Pokemon GO: 10 best Ground-type Pokemon to have, ranked

In Pokemon GO, Ground-type Pokemon are widely considered one of the best offensive types in the game. This is because they can hit multiple dangerous types in the meta, like Steel, which has a lot of resistances, or types like Electric and Fire that are themselves offensively threatening. As a result, Ground-types are usually factored in when teambuilding in Pokemon GO.
We will be looking at the best Ground-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO in this article. This includes their stats. movepools, and whether they are good in PvP, PvE, or both.
10 best Ground-types in Pokemon GO
10) Ursaluna
Base Stats
- Attack: 243
- Defense: 181
- Stamina: 277
- Max CP: 4358
Fast Attacks: Rock Smash and Tackle
Charged Attacks: High Horsepower*, Swift, Fire Punch, Trailblaze, Ice Punch, Thunder Punch, and Aerial Ace (*indicates Legacy Move)
Ursaluna may seem like an odd choice here, considering it's only Ground-type move in Pokemon GO is the Legacy Charged Move High Horsepower. But its sheer power and bulk make it a force to be reckoned with, especially as a Gym Defender. It also helps that it has a wide array of coverage moves, making it hard to guess what it might be bringing in the Master League of PvP.
9) Hippowdon
Base Stats
- Attack: 201
- Defense: 191
- Stamina: 239
- Max CP: 3488
Fast Attacks: Sand Attack, Fire Fang, Thunder Fang, Ice Fang, and Bite
Charged Attacks: Earthquake, Earth Power, Scorching Sands, Stone Edge, Body Slam, and Weather Ball
Hippowdon is another bulky Ground-type. Its Stamina stat lets it sit in Gyms for days, and it can even work as a budget Ground-type in Raids. In Pokemon GO PvP, it can be used as a specific counter to certain 'mons like Skeledirge in the Ultra League and Melmetal in the Master League.
8) Rhydon
Base Stats
- Attack: 222
- Defense: 171
- Stamina: 233
- Max CP: 3594
Fast Attacks: Mud-Slap and Rock Smash
Charged Attacks: Earthquake, Megahorn*, Stone Edge, Surf, and Breaking Swipe
Rhydon may now have an evolution (which may also appear later on this list), but this Generation 1 rhino still has what it takes in Pokemon GO. With a decent attack stat and bulk to match, Rhydon is more than useful in Gyms and Raids. It can also be brought as a budget Ground-type to the Ultra League, as a Skeledirge and Tentacool counter.
7) Mamoswine
Base Stats
- Attack: 247
- Defense: 146
- Stamina: 242
- Max CP: 3763
Fast Attacks: Mud-Slap and Powder Snow
Charged Attacks: Bulldoze, High Horsepower, Stone Edge, Ancient Power*, Avalanche, and Icicle Spear
As a dual Ice/Ground-type, Mamoswine has access to two of the most potent offensive types out there. This makes it great in Raids, though its defensive profile means it might struggle as a Gym defender. However, in PvP, Mamoswine shines in the Master League, able to counter threats like Zygarde, Necrozma, and Dialga Origin Forme.
6) Excadrill
Base Stats
- Attack: 255
- Defense: 129
- Stamina: 242
- Max CP: 3667
Fast Attacks: Mud Shot, Metal Claw, and Mud-Slap
Charged Attacks: Earthquake, Drill Run, Scorching Sands, Iron Head, and Rock Slide
With a secondary Steel typing, Excadrill gets a nice Fairy-type resistance as a bonus. In Pokemon GO, it is sadly saddled with a low defense stat, but its offenses more than make up for it. Not only does it rip apart Gyms, but it also does well in all three PvP Leagues. However, it is best used in the Master League.
5) Rhyperior
Base Stats
- Attack: 241
- Defense: 190
- Stamina: 251
- Max CP: 4221
Fast Attacks: Mud-Slap and Smack Down
Charged Attacks: Earthquake, Rock Wrecker*, Stone Edge, Surf, Breaking Swipe, Superpower, Skull Bash, and Breaking Swipe
Rhyperior is just an improved Rhydon in every conceivable way. Not only does it do better in Gyms and Raids, but it is also phenomenal in PvP. By that, I mean Rhyperior is not just a counter but a bona fide threat in the Master League, which is usually reserved for Legendaries.
4) Incarnate Forme Landorus
Base Stats
- Attack: 261
- Defense: 182
- Stamina: 205
- Max CP: 4057
Fast Attacks: Mud Shot and Rock Throw
Charged Attacks: Earth Power, Rock Slide, Focus Blast, and Outrage
When it comes to raw power, Incarnate Forme Landorus is carried by its Legendary stats. It's more defensive than its Therian Forme, but that doesn't stop it from mowing down opponents in Gyms, Raids, and the Master League.
3) Garchomp
Base Stats
- Attack: 261
- Defense: 193
- Stamina: 239
- Max CP: 4479
Fast Attacks: Mud Shot and Dragon Tail
Charged Attacks: Earthquake, Earth Power*, Sand Tomb, Outrage, and Fire Blast
Having also made the list for best Dragon-types in Pokemon GO, Grachomp finds its way onto this list as well. It is a better Ground-type attacker thanks to its access to Mud Shot and Earth Power, doing well in both Pokemon GO PvP and PvE. It has a Mega Evolution as well, but doesn't need to use it as it's pretty good in its base form.
2) Groudon
Base Stats
- Attack: 270
- Defense: 228
- Stamina: 205
- Max CP: 4652
Fast Attacks: Mud Shot and Dragon Tail
Charged Attacks: Precipice Blades*, Earthquake, Solar Beam, Fire Punch*, Fire Blast, and Solar Beam
Not only does Groudon have amazing stats (it is a Box Art Legendary after all), but what makes it even better are two things. Firstly, it has access to the move Precipice Blades, which in Pokemon GO is a 130 BP move that only costs 60 energy. Secondly, though this is only for PvE, it can become Primal Groudon, which is even more powerful and decimates Raids and Gyms.
1) Therian Forme Landorus
Base Stats
- Attack: 289
- Defense: 179
- Stamina: 205
- Max CP: 4434
Fast Attacks: Mud Shot and Extrasensory
Charged Attacks: Sandsear Storm*, Earthquake, Bulldoze, Stone Edge, and Superpower
Therian Forme Landorus has the highest Attack stat of any of the Ground-types listed here. However, with a decent Stamina stat as well, it is a menace to anything that dares face it in battle. This is especially true with its Legacy move, Sandsear Storm, which deals 150 damage. Combine it with Stone Edge for coverage, and few 'mons can stand up to Therian Forme Landorus in Pokemon GO.
