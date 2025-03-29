5 shiny Pokemon worth hunting for in the Pokemon GO Fuzzy Buddy Research Day

The Pokemon GO Fuzzy Buddy Research Day will take place on March 29, 2025, between 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm local time. During this time period, several fuzzy creatures will show up more often than usual, giving players a chance to hunt for their shiny forms.
In this article, we will highlight the Pokemon that players should try to shiny hunt during this Pokemon GO Fuzzy Buddy Research Day.
5 shiny Pokemon to hunt for in the Pokemon GO Fuzzy Buddy Research Day
1) Pancham
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨
Pancham is a Generation VI Pokemon and one of the four creatures resembling bears whose shiny version players should get their hands on during this Pokemon GO Fuzzy Buddy Research Day. This is because not only is Pancham quite rare, making this Day 1 of the few opportunities to get a shiny of it, but its evolved form Pangoro is also quite good in the GO Battle League.
How to get Pancham during this event: Field Research rewards
Also read: Pokemon GO Fuzzy Buddy Research Day preparation guide
2) Teddiursa
The Generation II Little Bear Pokemon will also be available during this Pokemon GO Fuzzy Buddy Research Day with increased shiny odds. Players should try to get their hands on a shiny Teddiursa during this event so they can hold on to it for a possible shiny Ursaluna later down the line.
How to get Teddiursa during this event: Field Research rewards
Also read: Pokemon GO: Can you evolve Teddiursa into Ursaluna during Fuzzy Buddy Research Day?
3) Cubchoo
Cubchoo is a Generation V Ice-type Pokemon that will show up during this Pokemon GO Fuzzy Buddy Research Day. While Beartic isn't particularly rare, its high Attack stat makes it appealing to some PvP players in the GO Battle League. For them, getting a shiny Cubchoo with high stats will be a top priority.
How to get Cubchoo during this event: Field Research rewards
Also read: 4 best PvP picks to farm in Pokemon GO Bug Out 2025
4) Stufful
Stufful, a Generation VII Pokemon from Alola, has one of the coolest shinies. Hence, players should make getting a shiny version of this cuddly bear a top priority during this Pokemon GO Fuzzy Buddy Research Day.
How to get Stufful during this event: Field Research rewards
Also read: Is the Pokemon GO Fuzzy Buddy Research ticket worth purchasing?
5) Bunnelby
Bunnelby is a Generation VI Pokemon with a fantastic-looking shiny form. On top of this, its evolved form Diggersby is great in the GO Battle League, where it is one of the best Normal-types in the meta of the Great League.
These factors make getting a shiny Bunnelby with high stats a must for any player participating in this Pokemon GO Fuzzy Buddy Research Day.
How to get Bunnelby during this event: Wild Encounters (can be increased by using a Lure Module at a Pokestop)
Also read: Pokemon GO Centiskorch: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?
In related news, the details for the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.
Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
- Team GO Rocket Grunts
- Pokemon Type Calculator
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨