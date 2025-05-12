Pokemon GO player suggests trick to get up to eight free Gigantamax Machamp battles

A Pokemon GO player on Reddit, u/sm-junkie, has shared a trick to get up to eight free Gigantamax Machamp battles during the Max Battle Day on May 25, 2025. Technically, the post is about seven battles, but the same steps can be followed to actually get eight, owing to an error by the poster. The trick will involve a lot of meticulous planning on behalf of players who are willing to try and catch this Gigantamax Pokemon in Max Battles.

The original poster noted that this was possible only because Scopely has tweaked the limit of the number of Max Particles that players could collect. The limit is now 1,500, up from the original 1,000. Additionally, the OP hasn't counted Max Particles from GO Pass Rewards, as not everyone would have done those.

Redditor u/sm-junkie suggests the following steps:

Players should end the Sunday before Max Battle Day with a minimum of 60-180 particles or a maximum of 660-780 particles.

After that, from Monday to Thursday, they should collect 1080 particles each day.

The next step involves powering up three Max Moves and unlocking one Max Move. Following this, players should do four Max Battles for Timed Research.

Once this is complete, players should have 580-700 Max Particles by the end of Thursday.

The original poster also added a spreadsheet with all the extra steps needed.

These steps include details on how a trainer would need to walk and battle from Friday onward, so they have 2080 Max Particles at the end of the day. However, the OP made an error here, as they mistakenly stated that the Max Battle Day is on Saturday (May 24, 2025) instead of Sunday (May 25, 2025). So by repeating these steps on Saturday, players can start on Sunday with 2080 particles.

Then, by collecting 600 Max Particles before the start of the Gigantamax Machamp Max Battle Day at 2 pm, players should have enough for eight Max Battles.

What did Pokemon GO players think of this opportunity?

Gigantamax Machamp (Image via TPC)

Players were very excited after the original poster gave their breakdown of the trick. Some pointed out the day error, like u/soldiergomez:

"Hey just to be clear, Gmax machamp is sunday 25 not saturday 24, CD is previous day from Gmax battle. So you may have one spare day to get more particles"

u/Wrulfy also pointed out a few extra things. This included the matter of Candy costs and the fact that new Pokemon GO players might not be able to attempt Max Battles on this level.

Comment byu/sm-junkie from discussion inTheSilphRoad Expand Post

u/shadraig appreciated the effort the original poster had put in, but felt that the whole system should have been simpler to accommodate the majority of Pokemon GO players:

"The system should be different. Many people in our community aren't that savvy with calculations and don't get the system."

Finally, u/SilentKiller2809 had this to add:

Comment byu/sm-junkie from discussion inTheSilphRoad Expand Post

The Pokemon GO Gigantamax Machamp Max Battle Day will run from 2 pm to 5 pm local time on Sunday, May 25, 2025.

