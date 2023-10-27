Should you purify Shadow Regigigas in Pokemon GO?

Regigigas is making a comeback in Pokemon GO, and this time, it is available in Shadow form. Team GO Rocket's boss, Giovanni, has got hold of this creature, and saving it is one of the primary objectives of October's GO Rocket takeover event in Niantic's mobile game. The event kicked off on October 26, 2023, and will last till October 31, 2023.

After defeating Giovanni and getting your hands on Shadow Regigigas, you might wonder about purifying the creature. The answer is that it doesn't matter. Regigigas is absolutely useless in both the PvP scene and a PvE attacker. That said, if you still wish to expend resources in building this Pocket Monster and want to assess its Shadow form, read on.

What are the pros and cons of purifying Shadow Regigigas in Pokemon GO?

Stat changes

Regigigas has absurd stats. It boasts a massive 287 base Attack alongside 210 base Defense and 221 base Stamina. These numbers change for the shadow form, where its Attack becomes a whopping 344.4, and its defense is cut down to 168.

Regular Regigigas' stats are far more balanced than its Shadow form, giving it the edge in all battles.

Charged Attack options

All Shadow forms are stuck with the useless Charged Attack Frustration. Purifying Shadow Regigigas in Pokemon GO will automatically replace that with Return, which is close in power to Giga Impact, the Legendary Pocket Monster's best move.

IV distribution

One of the primary reasons to purify Shadow Pokemon is to increase its Individual Values (IVs). Since there is no real value in retaining Shadow Regigigas, you might as well maximize its IVs.

Power-up cost

Purified Pocket Monsters have a lowered power-up cost in Pokemon GO, while Shadows command slightly more. Being a Legendary creature, it won't be easy to collect its Candy. If you wish to level up Regigigas, you will have a much easier time doing so with its purified version.

Conclusion

All signs point towards Regigigas being better off when purified. Its Shadow form has little to no utility in any aspect of Pokemon GO and only hinders your gameplay experience.

However, Regigigas, in itself, has no potential use. This is owing to its only Fast Attack option being Hidden Power. If the boss of the Legendary Titans has to find any usage besides being a showpiece, Niantic must bestow it with the line's signature Fast Attack Lock-On.