Pokemon GO: 10 best Rock-type Pokemon to have, ranked

In Pokemon GO, Rock-types were meant to be defensive. However, they have five weaknesses – Grass, Steel, Water, Fighting, and Ground – most of which are extremely common. As a result, the Rock typing is better known for its offensive capability as it can hit types like Flying, Bug, Ice, and Fire for super effective damage.

In this article, we look at the best Rock-types in Pokemon GO and determine how good they are based on their stats, movepool, and if they are effective in PvP, Gyms, or Raids.

10 best Rock-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO

10) Aggron

Aggron in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Base stats

Attack: 198

198 Defense: 257

257 Stamina: 172

172 Max CP: 3391

Fast Attacks: Smack Down, Iron Tail, and Dragon Tail

Charged Attacks: Stone Edge, Rock Tomb, Meteor Beam, Heavy Slam, and Thunder

Aggron's high bulk is let down by its secondary Steel typing, which gives it a double weakness to both Fighting and Ground types. However, it is decent in Raids, and its bulk is optimal for it to act as a Gym defender. It even has a Mega Evolution that players can bring to Pokemon GO Raids, but it will lose its Rock typing. Aggron is the least effective mon on this list.

9) Aurorus

Aurorus in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Base stats

Attack: 186

186 Defense: 163

163 Stamina: 265

265 Max CP: 3168

Fast Attacks: Rock Throw, Frost Breath, and Powder Snow

Charged Attacks: Meteor Beam, Ancient Power, Blizzard, Thunderbolt, Hyper Beam, and Weather Ball

Just like Aggron, Aurorus' secondary typing of Ice gives it a double weakness to Fighting and Steel. However, it makes up for this with superior offensive firepower as Rock and Ice combined counter most Flying-types in the game. It also has enough Stamina to be left as a Gym defender.

8) Stonjourner

Stonjourner in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Base stats

Attack: 222

222 Defense: 182

182 Stamina: 225

225 Max CP: 3638

Fast Attacks: Rock Throw

Charged Attacks: Stone Edge, Rock Slide, and Stomp

Stonjourner has great Attack and Stamina and access to the Fast Move Rock Throw. This makes it a decent budget pick for a Rock-type attacker and Gym defender. However, its barren Pokemon GO movepool with only Normal-type Stomp for coverage places it much lower on the list.

7) Nihilego

Nihilego in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Base stats

Attack: 249

249 Defense: 210

210 Stamina: 240

240 Max CP: 4465

Fast Attacks: Acid, Poison Jab, and Pound

Charged Attacks: Power Gem, Rock Slide, Sludge Bomb, and Gunk Shot

Considered among the best Poison-types in Pokemon GO, Nihilego finds itself here as well. While, the Ultra Beast is not as decent a Rock-type attacker due to lacking a Rock-type Fast Move, it is still good with niches in the Pokemon GO Master League and Gym attacker.

6) Gigalith

Gigalith in Pokemon Evolutions (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Base stats

Attack: 226

226 Defense: 201

201 Stamina: 198

198 Max CP: 3650

Fast Attacks: Smack Down and Mud-Slap

Charged Attacks: Meteor Beam*, Rock Slide, Heavy Slam, Superpower, and Solar Beam (* indicates Legacy Move)

Gigalith has access to the Legacy Move Meteor Beam, one of the strongest Rock-type Charged moves. It also has good attack and bulk, making it a viable Rock-type attacker in Gyms.

5) Tyranitar

Tyranitar in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Base stats

Attack: 251

251 Defense: 207

207 Stamina: 225

225 Max CP: 4335

Fast Attacks: Smack Down*, Bite, and Iron Tail

Charged Attacks: Stone Edge, Fire Blast, Brutal Swing, and Crunch

Tyranitar is an iconic Rock-type Pokemon, even though it has lost some of its sheen over the years. In Pokemon GO, it is a fantastic PvE mon, excelling as an attacker of Gyms and Raids, and serving as a wall to overcome as a Gym defender. Tyranitar even has a Mega Evolution, which it can utilise for even greater power, making it an effective pick.

4) Tyrantrum

Tyrantrum in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Base stats

Attack: 227

227 Defense: 191

191 Stamina: 193

193 Max CP: 3537

Fast Attacks: Rock Throw, Dragon Tail, and Charm

Charged Attacks: Meteor Beam, Stone Edge, Outrage, Earthquake, and Crunch

Tyrantrum's unique typing, combined with access to Meteor Beam, makes it a useful Rock-type attacker against Gyms. It even has a small niche in the Pokemon GO Master League, where a maxed-out Tyrantrum can face off against Ho-oh, Mewtwo, and both forms of Giratina.

3) Rampardos

Rampardos in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Base stats

Attack: 295

295 Defense: 109

109 Stamina: 219

219 Max CP: 3728

Fast Attacks: Smack Down and Zen Headbutt

Charged Attacks: Rock Slide, Outrage, and Flamethrower

Rampardos is a glass cannon that lacks speed in the mainline games. But that isn't an issue in Pokemon GO – Rampardos hits hard and manages some kills before going down due to its low defense stat. Still, its effectiveness places it third on this list.

2) Terrakion

Terrakion in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Base stats

Attack: 260

260 Defense: 192

192 Stamina: 209

209 Max CP: 4181

Fast Attacks: Smack Down, Zen Headbutt, and Double Kick

Charged Attacks: Sacred Sword*, Close Combat, Rock Slide, and Earthquake

While its typing holds it back in Pokemon GO PvP, Terrakion is excellent as a PvE mon. It can clear Gyms and Raids by itself, owing to its secondary Fighting typing and stats befitting a Legendary Pokemon. Thus, it comes in second on this list.

1) Rhyperior

Rhyperior in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Base stats

Attack: 241

241 Defense: 190

190 Stamina: 251

251 Max CP: 4221

Fast Attacks: Smack Down and Mud-Slap

Charged Attacks: Rock Wrecker*, Stone Edge, Earthquake, Breaking Swipe, Superpower, Skull Bash, and Surf

Besides being an excellent Ground-type in Pokemon GO, Rhyperior is also fantastic as a Rock-type attacker. This is because of its movepool, which includes the Legacy Move Rock Wrecker – dealing 110 damage for 50 energy. Not only does this make Rhyperior a great Pokemon for Gyms and Raids, it is also a top-tier threat in the Master League in its own right.

As a result, Rhyperior comes in first on our list of the best Rock-type Pokemon to have.

