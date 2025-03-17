Pokemon GO Campfire Check-in Timed Research: All events, tasks, and rewards

Different Pokemon GO Campfire Check-in Timed Research quests will be awarded to trainers depending on the event they attend. These can be obtained by RSVP-ing to events with the “Rewards” icon by clicking the "Join Meetup" button. Reach the location where the event is taking place around 15 minutes before it starts and click the "Check-in" button to receive a free Timed Reseach based on the event.

Different kinds of events will give you different Pokemon GO Campfire Check-in Timed Research quests starting from March 15, 2025. These replace the original path-based Party Play tasks players used to receive.

This article covers all the Pokemon GO Campfire Check-in Timed Research quests.

All Pokemon GO Campfire Check-in Timed Research quests, tasks, and rewards

Example of an event that will give you a Pokemon GO Campfire Check-in Timed Research quest (Image via TPC)

Spotlight Hour (Tuesdays, 6 - 7 pm local time)

Catch 30 Pokemon - 10 Poke Balls

Transfer 20 Pokemon - 5 Great Balls

Explore 1 km - 5 Ultra Balls

Rewards: x1 Super Incubator

Here's the Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour schedule.

Raid Hour (Wednesdays, 6 - 7 pm local time) & Raid Days (Select dates, 2 - 5 pm local time)

Use 12 Berries to Catch Pokemon - 10 Pinap Berries

Win 2 Raids - 5000 XP

Use 3 super-effective charged attacks - 1500 Stardust

Rewards: x1 Premium Battle Pass

Here are all the current raid bosses in Pokemon GO.

Research Day (Select dates, 2 - 5 pm local time)

Complete 10 Field Research Tasks - 1500 Stardust

Spin 20 Pokestops - 5 Ultra Balls

Catch 15 Pokémon - 10 Razz Berries

Rewards: x1 Lucky Egg, x1 Lure, x1 Incense

Community Day (Select dates, 2 - 5 pm local time)

Complete 1 Party Challenge - 10 Pinap Berries

Trade 1 Pokemon - 5 Ultra Balls

Catch 30 Pokemon - 5000 XP

Rewards: x1 Star Piece, x1 Lure, x1 Incense

Hatch Day (Select dates, 2 - 5 pm local time)

Explore 2 km while in a party - 1500 Stardust

Hatch 3 Eggs - 5000 XP

Spin 20 Pokestops while in a party - 10 Razz Berries

Rewards: x1 Super Incubator

Max Monday (Mondays, 6 - 7 pm local time) & other Max events

Win 2 Max Battles - 5000 XP

Collect 300 MP - 5 Great Balls

Power up Pokémon 10 times - 2000 Stardust

Rewards: 800 MP

Check out the Pokemon GO Max Monday schedule.

Battle Days

Catch 20 Pokemon - 10 Poké Balls

Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts - 2500 Stardust

Spin 20 Pokestops - 5000 XP

Rewards: x1 Rocket Radar

Other events

Catch 20 Pokemon while in a party - 10 Razz Berries

Spin 20 Pokestops while in a party - 5000 XP

Use 12 Berries to Catch Pokemon - 1500 Stardust

Rewards: x1 Lure, x2 Incense

Once you claim the Pokemon GO Campfire Check-in Timed Research, you will have eight hours to complete the tasks and collect the rewards.

