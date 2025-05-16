To beat Shadow Regigigas raids in Pokemon GO, you need a team of the best counters that exploit the raid boss's weakness. Shadow Regigigas makes its 5-star raid debut on May 17, 2025, as part of the month's Shadow Raid Day event, which will run from 2-5 pm local time. Up to 20 trainers can challenge these battles simultaneously, and both in-person and remote participation is allowed.

Ad

This article covers everything you need to know to take down Shadow Regigigas raids in Pokemon GO. It also delves into post-battle stats like shiny odds and hundo CP.

Best counters to Pokemon GO Shadow Regigigas raids

The best counter to defeat Shadow Regigigas raids is Mega Lucario with Force Palm and Aura Sphere. It has a DPS of 25.65. However, this is not the only creature you can use. The following list contains some of the other top options:

Ad

Trending

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack Mega Lucario Force Palm Aura Sphere Mega Heracross Counter Close Combat Mega Rayquaza Dragon Tail Dragon Ascent Shadow Conkeldurr Counter Dynamic Punch Terrakion Double Kick Sacred Sword Mega Blaziken Counter Focus Blast Keldeo (Ordinary) Low Kick Sacred Sword Shadow Machamp Counter Dynamic Punch Lucario Force Palm Aura Sphere Shadow Hariyama Counter Dynamic Punch Mega Gallade Low Kick Close Combat Shadow Annihilape Counter Close Combat

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

To find the best counters to Shadow raids featuring Regigigas in your collection, use this search string:

Fighting&@Fighting&cp2000-

Also read: Is the Pokemon GO Regigigas Shadow Raid Day ticket worth purchasing?

What is strong against Pokemon GO Shadow Regigigas?

Shadow Regigigas only takes super-effective damage from Fighting-type moves. Therefore, this is the type of Pokemon and attacks you should aim to use. However, using neutral attackers like Mega Rayquaza with Dragon Ascent and Dusk Mane Necrozma with Sunsteel Strike can also give you good results.

Ad

Being a Normal-type, Shadow Regigigas only resists Ghost-type attacks.

Can you solo defeat Pokemon GO Shadow Regigigas raids?

No, Regigigas is an absolute behemoth, and it is impossible to take it down as a solo raider. Not only does it have no double weakness, but it has very high Attack and Defense stats. Moreover, as a solo raider, you won't be able to subdue it after it gets enraged, making the process even more difficult.

Ad

Shiny odds from Shadow Regigigas raids in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO Shadow Regigigas raids can lead to shiny encounters (Image via TPC)

Shiny Shadow Regigigas in Pokemon GO will be available for the first time on May 17, 2025. The chances of encountering this version of the creature will be boosted to 1-in-10 on this day. Therefore, every time you defeat the raid boss, you will have a 10% chance of finding its alternate colored variant.

Ad

Also read: Pokemon GO shiny odds

Shadow Regigigas 100% CP from raids (hundo CP)

Without any weather boost, hundo Shadow Regigigas will be at 2,483 CP; if the weather is Partly Cloudy, it will be at 3,104 CP.

The range of CPs you can find Shadow Regigigas in is as follows:

No weather boost: 2,315 CP to 2,483 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

2,315 CP to 2,483 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Partly Cloudy): 2,894 CP to 3,104 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Ad

Pokemon GO Shadow Regigigas stats and moves as a raid boss

Combat Power: 44,972

44,972 Attack: 287 (+20%) [This goes up by 85% when the raid boss is Enraged]

287 (+20%) [This goes up by 85% when the raid boss is Enraged] Defense: 210 [This goes up 300% when the raid boss is Enraged]

210 [This goes up 300% when the raid boss is Enraged] Stamina: 15,000 HP

15,000 HP Fast Attacks: Hidden Power and Zen Headbutt

Hidden Power and Zen Headbutt Charged Attacks: Focus Blast, Giga Impact, and Thunder

In other news, Zacian and Zamazenta's form change mechanics have been announced.

Ad

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhipsito Das Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has a Master's degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his free time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films and shows or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨