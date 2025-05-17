Pokemon GO: 10 Best Steel-type Pokemon to have, ranked

In Pokemon GO, Steel types are known for their amazing defensive capabilities. These Pocket Monsters resist 11 typings in the game — Poison, Normal, Bug, Grass, Flying, Fairy, Dragon, Psychic, Rock, Ice, and Steel itself. Consequently, most players try to add a useful Steel-type Pokemon to their party, be it for the GO Battle League or Raids and Gyms.

We will look at the best Steel-types in Pokemon GO in this article. They will be ranked based on their base stats, their movepool, and their ability to do well in either PvP or PvE.

10 best Steel-types in Pokemon GO

10) Bisharp

Bisharp in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Attack: 232

232 Defense: 176

176 Stamina: 163

163 Max CP: 3215

Fast Attacks: Metal Claw and Snarl

Charged Attacks: Iron Head, Dark Pulse, X-Scissor, and Focus Blast

Bisharp may now be outclassed by its evolved form, Kingambit, but with a decent Attack stat and useful partial Dark-typing, it can work as a budget Gym and Raid attacker.

9) Excadrill

Excadrill in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Attack: 255

255 Defense: 129

129 Stamina: 242

242 Max CP: 3667

Fast Attacks: Metal Claw, Mud Shot, and Mud-Slap

Charged Attacks: Iron Head, Earthquake, Drill Run, Rock Slide, and Scorching Sands

Having already made its way to the list of best Ground-types in Pokemon GO, Excadrill shows off its credentials as a decent Steel-type attacker as well. It is a decent choice for Raids and Gyms, despite only having Metal Claw and Iron Head as moves, but shines in the Pokemon GO Master League.

8) Kingambit

Kingambit in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Attack: 238

238 Defense: 203

203 Stamina: 225

225 Max CP: 4086

Fast Attacks: Metal Claw, Metal Sound, and Snarl

Charged Attacks: Iron Head, Dark Pulse, Foul Play, X-Scissor, and Focus Blast

With a fantastic stat spread, Kingambit has already found utility as a Necrozma Dusk Mane counter in the Pokemon GO Master League. It's also a useful Raid attacker and can even serve as a Gym defender in a pinch.

7) Jirachi

Jirachi in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Attack: 210

210 Defense: 210

210 Stamina: 225

225 Max CP: 3691

Fast Attacks: Confusion and Charge Beam

Charged Attacks: Doom Desire, Psychic, and Dazzling Gleam

While its Mythical stats and access to its signature move Doom Desire earn Jirachi a place on this list, its lackluster movepool, including no Fast Steel-type Attack, leaves it a bit limited.

6) Genesect

Genesect in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Attack: 252

252 Defense: 199

199 Stamina: 174

174 Max CP: 3791

Fast Attacks: Metal Claw and Fury Cutter

Charged Attacks: Magnet Bomb, X-Scissor, Techno Blast* (Normal, Electric, Fire, Water, and Ice), Hyper Beam (No Drive only), Ice Beam (Chill Drive only), Zap Cannon (Shock Drive only), Gunk Shot (Douse Drive only), and Flamethrower (Burn Drive only)

(* indicates Legacy move that needs an Elite TM to teach)

Genesect in all its forms found a place near the top of our best Bug-types of Pokemon GO. However, despite its Bug-typing leaving it with only a single weakness, there are far superior Steel-types in the game. It sees use in PvE as a Raid attacker.

5) Melmetal

Melmetal in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Attack: 226

226 Defense: 190

190 Stamina: 264

264 Max CP: 4069

Fast Attacks: Thunder Shock

Charged Attacks: Double Iron Bash*, Flash Cannon, Hyper Beam, Thunderbolt, Superpower, and Rock Slide

Melmetal is the only Legendary so far that can be placed in a Pokemon GO Gym as a defender. With access to its signature Double Iron Bash, this mon is more than just a passive wall. It even does decently in the Pokemon GO Battle League.

4) Dialga

Dialga in Pokemon Evolutions (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Attack: 275

275 Defense: 211

211 Stamina: 205

205 Max CP: 4565

Fast Attacks: Metal Claw and Dragon Breath

Charged Attacks: Iron Head, Thunder, and Draco Meteor

Dialga is at its best in the Master League, where it makes good use of its bulk and typing to wear down opposing Pokemon. It loses a bit of luster in PvE, where there are better Steel-type options.

3) Origin Forme Dialga

Dialga (Origin Forme) in Pokemon Legends Arceus (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Attack: 270

270 Defense: 225

225 Stamina: 205

205 Max CP: 4624

Fast Attacks: Metal Claw and Dragon Breath

Charged Attacks: Iron Head, Thunder, Roar of Time*, and Draco Meteor

Dialga Origin does even better than its base form, owing to its slightly better bulk at a minor loss to attack. This lets it excel as a Gym Defender, a Raid attacker, and as a top-tier choice in the Master League. It had managed to reach the Top 3 in the best Dragon-types in Pokemon GO list, and does so in the Steel-type list as well.

2) Metagross

Metagross in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Attack: 257

257 Defense: 228

228 Stamina: 190

190 Max CP: 4286

Fast Attacks: Bullet Punch and Zen Headbutt

Charged Attacks: Meteor Mash*, Flash Cannon, Psychic, and Earthquake

Ever since it received Meteor Mash, Metagross has excelled in Pokemon GO. This is even though its Mega Evolution has yet to be released. Metagross can function as a Gym Attacker and Defender, a top pick for Raids, and even a decent PvP pick.

1) Dusk Mane Necrozma

Dusk Mane Necrozma in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Attack: 277

277 Defense: 220

220 Stamina: 200

200 Max CP: 4634

Fast Attacks: Metal Claw, Psycho Cut, and Shadow Claw

Charged Attacks: Sunsteel Strike, Iron Head, Future Sight, Dark Pulse, and Outrage

Dusk Mane Necrozma is the best Steel-type in Pokemon GO. This is mostly thanks to its signature move, Sunsteel Strike, which deals an insane 230 damage. It also has fantastic stats, giving it both amazing bulk and attack. Dusk Mane Necrozma shines like the sun in both Pokemon GO PvE and the Master League of PvP.

