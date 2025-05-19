How to beat Ferrothorn raids in Pokemon GO? Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

Ferrothorn is a Tier 3 Raid Boss in Pokemon GO that players can encounter from 6:00 am local time on May 19, 2025. This Grass/Steel type debuted in the Unova region in the Generation V games. If players want a wall for gyms with an impressive 10 resistances, they should try to get a Ferrothron in these raids.
This article will serve as a Raid guide for Ferrothorn in Pokemon GO. This includes information about its counters, whether or not it can be Shiny from a Raid, and what its CP would be at 100%.
Best counters to Pokemon GO Ferrothorn raids
The following Pokemon are the best counters to Ferrothorn in Pokemon GO raids:
- Mega Blaziken
- Mega Charizard Y
- Shadow Heatran
- Reshiram
- Mega Charizard X
- Shadow Chandelure
- Shadow Darmanitan Standard Mode
Here are some Pokemon with super effective STAB that are useful to take down Ferrothorn in Raids:
Best Fire-type counters to Ferrothorn:
Best Fighting-type counters to Ferrothorn:
(* indicates Legacy Move that needs to be taught from Elite TMs)
These search strings will help you identify Pokemon from your collection to counter Ferrothorn in Pokemon GO Raids:
- Fire&@Fire&cp2000-
- Fighting&@Fighting&cp2000-
What are Ferrothorn's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?
Weaknesses:
- Fire (156%)
- Fighting (60%)
Resistances:
- Normal
- Fairy
- Rock
- Steel
- Poison
- Grass
- Water
- Electric
- Dragon
- Psychic
Consider using our Pokemon Type Calculator for more information about Ferrothorn's offensive and defensive abilities.
Can you solo defeat Pokemon GO Ferrothorn raids?
Yes. While Ferrothorn has great resistances and stats that give it a lot of bulk, it has a massive Weakness to Fire-type Pokemon. If you bring a Mega like Blaziken or either Charizard form, alongside a few Fire-type Shadow Pokemon and Legendaries, Ferrothorn is certainly beatable by a single player attempting a Raid.
Shiny odds from Ferrothorn raids in Pokemon GO
Shiny Ferrothorn cannot be obtained from Raids at this moment in Pokemon GO. To get a Shiny Ferrothorn, players must catch and evolve a Shiny Ferroseed. To evolve, Ferroseed needs 50 Candy.
Ferrothorn 100% CP from raids (hundo CP)
If Ferrothorn is encountered in a Raid without a weather boost, the max CP of a 100% mon will be 1,326. However, with a cloudy weather boost, the max CP of 100% Ferrothorn will be 1,658.
The CP range of Ferrothorn is
- No weather boost: 1,258 - 1,326 CP at Level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
- Weather boosted (Rainy or windy): 1,572 - 1,658 CP at Level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
Pokemon GO Ferrothorn stats and moves as a raid boss
- Type: Grass/Steel
- Combat Power:
- Attack: 158
- Defense: 223
- Stamina: 3,600 HP
- Fast Attacks: Metal Claw and Bullet Seed
- Charged Attacks: Power Whip, Flash Cannon, Acid Spray, Mirror Shot, and Thunder
