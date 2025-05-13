Pokemon GO: 10 best Bug-type Pokemon to have, ranked

Bug-types in Pokemon GO are not amongst the strongest in the game. They are weak to several common types in the meta, including Flying, Rock, and Fire, and are resisted by even more (Fairy, Steel, Fighting, Poison, Ghost, Fire, and Flying). However, these Pokemon have some useful offensive presence, especially thanks to their ability to keep Dark-types in check.

We will look at the best Bug-type Pokemon for trainers to catch and raise in Pookemon GO. They will be selected after considering their stats, their movepool, and whether they are good in PvP or PvE.

10 best Bug-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO

10) Scyther

Scyther in Pokemon Origins (Image via TPC)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Base Stats

Attack: 218

218 Defense: 170

170 Stamina: 172

172 Max CP: 3060

Fast Attacks: Fury Cutter, Air Slash, and Steel Wing* (* indicates Legacy Move)

Charged Attacks: Bug Buzz*, X-Scissor, Aerial Ace, Trailblaze, and Night Slash

Scyther has a decently high Attack stat and access to a Legacy STAB move. Thus, it can be used in low-level raids and the Great League if you have trouble with threats like Serperior and Annihilape. However, it's too limited by its poor defenses, and its secondary Flying typing gives it a double weakness to Rock.

9) Escavalier

Escavalier in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Attack: 223

223 Defense: 187

187 Stamina: 172

172 Max CP: 3266

Fast Attacks: Bug Bite and Counter

Charged Attacks: Megahorn, Aerial Ace, Razor Shell*, Drill Run, and Acid Spray

Escavailer has three things going for it in Pokemon GO: a part Steel-typing, which only leaves it with a single weakness to Fire; a decently high Attack stat with which to dish out damage; and access to a Legacy Move in Razor Shell, which can drop defense in PvP.

However, it has poor defenses, no Steel-type moves, and the Counter nerf has hurt it pretty bad. This makes it a less seen choice as getting an Escavalier has an extremely high cost.

8) Pheromosa

Pheromosa in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Attack: 316

316 Defense: 85

85 Stamina: 174

174 Max CP: 3213

Fast Attacks: Bug Bite and Low Kick

Charged Attacks: Bug Buzz, Lunge, Close Combat, and Focus Blast

Pheromosa is very hard hitting with an amazing Attack stat of 316. However, it is so frail that a light breeze could knock it out, which is apt owing to its double weakness to Flying. It is a very technical mon to use, and can be best used as a revenge killer, coming in to deal damage after a teammate has fallen.

7) Pinsir

Pinsir in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Attack: 238

238 Defense: 182

182 Stamina: 163

163 Max CP: 3345

Fast Attacks: Fury Cutter, Bug Bite, and Rock Smash

Charged Attacks: X-Scissor, Submission*, Close Combat, Superpower, and Vise Grip

Pinsir's access to Fighting coverage in combination with a decent Attack stat makes it a useful pick for Pokemon GO PvP and even as a Gym defender. It also has a Mega Evolution for PvE. However, it has a ceiling and can only do so much before falling short against better Pokemon.

6) Golisopod

Golisopod in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Attack: 218

218 Defense: 226

226 Stamina: 181

181 Max CP: 3575

Fast Attacks: Fury Cutter, Waterfall, Shadow Claw, and Metal Claw

Charged Attacks: X-Scissor, Liquidation, Razor Shell, Aqua Jet, and Aerial Ace

Having also made the list of the best Water-types in Pokemon GO, Golisopod also finds itself on this one. This big bug works decently as a Gym defender and as a teammate in a Raid in PvE. However, it shines in PvP, where it is an excellent pick for both the Great and Ultra Leagues and even has a niche in the Master League.

5) Scizor

Scizor in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Attack: 236

236 Defense: 181

181 Stamina: 172

172 Max CP: 3393

Fast Attacks: Fury Cutter and Bullet Punch

Charged Attacks: X-Scissor, Iron Head, Night Slash, and Trailblaze

Scizor is among the better Bugs in Pokemon GO, with even a Mega Evolution to help it out in Raids and Gyms. It has nine resistances thanks to its secondary Steel-typing, helping it even as a Gym defender. It falters a bit in PvP, where, despite being able to attack quickly, it relies on buffs from moves like Night Slash and Trailblaze to do serious damage.

4) Yanmega

Yanmega in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Attack: 231

231 Defense: 156

156 Stamina: 200

200 Max CP: 3330

Fast Attacks: Bug Bite and Wing Attack

Charged Attacks: Bug Buzz, Aerial Ace, and Ancient Power

Yanmega has a deceptively high Stamina stat in addition to its high Attack. This lets it serve as a decent attacker in Raids and Gyms. It can even serve as an Annihilape counter in the Great and Ultra Leagues of Pokemon GO PvP.

3) Vikavolt

Vikavolt in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Attack: 254

254 Defense: 158

158 Stamina: 184

184 Max CP: 3524

Fast Attacks: Bug Bite, Volt Switch*, Spark, and Mud-Slap

Charged Attacks: X-Scissor, Discharge, Fly, and Crunch

Vikavolt has a useful secondary offensive typing in Electric and has the attack stat to utilize it. It is a top-tier pick for Raids that could use Bug-type attackers and is excellent in Gyms, though it requires a bit of dodging. However, its pre-evolution does better than it does in the Pokemon GO Great League, and it lacks niches elsewhere.

2) Genesect

Genesect in the movies (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Attack: 252

252 Defense: 199

199 Stamina: 174

174 Max CP: 3791

Fast Attacks: Fury Cutter and Metal Claw

Charged Attacks: X-Scissor, Magnet Bomb, Techno Blast* (Normal, Electric, Ice, Fire, and Water), Hyper Beam (No Drive only), Flamethrower (Burn Drive only), Ice Beam (Chill Drive only), Gunk Shot (Douse Drive only), and Zap Cannon (Shock Drive only)

The ultimate Bug/Steel dual-type Pokemon, Genesect has several variants based on the Drives it equips (or doesn't equip). While this does give them all a different Techno Blast, as well as another unique coverage move, as a Bug-type Attacker, it does not rely on those moves for PvE. It serves as a useful attacker in both Raids and Gyms.

As for PvP, Techno Blast is an amazing coverage move, depending on the variant you choose to use. However, this can often turn Genesect into a matchup-reliant mon that is at the mercy of what the opponent brings.

1) Volcarona

Volcarona in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Attack: 264

264 Defense: 189

189 Stamina: 198

198 Max CP: 4106

Fast Attacks: Bug Bite and Fire Spin

Charged Attacks: Bug Buzz, Overheat, Hurricane, and Solar Beam

Volcarona is the best Bug-type in Pokemon GO, with only certain Mega Evolutions being able to surpass it in PvE. However, this Fire/Bug type can even perform well in PvP, where Megas are not allowed, countering Steel and Fairy types in the Master League as an anti-meta pick.

It truly shines in PvE, mowing through Gyms and raids with just its STABs. It could even be used as a Gym defender in a pinch, though it should only be used as such as a last resort.

