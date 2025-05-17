Pokemon GO: Why you do not have new Team GO Rocket Special Research

Every new Team GO Rocket event in Pokemon GO brings a dedicated Special Research quest. However, some players around the world are often seen complaining that they did not receive the latest Team GO Rocket Special Research. The same can be seen with the latest Crown Clash: Taken Over event, which began on May 14 and will end on May 18, 2025.

So, why don't you have the Team GO Rocket Special Research? This article covers the reasons.

Reasons why you did not receive the new Team GO Rocket Special Research for the Pokemon GO Crown Clash event

To receive the latest Special Research from any Team GO Rocket event, you must have completed the last one. Alternatively, you must not have progressed beyond the first page of the quest.

Every time a new Team GO Rocket-themed event goes live at midnight local time, all players who log in to the game are eligible to receive a Special Research quest. This is where you find the Super Rocket Radar, which gives you the chance to fight Giovanni in Pokemon GO and catch creatures like Shadow Dialga.

Therefore, to receive the Crown Clash: Taken Over Special Research, you must have either completed the following ones or not made it past the first page in them:

A Troubling Situation (This one unlocks your ability to receive all GO GO Rocket Special Research)

(This one unlocks your ability to receive all GO GO Rocket Special Research) Looming in the Shadows

A Challenging Development

The Take-Over Continues

A Professor's Work is Never Done

The Shadowy Threat Grows

An Inter-egg-sting Development

The Higher They Fly...

A Seven-Colored Shadow

Silent Schemes

Field Notes: Team GO Rocket

Ultra Beast Protection Efforts

Shadowy Skirmishes

From the Shadows

A Shadowy Disturbance

Showdown in the Shadows

It's a Rocket World

Adventure Week: Taken Over

Fashion Week: Taken Over

Seasonal Research quests in Pokemon GO involving Team GO Rocket-themed activities don't restrict access to these storylines.

Will finishing an old Team GO Rocket Special Research mid-event give you access to the new one?

Yes, as long as you finish the old questline while the current event is active in your region, you are eligible to receive the new Special Research. In the present context, you'd have to do this before 11:59 pm on May 18, 2025, to receive the Crown Clash: Taken Over storyline.

In case it doesn't appear on its own, refresh the game. However, once the window passes, these Research stories in Pokemon GO are lost forever.

In other news, Shadow Regigigas raids have arrived in Pokemon GO.

