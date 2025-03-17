Pokemon GO Campfire Check-in Timed Research: All events, tasks, and rewards

Different Pokemon GO Campfire Check-in Timed Research quests will be awarded to trainers depending on the event they attend. These can be obtained by RSVP-ing to events with the “Rewards” icon by clicking the "Join Meetup" button. Reach the location where the event is taking place around 15 minutes before it starts and click the "Check-in" button to receive a free Timed Reseach based on the event.
Different kinds of events will give you different Pokemon GO Campfire Check-in Timed Research quests starting from March 15, 2025. These replace the original path-based Party Play tasks players used to receive.
This article covers all the Pokemon GO Campfire Check-in Timed Research quests.
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
All Pokemon GO Campfire Check-in Timed Research quests, tasks, and rewards
Spotlight Hour (Tuesdays, 6 - 7 pm local time)
- Catch 30 Pokemon - 10 Poke Balls
- Transfer 20 Pokemon - 5 Great Balls
- Explore 1 km - 5 Ultra Balls
- Rewards: x1 Super Incubator
Here's the Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour schedule.
Raid Hour (Wednesdays, 6 - 7 pm local time) & Raid Days (Select dates, 2 - 5 pm local time)
- Use 12 Berries to Catch Pokemon - 10 Pinap Berries
- Win 2 Raids - 5000 XP
- Use 3 super-effective charged attacks - 1500 Stardust
- Rewards: x1 Premium Battle Pass
Here are all the current raid bosses in Pokemon GO.
Research Day (Select dates, 2 - 5 pm local time)
- Complete 10 Field Research Tasks - 1500 Stardust
- Spin 20 Pokestops - 5 Ultra Balls
- Catch 15 Pokémon - 10 Razz Berries
- Rewards: x1 Lucky Egg, x1 Lure, x1 Incense
Community Day (Select dates, 2 - 5 pm local time)
- Complete 1 Party Challenge - 10 Pinap Berries
- Trade 1 Pokemon - 5 Ultra Balls
- Catch 30 Pokemon - 5000 XP
- Rewards: x1 Star Piece, x1 Lure, x1 Incense
Hatch Day (Select dates, 2 - 5 pm local time)
- Explore 2 km while in a party - 1500 Stardust
- Hatch 3 Eggs - 5000 XP
- Spin 20 Pokestops while in a party - 10 Razz Berries
- Rewards: x1 Super Incubator
Max Monday (Mondays, 6 - 7 pm local time) & other Max events
- Win 2 Max Battles - 5000 XP
- Collect 300 MP - 5 Great Balls
- Power up Pokémon 10 times - 2000 Stardust
- Rewards: 800 MP
Check out the Pokemon GO Max Monday schedule.
Battle Days
- Catch 20 Pokemon - 10 Poké Balls
- Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts - 2500 Stardust
- Spin 20 Pokestops - 5000 XP
- Rewards: x1 Rocket Radar
Other events
- Catch 20 Pokemon while in a party - 10 Razz Berries
- Spin 20 Pokestops while in a party - 5000 XP
- Use 12 Berries to Catch Pokemon - 1500 Stardust
- Rewards: x1 Lure, x2 Incense
Once you claim the Pokemon GO Campfire Check-in Timed Research, you will have eight hours to complete the tasks and collect the rewards.
Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
- Team GO Rocket Grunts
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨