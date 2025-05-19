Pokemon GO: 10 Best Normal-type Pokemon to have, ranked

In Pokemon GO, Normal-types are a rare sight. This is because while the typing has only one weakness (Fighting), it also has a single resistance (Ghost) and doesn't hit any other type for super effective damage. However, there are some Normal-types that are worth investing in. It usually is because of other factors beyond their typing, like their stats or their movepool.
This article will look at some of the best Normal-types in Pokemon GO that players should consider investing in.
10 best Normal-types in Pokemon GO
10) Wyrdeer
Base Stats
- Attack: 206
- Defense: 145
- Stamina: 230
- Max CP: 3089
Fast Attacks: Tackle, Confusion, and Zen Headbutt
Charged Attacks: Stomp, Psychic, Megahorn, and Wild Charge
Wyrdeer has acceptable stats and a secondary typing in Psychic. It can be used as a Gym Defender and to attack Raids in PvE, but there are better options for you to consider. It is also a useful check to mons like Toxapex, Tapu Fini, and Trevenant in Pokemon GO PvP.
9) Blissey
Base Stats
- Attack: 129
- Defense: 169
- Stamina: 496
- Max CP: 3117
Fast Attacks: Pound and Zen Headbutt
Charged Attacks: Hyper Beam, Dazzling Gleam, Psychic, and Wild Charge*
(* indicates Legacy Move that needs to be taught using an Elite TM)
Blissey is one of, if not the best, Gym Defenders of all time. While it is terrible in all other parts of Pokemon GO, it only needed to excel in this one arena. And thanks to its massive 496 Stamina stat, it can sit in a Gym with Berry support for days.
8) Staraptor
Base Stats
- Attack: 234
- Defense: 140
- Stamina: 198
- Max CP: 3194
Fast Attacks: Quick Attack, Wing Attack, Gust*, and Sand Attack
Charged Attacks: Fly, Close Combat, Brave Bird, and Heat Wave
While the only Normal-type move Staraptor has is the Fast Move Quick Attack, that was enough to put it on this list. This early bird utilizes its only Normal STAB well to generate energy for its Charged Attacks like Fly and Close Combat. It's great in Raids, Gyms, the Great League, and the Ultra League.
7) Snorlax
Base Stats
- Attack: 190
- Defense: 169
- Stamina: 330
- Max CP: 3647
Fast Attacks: Yawn*, Lick, and Zen Headbutt
Charged Attacks: Hyper Beam, Body Slam, Skull Bash, Earthquake, Heavy Slam, Outrage, and Superpower
Snorlax excels at Gym defense with its massive Stamina stat, second only to Blissey and Chansey (who barely didn't make the cut for this list). However, Snorlax also has a niche in the Pokemon GO Master League, where it takes advantage of the lack of Fighting types and checks Giratina (Origin), Dialga, and Togekiss.
6) Porygon 2
Base Stats
- Attack: 198
- Defense: 180
- Stamina: 198
- Max CP: 3065
Fast Attacks: Lock-On, Hidden Power, and Charge Beam
Charged Attacks: Tri Attack, Hyper Beam, Zap Cannon, and Solar Beam
Porygon 2 has some utility thanks to its Charged Move Tri Attack, spreading debuffs like Attack and Defense drops in PvP. However, it isn't strong offensively or defensively, so it falters after a certain level.
5) Bewear
Base Stats
- Attack: 226
- Defense: 141
- Stamina: 260
- Max CP: 3524
Fast Attacks: Tackle, Shadow Claw, and Low Kick
Charged Attacks: Stomp, Drain Punch*, Superpower, and Payback
Bewear can be a decent offensive presence thanks to its secondary Fighting typing and decent Attack stat. However, it is let down by its poor defense as well as the fact that its best coverage move, Superpower, drops its defense even further.
4) Ursaluna
Base Stats
- Attack: 243
- Defense: 181
- Stamina: 277
- Max CP: 4358
Fast Attacks: Tackle and Rock Smash
Charged Attacks: Swift, High Horsepower*, Trailblaze, Fire Punch, Thunder Punch, Ice Punch, and Aerial Ace
Ursaluna barely made it to our list of best Ground-types in Pokemon GO. However, it gets a higher rank as a Normal-type since it makes good use of its stats and wide coverage, which provides it a level of unpredictability. This bear is best utilized as a Gym Defender and as a choice in the Master League.
3) Porygon-Z
Base Stats
- Attack: 264
- Defense: 150
- Stamina: 198
- Max CP: 3693
Fast Attacks: Lock-On, Hidden Power, and Charge Beam
Charged Attacks: Tri Attack*, Hyper Beam, Zap Cannon, Blizzard, and Solar Beam
Porygon-Z loses a significant amount of bulk compared to its pre-evolution for a bit more offensive ability. However, while its raw power cannot be ignored, it struggles to find a serious role in any Pokemon GO metagame.
2) Aria Forme Meloetta
Base Stats
- Attack: 250
- Defense: 225
- Stamina: 225
- Max CP: 4490
Fast Attacks: Quick Attack and Confusion
Charged Attacks: Hyper Beam, Psyshock, Thunderbolt, and Dazzling Gleam
If players can max out their Meloetta with Candy XL, it is a top-tier threat in the Pokemon GO Master League. It uses Quick Attack for fast energy generation and fires back Charged Attacks to force opponents to use their shields early. It does struggle in PvE, though.
1) Regigigas
Base Stats
- Attack: 287
- Defense: 210
- Stamina: 221
- Max CP: 4913
Fast Attacks: Hidden Power and Zen Headbutt
Charged Attacks: Giga Impact, Focus Blast, and Thunder
Without the Slow Start that hinders it in the mainline games, Regigigas can do a lot more in Pokemon GO. It is the best Normal-type attacker in the game, with access to STAB Giga Impact. Its Shadow form gives it an even greater boost to its offences, letting it have a niche in the Master League and work as a decent Raid attacker.
Check out our other Pokemon GO guides here:
