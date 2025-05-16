  • home icon
How to beat Shadow Regigigas raids in Pokemon GO? Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

By Abhipsito Das
Modified May 16, 2025 13:45 GMT
Pokemon GO Shadow Regigigas raid guide
Pokemon GO Shadow Regigigas raid guide (Image via TPC)

To beat Shadow Regigigas raids in Pokemon GO, you need a team of the best counters that exploit the raid boss's weakness. Shadow Regigigas makes its 5-star raid debut on May 17, 2025, as part of the month's Shadow Raid Day event, which will run from 2-5 pm local time. Up to 20 trainers can challenge these battles simultaneously, and both in-person and remote participation is allowed.

This article covers everything you need to know to take down Shadow Regigigas raids in Pokemon GO. It also delves into post-battle stats like shiny odds and hundo CP.

Best counters to Pokemon GO Shadow Regigigas raids

The best counter to defeat Shadow Regigigas raids is Mega Lucario with Force Palm and Aura Sphere. It has a DPS of 25.65. However, this is not the only creature you can use. The following list contains some of the other top options:

PokemonFast AttackCharged Attack
Mega LucarioForce PalmAura Sphere
Mega HeracrossCounterClose Combat
Mega RayquazaDragon TailDragon Ascent
Shadow ConkeldurrCounterDynamic Punch
TerrakionDouble KickSacred Sword
Mega BlazikenCounterFocus Blast
Keldeo (Ordinary)Low KickSacred Sword
Shadow MachampCounterDynamic Punch
LucarioForce PalmAura Sphere
Shadow HariyamaCounterDynamic Punch
Mega GalladeLow KickClose Combat
Shadow AnnihilapeCounterClose Combat
To find the best counters to Shadow raids featuring Regigigas in your collection, use this search string:

  • Fighting&@Fighting&cp2000-

What is strong against Pokemon GO Shadow Regigigas?

Shadow Regigigas only takes super-effective damage from Fighting-type moves. Therefore, this is the type of Pokemon and attacks you should aim to use. However, using neutral attackers like Mega Rayquaza with Dragon Ascent and Dusk Mane Necrozma with Sunsteel Strike can also give you good results.

Being a Normal-type, Shadow Regigigas only resists Ghost-type attacks.

Can you solo defeat Pokemon GO Shadow Regigigas raids?

No, Regigigas is an absolute behemoth, and it is impossible to take it down as a solo raider. Not only does it have no double weakness, but it has very high Attack and Defense stats. Moreover, as a solo raider, you won't be able to subdue it after it gets enraged, making the process even more difficult.

Shiny odds from Shadow Regigigas raids in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO Shadow Regigigas raids can lead to shiny encounters (Image via TPC)

Shiny Shadow Regigigas in Pokemon GO will be available for the first time on May 17, 2025. The chances of encountering this version of the creature will be boosted to 1-in-10 on this day. Therefore, every time you defeat the raid boss, you will have a 10% chance of finding its alternate colored variant.

Shadow Regigigas 100% CP from raids (hundo CP)

Without any weather boost, hundo Shadow Regigigas will be at 2,483 CP; if the weather is Partly Cloudy, it will be at 3,104 CP.

The range of CPs you can find Shadow Regigigas in is as follows:

  • No weather boost: 2,315 CP to 2,483 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
  • Weather boosted (Partly Cloudy): 2,894 CP to 3,104 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
Pokemon GO Shadow Regigigas stats and moves as a raid boss

  • Combat Power: 44,972
  • Attack: 287 (+20%) [This goes up by 85% when the raid boss is Enraged]
  • Defense: 210 [This goes up 300% when the raid boss is Enraged]
  • Stamina: 15,000 HP
  • Fast Attacks: Hidden Power and Zen Headbutt
  • Charged Attacks: Focus Blast, Giga Impact, and Thunder

