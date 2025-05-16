How to get Shadow Regigigas in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Shadow Regigigas in Pokemon GO debuted in October 2023 as part of the Team GO Rocket Takeover event during the Adventures Abound season. It is set to appear for the first time in 5-star raids during the Shadow Raid Day event on May 17, 2025, from 2 - 5 pm local time.
This article will tell you all the ways Shadow Regigigas can be encountered in Pokemon GO.
How to get Shadow Regigigas in Pokemon GO
- Rescue from Giovanni
- 5-star Shadow Raids
Rescue from Giovanni
When it was first released, Shadow Regigigas in Pokemon GO had to be rescued from Giovanni. While the traditional Super Rocket Radar mechanic won't lead to an encounter with Giovanni anymore (the evil boss has Shadow Dialga as his ace as of May 2025), you can still get Shadow Regigigas from him if you had claimed the Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh - Global Special Research.
When rescuing the Pokemon from Giovanni, it will have a maximum of 979 CP without any weather boost and 1,614 CP during Partly Cloudy weather.
5-star Shadow Raids
The most reliable way to get Shadow Regigigas in Pokemon GO is via 5-star raids, which will take place from 2 - 5 pm local time on May 17, 2025. You can check out our list of the best counters to Shadow Regigigas raids for help in fighting the creature.
Unfortunately, it is impossible to solo defeat Shadow Regigigas in Pokemon GO. However, with a few trainers working together, you can take it down and encounter it at the following CP ranges:
- No weather boost: 2,315 CP to 2,483 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
- Weather-boosted (Partly Cloudy): 2,894 CP to 3,104 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
Can Shadow Regigigas be shiny in Pokemon GO?
Yes, with the May 17, 2025, Shadow Raid Day event, Shiny Shadow Regigigas makes its Pokemon GO debut. The differently-colored variant of the Sinnoh Legendary will be available at a boosted shiny rate of 1-in-10 (or 10%) from 2 - 5 pm local time on the day of its release. Following this, whenever you encounter Shadow Regigias in Pokemon GO, it will have a 5% or 1-in-20 chance of being shiny.
Pokemon GO Shadow Regigigas stats and moves
- Attack: 287 (+20%)
- Defense: 210 (-20%)
- Stamina: 221
- Max CP: 4,913 (4,972 when Best Buddy equipped)
- Second Charged Attack cost: 120,000 Stardust and 120 Candy
- Buddy distance: 20 km
- Fast Attacks: Hidden Power and Zen Headbutt
- Charged Attacks: Focus Blast, Giga Impact, and Thunder
