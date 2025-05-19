How to beat Ribombee raids in Pokemon GO? Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

Ribombee raids in Pokemon GO has fluttered into the title, bringing a blend of elegance and challenge. This Bug and Fairy-type Pokemon, originally from the Alola region, is deceptively powerful despite its small size. Players looking to take it down will need a well-prepared strategy and the right counters to secure a swift victory.

In this guide, we'll dissect the top Pokemon to employ against it, how to optimize your chances for best IVs, and provide some insight into the most frequent questions around Ribombee raids in Pokemon GO.

Best counters to Pokemon GO Ribombee raids

If you're planning to challenge Ribombee raids in Pokemon GO, bringing in high-DPS counters is essential. It is critical to have high-DPS counters in tow. Mega Rayquaza is the first on the list, dishing out massive 27.81 DPS with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent. Its Flying-type attacks capitalize on Ribombee's Bug typing for super-effective damage.

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Here are other strong counters to consider:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Mega Rayquaza Air Slash

Dragon Ascent Necrozma - Dusk Mane Metal Claw Sunsteel Strike



Mega Charizard Y Fire Spin



Blast Burn



Mega Blaziken Fire Spin



Blast Burn Mega or Shadow Salamence Fire Fang



Fly



Shadow Metagross Bullet Punch Meteor Mash



Shadow Moltres Fire Spin



Sky Attack



Shadow Heatran Fire Spin



Magma Storm



Shadow Chandelure Fire Spin Overheat Zacian - Crowned Sword Metal Claw Iron Head



Reshiram Fire Fang



Fusion Flare



Mega Beedrill Poison Jab



Sludge Bomb





What is strong against Pokemon GO Ribombee?

Ribombee as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ribombee's Bug and Fairy typing makes it vulnerable to:

Fire

Flying

Poison

Rock

Steel

These types deal super-effective damage, making Pokemon with those move sets ideal for raids. However, Ribombee also has several resistances. It takes significantly reduced damage from the following types:

Bug, Dark, Grass, Ground (all reduced by 37.5%)

(all reduced by 37.5%) Dragon, Fighting (both reduced by 60.9%)

Avoid using these types if you want to conserve time and resources during your raid.

Can you solo defeat Pokemon GO Ribombee raids?

Yes, soloing Ribombee raids in Pokemon GO is definitely possible, albeit with a good list of well-planned counters and good dodging skills. Ribombee has reasonable bulk because of its 3,600 stamina, but its poor defense and type weaknesses make it easy to handle. Prepare thoroughly, use super-effective attacks, and you will be able to beat it solo.

Shiny odds from Ribombee raids in Pokemon GO

Shiny variant will not be encountered from Ribombee raids in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As of now, Shiny Ribombee is not available in Pokemon GO raids. Defeating it won’t grant you a shiny encounter, so any shiny hunt will have to wait for future events or updates from the devs.

Ribombee 100% CP from raids (hundo CP)

Looking to catch the perfect Ribombee? Here’s what to look for:

No weather boost: 1190 CP - 1257 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

1190 CP - 1257 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Rain and Cloudy): 1488 CP - 1572 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

These CP values help you determine whether you’ve caught a 100% IV Ribombee after a successful raid.

Pokemon GO Ribombee stats and moves as a raid boss

Attack: 198

198 Defense: 146

146 Stamina: 3,600 HP

3,600 HP Fast Attacks: Charm, Fairy Wind, and Struggle Bug

Charm, Fairy Wind, and Struggle Bug Charged Attacks: Bug Buzz, Dazzling Gleam, and Draining Kiss

Knowing Ribombee’s moves is key to planning your team. Watch out for Charm and Dazzling Gleam, which can quickly whittle down Dragons or Dark-types. Bring Pokemon that resist Fairy and Bug attacks whenever possible.

