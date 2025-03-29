Pokemon GO Bewear: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Bewear's best moveset will help players utilize this creature optimally in battle in both the PvP and PvE formats. Bewear got its Community Day in 2022, introducing it to the game. Thanks to the Pokemon GO Fuzzy Buddy Research Day, Bewear can be found more commonly for a short time. To get a Bewear, Stufful must be given 400 candies to evolve.

After taking the time to acquire a Bewear in Pokemon GO, it needs to be optimised with its best moves. This article will teach you what Bewear's best moves are, its counters, and what type of Pokémon it's great against.

Also read: Pokemon GO Fuzzy Buddy Research Day preparation guide

Pokemon GO Bewear best moveset

Bewear chopping a tree (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO Bewear best PvP moveset

Fast Attack: Shadow Claw

Shadow Claw Charged Attack: Superpower, Stomp (Great League) / Payback (Ultra League)

Pokemon GO Bewear best PvE moveset

Normal-type Attacker

Fast Attack: Tackle

Tackle Charged Attack: Stomp

Fighting-type Attacker

Fast Attack: Low Kick

Low Kick Charged Attack: Superpower

Is Bewear good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Bewear in Pokemon GO PvP

This bear has a fantastic spammable fast move in Shadow Claw, which it can utilize to great effect thanks to its high Attack. However, its best charged move is Superpower, which lowers its Attack and Defense. The last one is noteworthy as Bewear already suffers from a poor Defense stat. While a skillful player can play around the debuffs to some extent, the playstyle is overall quite inconsistent.

When it comes to the second charged move, Stomp is better in the Great League, while Payback is the better choice in the Ultra and Master League. This is because Stomp can work as a decent bait against opponents like Diggersby and Dunsparce as they might expect Superpower. In the Ultra League and higher, Payback is a better move to deal super effective damage against Giratina and Necrozma.

Bewear in Pokemon GO PvE

Bewear is one of the best Normal-type attackers in the PvE meta. Unfortunately, Normal isn't a very good offensive type, with no way to deal super-effective damage.

As for its Fighting type, while it has good Attack and Stamina, it struggles hard on Defense. This is not only due to its poor defense stat but also to its being a Fighting-type that's weak to other Fighting-types. It is decent against Ghost-types, thanks to Payback coverage, but struggles to do effective damage back due to a lack of STAB (Same Type Attack Bonus).

It is also a poor Gym Defender due to its exploitable typing. For better Gym Defenders, check out our list of Gym Attackers and Defenders.

Pokemon GO Bewear: All moves and stats

Bewear can learn the following Fast Attacks:

Shadow Claw

Tackle

Low Kick

The bear learns these Charged Attacks:

Superpower

Stomp

Payback

Drain Punch

Base Stats

Attack: 226

226 Defense: 141

141 Stamina: 260

260 Max CP: 3,524

Pokemon GO Bewear's strengths and weaknesses

Pokemon GO Bewear type matchups (Image via Sportskeeda)

Weaknesses

Fighting

Flying

Psychic

Fairy

Resistances

Ghost

Rock

Bug

Dark

Bewear does super effective damage to the following types

Dark

Steel

Normal

Ice

Rock

Find out more about Bewear's offensive and defensive capabilities in our Pokemon Type Calculator.

Best counters to Bewear in Pokemon GO

Great League: Clodsire, Annihilape, Azumarill, Lapras, Mandibuzz

Ultra League: Virizion, Clefable, Annihilape, Skeledirge, Tentacruel

Master League: Zygarde (Complete), Ho-oh, Necrozma (Dusk Mane), Palkia (Origin), Rhyperior

PvE counters

Mega Rayquaza with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent

Mewtwo (Shadow) with Confusion and Psystrike

Mega Lucario with Force Palm and Aura Sphere

Rayquaza with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent

Mega Gardevoir with Confusion and Psychic

Mega Alakazam with Confusion and Psychic

Mega Gallade with Confusion and Psychic

In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.

