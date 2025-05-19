Pokemon GO: 10 Best Normal-type Pokemon to have, ranked

In Pokemon GO, Normal-types are a rare sight. This is because while the typing has only one weakness (Fighting), it also has a single resistance (Ghost) and doesn't hit any other type for super effective damage. However, there are some Normal-types that are worth investing in. It usually is because of other factors beyond their typing, like their stats or their movepool.

This article will look at some of the best Normal-types in Pokemon GO that players should consider investing in.

10 best Normal-types in Pokemon GO

10) Wyrdeer

Wyrdeer in Pokemon Legends Arceus (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Attack: 206

206 Defense: 145

145 Stamina: 230

230 Max CP: 3089

Fast Attacks: Tackle, Confusion, and Zen Headbutt

Charged Attacks: Stomp, Psychic, Megahorn, and Wild Charge

Wyrdeer has acceptable stats and a secondary typing in Psychic. It can be used as a Gym Defender and to attack Raids in PvE, but there are better options for you to consider. It is also a useful check to mons like Toxapex, Tapu Fini, and Trevenant in Pokemon GO PvP.

9) Blissey

Blissey in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Attack: 129

129 Defense: 169

169 Stamina: 496

496 Max CP: 3117

Fast Attacks: Pound and Zen Headbutt

Charged Attacks: Hyper Beam, Dazzling Gleam, Psychic, and Wild Charge*

(* indicates Legacy Move that needs to be taught using an Elite TM)

Blissey is one of, if not the best, Gym Defenders of all time. While it is terrible in all other parts of Pokemon GO, it only needed to excel in this one arena. And thanks to its massive 496 Stamina stat, it can sit in a Gym with Berry support for days.

8) Staraptor

Staraptor in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Attack: 234

234 Defense: 140

140 Stamina: 198

198 Max CP: 3194

Fast Attacks: Quick Attack, Wing Attack, Gust*, and Sand Attack

Charged Attacks: Fly, Close Combat, Brave Bird, and Heat Wave

While the only Normal-type move Staraptor has is the Fast Move Quick Attack, that was enough to put it on this list. This early bird utilizes its only Normal STAB well to generate energy for its Charged Attacks like Fly and Close Combat. It's great in Raids, Gyms, the Great League, and the Ultra League.

7) Snorlax

Snorlax in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Attack: 190

190 Defense: 169

169 Stamina: 330

330 Max CP: 3647

Fast Attacks: Yawn*, Lick, and Zen Headbutt

Charged Attacks: Hyper Beam, Body Slam, Skull Bash, Earthquake, Heavy Slam, Outrage, and Superpower

Snorlax excels at Gym defense with its massive Stamina stat, second only to Blissey and Chansey (who barely didn't make the cut for this list). However, Snorlax also has a niche in the Pokemon GO Master League, where it takes advantage of the lack of Fighting types and checks Giratina (Origin), Dialga, and Togekiss.

6) Porygon 2

Porygon 2 (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Attack: 198

198 Defense: 180

180 Stamina: 198

198 Max CP: 3065

Fast Attacks: Lock-On, Hidden Power, and Charge Beam

Charged Attacks: Tri Attack, Hyper Beam, Zap Cannon, and Solar Beam

Porygon 2 has some utility thanks to its Charged Move Tri Attack, spreading debuffs like Attack and Defense drops in PvP. However, it isn't strong offensively or defensively, so it falters after a certain level.

5) Bewear

Bewear in the games (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Attack: 226

226 Defense: 141

141 Stamina: 260

260 Max CP: 3524

Fast Attacks: Tackle, Shadow Claw, and Low Kick

Charged Attacks: Stomp, Drain Punch*, Superpower, and Payback

Bewear can be a decent offensive presence thanks to its secondary Fighting typing and decent Attack stat. However, it is let down by its poor defense as well as the fact that its best coverage move, Superpower, drops its defense even further.

4) Ursaluna

Ursaluna in Pokemon Legends Arceus (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Attack: 243

243 Defense: 181

181 Stamina: 277

277 Max CP: 4358

Fast Attacks: Tackle and Rock Smash

Charged Attacks: Swift, High Horsepower*, Trailblaze, Fire Punch, Thunder Punch, Ice Punch, and Aerial Ace

Ursaluna barely made it to our list of best Ground-types in Pokemon GO. However, it gets a higher rank as a Normal-type since it makes good use of its stats and wide coverage, which provides it a level of unpredictability. This bear is best utilized as a Gym Defender and as a choice in the Master League.

3) Porygon-Z

Porygon-Z (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Attack: 264

264 Defense: 150

150 Stamina: 198

198 Max CP: 3693

Fast Attacks: Lock-On, Hidden Power, and Charge Beam

Charged Attacks: Tri Attack*, Hyper Beam, Zap Cannon, Blizzard, and Solar Beam

Porygon-Z loses a significant amount of bulk compared to its pre-evolution for a bit more offensive ability. However, while its raw power cannot be ignored, it struggles to find a serious role in any Pokemon GO metagame.

2) Aria Forme Meloetta

Aria Forme Meloetta in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Attack: 250

250 Defense: 225

225 Stamina: 225

225 Max CP: 4490

Fast Attacks: Quick Attack and Confusion

Charged Attacks: Hyper Beam, Psyshock, Thunderbolt, and Dazzling Gleam

If players can max out their Meloetta with Candy XL, it is a top-tier threat in the Pokemon GO Master League. It uses Quick Attack for fast energy generation and fires back Charged Attacks to force opponents to use their shields early. It does struggle in PvE, though.

1) Regigigas

Regigigas in Pokemon Generations (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Attack: 287

287 Defense: 210

210 Stamina: 221

221 Max CP: 4913

Fast Attacks: Hidden Power and Zen Headbutt

Charged Attacks: Giga Impact, Focus Blast, and Thunder

Without the Slow Start that hinders it in the mainline games, Regigigas can do a lot more in Pokemon GO. It is the best Normal-type attacker in the game, with access to STAB Giga Impact. Its Shadow form gives it an even greater boost to its offences, letting it have a niche in the Master League and work as a decent Raid attacker.

