Can you solo defeat Shadow Regigigas in Pokemon GO 5-star Shadow Raids?

Trainers who wish to solo defeat Shadow Regigigas in Pokemon GO are out of luck. The creature is simply too powerful for a single trainer to get through its HP bar before the 300-second timer runs out. Shadow Regigigas debuts in 5-star raids on May 17, 2025, as part of the Shadow Raid Day event from 2 - 5 pm local time.

Ad

This article elaborates on why you cannot solo defeat Shadow Regigigas in Pokemon GO 5-star Shadow Raids. It also covers the minimum number of trainers you need to get through the raid boss, and how to go about low-manning these battles.

Why is it impossible to solo defeat Shadow Regigigas in Pokemon GO?

Here's why you cannot solo defeat Shadow Regigigas in Pokemon GO 5-star Shadow raids:

Ad

Trending

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

As a mono-Normal-type, Shadow Regigigas has only one 160% weakness — Fighting.

Regigigas hits super hard thanks to its base 287 Attack (+20% due to the Shadow Boost), so you will end up fainting a lot of times.

The raid boss has a fairly high Defense stat, making it hard for even super-effective damage to leave a substantial mark.

After Regigigas enters its enraged state, its Attack goes up by around 80% while its Defense is increased by 300%. As a solo trainer, you won't be able to subdue the raid boss at this point.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

A look at Shadow Regigigas's stats and moves will help illustrate the reasons it is impossible to take it down as a solo raider:

Combat Power: 44,972

44,972 Attack: 287 (+20%) [This goes up by 85% when the raid boss is Enraged]

287 (+20%) [This goes up by 85% when the raid boss is Enraged] Defense: 210 [This goes up 300% when the raid boss is Enraged]

210 [This goes up 300% when the raid boss is Enraged] Stamina: 15,000 HP

15,000 HP Fast Attacks: Hidden Power and Zen Headbutt

Hidden Power and Zen Headbutt Charged Attacks: Focus Blast, Giga Impact, and Thunder

Minimum number of raiders to defeat Shadow Regigigas

It will take at least two trainers using Level 50 Mega Lucario with Force Palm and Aura Sphere in Cloudy weather to take down Shadow Regigigas raids. The two players being in-game Best Friends and using Party Power will also help you maximize the damage output and reduce the time taken to defeat the raid boss.

Ad

Additionally, both trainers must use Purified Gems to subdue Shadow Regigigas when it gets enraged. You will also need a huge amount of Max Revives or Max Potions to recover from the incoming damage.

While it is not possible to solo defeat Shadow Regigigas in Pokemon GO, you can low-man these battles. If you can get at least three players to join, you will have a lot more options to counter Pokemon GO Shadow Regigigas raids.

Ad

In other news, Zacian and Zamazenta's form change mechanics have been announced.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhipsito Das Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has a Master's degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his free time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films and shows or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨