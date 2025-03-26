4 best PvP picks to farm in Pokemon GO Bug Out 2025

During Pokemon GO Bug Out 2025, trainers can farm contenders appropriate for the GO Battle League. Each new event in the mobile game offers some creatures that, when trained, can become valuable assets in GBL. The Bug Out event features several viable options that can help you stand out in trainer battles.

This article discusses five strong Pocket Monsters that are useful in GBL and can be farmed in Pokemon GO Bug Out. The event starts on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at 10 am and ends on Sunday, March 30, 2025, at 8 pm local time.

5 strong PVP picks to farm in Pokemon GO Bug Out

1) Charjabug

Charjabug in the anime. (Image via TPC)

Charjabug is a powerful Bug-type creature for PvP battles. It can be obtained in Pokemon GO Bug Out 2025 by catching Grubbin in the wild and then evolving it into Charjabug using 25 Candy. At the time of this writing, fans can see that only a handful of Bug-type creatures are rated highly in GBL season 22. Charjabug is one of those few.

The Battery Pokemon can perform effectively in the Great League. Its best moveset includes Volt Switch, X-Scissor, and Discharge. Note that Volt Switch is an exclusive move for this critter and will not be available during this event.

Charjabug's PvP rating:

Great League: #109

Ultra League: N/A

Master League: N/A

2) Lokix

Lokix (Image via TPC)

Trainers can easily farm Lokix during Pokemon GO Bug Out 2025. Nymble will be available to encounter in the wild. You can evolve it into Lokix using 50 Candy.

Lokix is a great Bug- and Dark-type that has play in the Great and Ultra League. As long as you are aware of its weaknesses, you will have a good time using it. The creature's best moveset includes Sucker Punch, Trailblaze, and X-Scissor.

Lokix's PvP rating:

Great League: #148

Ultra League: #126

Master League: #N/A

Scroll Cup: #68

3) Scizor

Scizor (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO Bug Out features Scizor in 3-star raids. It is a Bug- and Steel-type monster, and is one of the strongest PvP picks available during the event.

Scizor has impressive Attack and Defense stats but is unable to withstand damage from the Fire-type moves because they deal double super-effective damage. Scizor's best moveset is Fury Cutter, Trailblaze, and Night Slash.

Scizor's PvP rating:

Great League: #326

Ultra League: #279

Master League: #274

Master Premier: #144

4) Vikavolt

Vikavolt (Image via TPC)

Vikavolt can be obtained by evolving Charjabug using 100 Candy in the presence of an activated Magnetic Lure Module. Pokemon GO Bug Out is a great event for trainers to farm the best Bug-type PvP Pokemon and their Candies, just like Vikavolt and its Grubbin Candies.

The Bug- and Electric-type Vikavolt is a well-known attacker in the PvP world. It can reach for its Charged Attacks very quickly, inflict considerable damage on opponents rapidly, and disrupt strategies by creating shield disadvantageous scenarios.

Vikavolt's PvP rating:

Great League: #482

Ultra League: #320

Master League: #255

Master Premier: #96

