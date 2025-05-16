Pokemon GO May Shadow Raid Day (ft. Shadow Regigigas): Best tips, shiny odds, hundo CP, and more

Pokemon GO May Shadow Raid Day is scheduled for 2-5 pm local time on May 17, 2025. During this time, trainers can face Shadow Regigigas in raid battles for the first time. A variety of bonuses come with the event, making it a worthwhile occasion to participate in. One of the most exciting changes this time — compared to previous Shadow Raid Days in Pokemon GO — is the availability of remote raiding.

This article covers everything you need to make the most out of the Pokemon GO May Shadow Raid Day featuring Shadow Regigigas.

Pokemon GO May Shadow Raid Day marks the raid debut of Shadow Regigigas and has exciting bonuses

Features

Shadow Regigigas will be available across all Gyms. Each raid cycle will last 30 minutes, meaning you can get up to six Shadow Regigigas raids from a single Gym within the event hours.

Remote access will be available, so you can continue raiding after the event ends or join your friends in a different part of the city.

One free Timed Research will be available to all trainers who log in during event hours. There's also a Pokemon GO Regigigas Shadow Raid Day ticket, offering exciting bonuses.

Bonuses

Up to five additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a total of six).

Increased chance of encountering Shiny Regigigas from Shadow Raids.

Regigigas caught via Shadow Raids during the event may have higher Attack, Defense, and HP.

Remote Raid Passes can be used to participate in Shadow Raids during the event.

The Remote Raid limit will increase to 20 from Friday, May 16, at 5 pm. to Saturday, May 17, 2025, at 8 pm PDT.

Best tips and tricks for Pokemon GO Shadow Regigigas Raid Day

Do the following things to make the most out of the event:

Play with friends

Shadow Regigigas is a formidable foe, and it is impossible to solo defeat it. Therefore, it is crucial to coordinate with your local friends to take it down. The recently released RSVP feature can help you coordinate. Moreover, you also get bonus rewards for joining the official community event via CampfireCheck-In Timed Research quests.

Plan your Remote Raids

Even if you wish to play from home, you'd need to plan your remote access. Note that the event bonuses will only apply from 2-5 pm local time. While you can join battles outside these hours, things like boosted shiny odds, bonus XP, and Stardust will not be available.

Use the best Remote Raid apps to make the most of the Pokemon GO May Shadow Raid Day.

Mega evolve a Normal-type

Having Mega Kangaskhan, Mega Audino, or Mega Lopunny active during these battles will allow you to have extra candy. However, you'd have to forego using Mega Lucario — the best counter to Shadow Regigigas raids.

Crack open a Lucky Egg and Star Piece

If you plan on grinding the May Shadow Raid Day in Pokemon GO, using these items will help you extract the maximum amount of XP and Stardust rewards.

Shiny odds and hudo CP on May Shadow Raid Day in Pokemon GO

The Shadow Raid Day featuring Shadow Regigigas will have boosted shiny odds for the creature. Every time you encounter it after the raid, it will have a 1-in-10 or 10% chance of being shiny.

Pokemon GO May Shadow Raid Day offers boosted shiny rates for Shadow Regigigas (Image via TPC)

The 100% IV variants of Shadow Regigigas to look forward to during the event are:

Partly Cloudy: 2,483 CP

Any other weather: 3,104 CP

In other news, Zacian and Zamazenta's form change mechanics have been announced.

