offerings.

Psychic Spectacular is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at 10 am local time and will conclude on Sunday, September 24, 2023, at 8 pm local time. This will provide trainers with plenty of time to participate in the proceedings and get their hands on everything on offer.

How to complete Pokemon GO Psychic Spectacular 2023 Field Research and Timed Research: All tasks and rewards

The available tasks and rewards of the event-exclusive free Timed Research questline for Pokemon GO's Psychic Spectacular 2023 event are as follows:

Psychic Spectacular - Step 1 of 1

Make 5 Curveball Throws - Solosis encounter

Make 10 Curveball Throws - Solosis encounter

Make 15 Curveball Throws - Solosis encounter

Make 20 Curveball Throws - Solosis encounter

Make 25 Curveball Throws - Solosis encounter

Make 30 Curveball Throws - Solosis encounter

Make 35 Curveball Throws - Solosis encounter

Make 42 Curveball Throws - Solosis encounter

Rewards: Solosis encounter, 30x Poke Ball, 1x Egg Incubator

The available tasks and rewards for Psychic Spectacular 2023 Field Research are as follows:

Catch 5 Psychic-type Pokemon - Solosis encounter [shiny variant available], 10x Poke Ball, 5x Great Ball, or 2x Ultra Ball

- Solosis encounter [shiny variant available], 10x Poke Ball, 5x Great Ball, or 2x Ultra Ball Make 10 Curveball Throws - Galarian Slowpoke encounter [shiny variant available], Wobbuffet encounter [shiny variant available], or Solosis encounter [shiny variant available]

- Galarian Slowpoke encounter [shiny variant available], Wobbuffet encounter [shiny variant available], or Solosis encounter [shiny variant available] Make an Excellent Curveball Throw - Kadabra encounter, Metang encounter, or Inkay encounter [shiny variant available]

- Kadabra encounter, Metang encounter, or Inkay encounter [shiny variant available] Spin 5 PokeStops or Gyms - Solosis encounter [shiny variant available], 500x Stardust, or 2x Pinap Berry

- Solosis encounter [shiny variant available], 500x Stardust, or 2x Pinap Berry Win a Raid - 50x Alakazam Mega Energy, 50x Slowbrow Mega Energy, 50x Gardevoir Mega Energy, or 50x Medicham Mega Energy

Expand Tweet

Psychic Spectacular 2023 marks the debut of Shiny Solosis in Pokemon GO. The aforementioned Field Research and Timed Research rewards provide trainers with ample Solosis encounters, which will surely increase their chance of coming across the elusive shiny variant of the Pocket Monster.

Pokemon GO trainers will also get to dip their toes in four Marvelous Minds Collection Challenges (featuring Medicham, Gardevoir, Slowbro, and Alakazam). Our Psychic Spectacular Collection Challenges guide provides players with all the required tasks and rewards for the same.