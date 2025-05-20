Pokemon GO Single Strike Urshifu best moveset and counters: Is it any good?

Pokemon GO Single Strike Urshifu is coming during the Final Strike: GO Battle Week event. You will be able to evolve your Kubfu into Single Strike Urshifu by giving it 200 Kubfu Candy after defeating 30 Dark-type Raids while Kubfu is your Buddy. To help players do so, the event will let players collect an extra Raid Pass to do more Raids.

For players considering getting a Pokemon GO Single Strike Urshifu, this guide is meant to help them. This article will provide all the necessary information about Single Strike Urshifu, including its best moveset, its best counters, and whether it is good in PvP and PvE.

Pokemon GO Single Strike Urshifu: Best moveset

Single Strike and Rapid Strike Urshifu (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO Single Strike Urshifu best PvP moveset

Fast Attack: Sucker Punch

Sucker Punch Charged Attacks: Dynamic Punch and Payback

Pokemon GO Single Strike Urshifu best PvE moveset

Fighting-type Attacker

Fast Attack: Counter

Counter Charged Attack: Dynamic Punch

Dark-type Attacker

Fast Attack: Sucker Punch

Sucker Punch Charged Attack: Payback

Is Single Strike Urshifu good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Single Strike Urshifu in Pokemon GO PvP

Single Strike Urshifu is a tough Pokemon to use in PvP. In both the Great and Ultra Leagues it is outshone by Pangoro, which shares its Fighting/Dark typing and access to Sucker Punch, while not being as frail.

It is much better in the Master League where it can take on staples like Origin Forme Dialga, Rhyperior, and Kyurem. However, Fighting-types struggle at this level due to the abundance of Fairy-types like Xerneas, Florges, and Zacian (Hero). Single Strike Urshifu especially struggles against them due to its double weakness to Fairy.

Single Strike Urshifu in Pokemon GO PvE

Fighting-type Attacker

Single Strike Urshifu has access to some of the best Fighting-type moves in the game, including the Fast Attack Counter and the Charged Attacks Close Combat and Dynamic Punch. Coming off of its good Attack stat, these Fighting moves deal massive damage to Pokemon in Gyms as well as Raid Bosses.

Dark-type Attacker

This big bear isn't as good a Dark-type but is still more than capable of holding its own thanks to access to Sucker Punch. Payback takes a lot of energy to use, Sucker Punch's fast generation capability helps with that.

Pokemon GO Single Strike Urshifu: All moves and stats

Single Strike Urshifu learns the following Fast Attacks:

Rock Smash

Counter

Sucker Punch

It also learns the following Charged Attacks:

Dynamic Punch

Close Combat

Brick Break

Payback

Base Stats:

Attack: 254

254 Defense: 177

177 Stamina: 225

225 Max CP: 4077

Pokemon GO Single Strike Urshifu's strengths and weaknesses

Pokemon GO Single Strike Urshifu Type Chart (Image via Sportskeeda)

Weaknesses:

Fairy

Fighting

Flying

Resistances:

Rock

Ghost

Fighting

Dark

Types that Single Strike Urshifu can hit for super effective STAB damage:

Psychic

Ghost

Rock

Ice

Normal

Steel

If you are interested in learning more about Single Strike Urshifu's type matchups, consider using our Pokemon Type Calculator.

Best counters to Single Strike Urshifu in Pokemon GO

Great League counters: Jumpluff, Azumarill, Clodsire, Annihilape, Malamar

Ultra League counters: Virizion, Clefable, Grumpig, Annihilape, Skeledirge

Master League counters: Xerneas, Zacian (Hero), Primarina, Zygarde Complete Forme, Yveltal

PvE counters:

Mega Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Mega Rayquaza with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent

Incarnate Forme Enamorus with Fairy Wind and Dazzling Gleam

Shadow Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Xerneas with Geomancy* and Moonblast

Togekiss with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Tapu Lele with Astonish and Nature's Madness*

(*indicates Legacy Move that needs to be taught using an Elite TM)

