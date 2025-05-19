How to get Dynamax Sableye in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Dynamax Sableye in Pokemon GO debuts on May 19, 2025. The creature will be featured in three-star Max Battles from 6 AM to 9 PM local time every day until the Max Battle cycle changes. It will also be featured in the Max Monday event for May 19, 2025, from 6 - 7 PM local time.

This article covers all the ways to get Dynamax Sableye in Pokemon GO.

How to get Dynamax Sableye in Pokemon GO

Three-star Max Battles

Trade

Dynamax Sableye in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC/Sportskeeda Gaming)

Dynamax Sableye will be featured as a three-star Power Spot boss from 6 AM local time on May 19, 2025. It will also be the highlight of the Max Monday event on the same day from 6 - 7 PM local time.

It will cost you 400 Max Particles to enter the battle, and you can do so with up to three other trainers. You will only be charged if you win the fight. Each of these trainers can bring three Pocket Monsters to the fight.

As a Ghost- and Dark-type, Dynamax Sableye takes super-effective damage only from Fairy-type moves. Unfortunately, at the time of writing, none of the available Dynamax attackers in Pokemon GO can utilize the Fairy-type Max Attack, Max Starfall.

Therefore, the best strategy is to use two tanks to absorb hits and one leveled-up attacker that can deal neutral damage. Check out our Dynamax Sableye Max Battle guide for the best counters.

Trade

You can ask an in-game friend to trade you a Dynamax Sableye in Pokemon GO. As long as you have caught a Sableye before, it will not count as a Special Trade. Note that while the traded critter will retain all unlocked Max Moves, they will be powered down to level 1.

Can Dynamax Sableye be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Yes, it is possible to get Shiny Dynamax Sableye in Pokemon GO. The chances of finding one are approximately 1-in-128.

Dynamax Sableye in Pokemon GO: Stats and moves

Attack: 141

141 Defense: 136

136 Stamina: 137

137 Fast Attacks/Max Moves: Shadow Claw (Max Phantasm) and Feint Attack (Max Darkness)

Shadow Claw (Max Phantasm) and Feint Attack (Max Darkness) Charged Attacks: Foul Play, Power Gem, Shadow Sneak, and Dazzling Gleam

Foul Play, Power Gem, Shadow Sneak, and Dazzling Gleam Max move upgrade costs: Level 1 - 400 MP and 70 Candy; Level 2 - 600 MP and 120 Candy; Level Max - 800 MP and 50 Candy XL

In other news, Zacian and Zamazenta's form change mechanics have been announced.

