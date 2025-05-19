How to beat Dynamax Sableye Max Battles in Pokemon GO: Best counters, Shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

Dynamax Sableye Max Battles in Pokemon GO can be tackled using the best counters to the critter. These fights will be available initially from May 19 to May 26, 2025. The critter will also be featured in the May 19 Max Monday event, which will take place from 6 - 7 pm local time.
Sableye will be a three-star Power Spot boss, which means it will take 400 Max Particles to challenge. Up to four trainees each, with three Pokemon, can challenge these fights together.
This article covers the best counters to use against Dynamax Sableye Max Battles in Pokemon GO.
Best counters to Pokemon GO Dynamax Sableye Max Battles
Best tanks and healers
Best attackers
Can you solo Dynamax Sableye in Pokemon GO 3-star Max Battles?
Yes, it is possible to take down Sableye's Dynamax form as a solo trainer. There are different combinations of tanks and attackers that you can use to get suitable results.
Pokemon GO Dynamax Sableye weaknesses and resistances
Sableye is a Ghost- and Dark-type critter. Therefore, it is only weak to Fairy-type attacks. Unfortunately, at the time of writing, no Fairy-type Max Attack (Max Starfall) users are available in the game.
Therefore, you must use neutral attackers for the best results. Note that Sableye resists the following types:
- Ghost
- Poison
- Normal
- Psychic
As long as you don't use attackers of these types, you are good to go.
Shiny odds from Dynamax Sableye Max Battles in Pokemon GO
Once you take down Max Battles featuring Sableye, you may encounter its shiny form. The odds of this happening are approximately 1-in-128.
Dynamax Sableye 100% CP from Max Battles (Hundo CP)
The hundo from 3-star Dynamax Sableye Max Battles will have 843 CP without weather boost. If the weather is Foggy, the creature's hundo CP will be 1,054.
The following is the CP range you can catch Dynamax Sableye in Pokemon GO, depending on the weather:
- No weather boost: 789 - 843 CP at Level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
- Weather boosted (Foggy): 986 - 1,054 CP CP at Level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
Dynamax Sableye in Pokemon GO: Stats and moves
- Attack: 141
- Defense: 136
- Stamina: 137
- Fast Attacks/Max Moves: Shadow Claw (Max Phantasm) and Feint Attack (Max Darkness)
- Charged Attacks: Foul Play, Power Gem, Shadow Sneak, and Dazzling Gleam
- Max move upgrade costs: Level 1 - 400 MP and 70 Candy; Level 2 - 600 MP and 120 Candy; Level Max - 800 MP and 50 Candy XL
In other news, Zacian and Zamazenta's form change mechanics have been announced.
