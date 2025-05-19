  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • How to beat Dynamax Sableye Max Battles in Pokemon GO: Best counters, Shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

How to beat Dynamax Sableye Max Battles in Pokemon GO: Best counters, Shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

By Abhipsito Das
Modified May 19, 2025 12:34 GMT
Pokemon GO Dynamax Sableye Max Battle guide (Image via TPC)
Pokemon GO Dynamax Sableye Max Battle guide (Image via TPC)

Dynamax Sableye Max Battles in Pokemon GO can be tackled using the best counters to the critter. These fights will be available initially from May 19 to May 26, 2025. The critter will also be featured in the May 19 Max Monday event, which will take place from 6 - 7 pm local time.

Ad

Sableye will be a three-star Power Spot boss, which means it will take 400 Max Particles to challenge. Up to four trainees each, with three Pokemon, can challenge these fights together.

This article covers the best counters to use against Dynamax Sableye Max Battles in Pokemon GO.

sk promotional banner

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Best counters to Pokemon GO Dynamax Sableye Max Battles

Pokemon GO Dynamax Sableye (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/TPC)
Pokemon GO Dynamax Sableye (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/TPC)

Best tanks and healers

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
PokemonFormMoveNotes
BlastoiseDynamax/GigantamaxBiteInvest in Max Guard
LaprasGigantamaxPsywaveInvest in Max Guard
VenusaurDynamax/GigantamaxVine Whip
Invest in Max Guard. Best suited for Dazzling Gleam Sableye.
BlisseyDynamaxPoundInvest in Max Spirit
SnorlaxGigantamaxLickInvest in Max Spirit
RillaboomDynamaxScratchInvest in Max Spirit
Ad

Best attackers

PokemonFormMoveNotes
GengarGigantamaxLickMax Attack level 3
ToxtricityGigantamaxSpark
Max Attack level 3
KinglerGigantamaxMetal Claw
Max Attack level 3
CharizardGigantamaxDragon Breath
Max Attack level 3
Venusaur GigantamaxVine Whip
Max Attack level 3
ExcadrillDynamaxMud Shot
Max Attack level 3
Ad

Also read: Pokemon GO Dynamax attackers tier list

Can you solo Dynamax Sableye in Pokemon GO 3-star Max Battles?

Yes, it is possible to take down Sableye's Dynamax form as a solo trainer. There are different combinations of tanks and attackers that you can use to get suitable results.

Pokemon GO Dynamax Sableye weaknesses and resistances

Sableye is a Ghost- and Dark-type critter. Therefore, it is only weak to Fairy-type attacks. Unfortunately, at the time of writing, no Fairy-type Max Attack (Max Starfall) users are available in the game.

Ad

Therefore, you must use neutral attackers for the best results. Note that Sableye resists the following types:

  • Ghost
  • Poison
  • Normal
  • Psychic

As long as you don't use attackers of these types, you are good to go.

Shiny odds from Dynamax Sableye Max Battles in Pokemon GO

Shiny Sableye comparison (Image via TPC)
Shiny Sableye comparison (Image via TPC)

Once you take down Max Battles featuring Sableye, you may encounter its shiny form. The odds of this happening are approximately 1-in-128.

Ad

Dynamax Sableye 100% CP from Max Battles (Hundo CP)

The hundo from 3-star Dynamax Sableye Max Battles will have 843 CP without weather boost. If the weather is Foggy, the creature's hundo CP will be 1,054.

The following is the CP range you can catch Dynamax Sableye in Pokemon GO, depending on the weather:

  • No weather boost: 789 - 843 CP at Level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
  • Weather boosted (Foggy): 986 - 1,054 CP CP at Level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
Ad

Dynamax Sableye in Pokemon GO: Stats and moves

  • Attack: 141
  • Defense: 136
  • Stamina: 137
  • Fast Attacks/Max Moves: Shadow Claw (Max Phantasm) and Feint Attack (Max Darkness)
  • Charged Attacks: Foul Play, Power Gem, Shadow Sneak, and Dazzling Gleam
  • Max move upgrade costs: Level 1 - 400 MP and 70 Candy; Level 2 - 600 MP and 120 Candy; Level Max - 800 MP and 50 Candy XL

In other news, Zacian and Zamazenta's form change mechanics have been announced.

Ad

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

About the author
Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito Das

Twitter icon

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has a Master's degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his free time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films and shows or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Abhipsito Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications