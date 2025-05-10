Pokemon GO: 10 best Electric-type Pokemon to have, ranked

Electric-types in Pokemon GO are known for their offensive prowess. Their main claim to fame is their ability to deal damage to Water-types, as Electric is one of two weaknesses of that type. Besides the Water-type, Electric-type Pokemon are also good for dealing with the Flying-type. They only have one major weakness against the Ground-type.
We will look at the best Electric-types in Pokemon GO in this article. This includes their stats, their movepools, and whether they are good in PvP and PvE.
Note: This article is subjective, and the ranking reflects the writer's opinions. Moves marked with an asterisk (*) are Legacy Moves.
10 best Electric-types in Pokemon GO
10) Incarnate Forme Thundurus
Base Stats
- Attack: 266
- Defense: 164
- Stamina: 188
- Max CP: 3782
Fast Attacks: Thunder Shock and Astonish
Charged Attacks: Thunder Punch, Thunder, Crunch, and Brick Break
Incarnate Forme Thundurus is the lesser of the two Thundurus formes. It has a slightly more bulk, but loses a lot of attack. However, it is still a Legendary and can more than hold its own in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE.
9) Tapu Koko
Base Stats
- Attack: 250
- Defense: 181
- Stamina: 172
- Max CP: 3582
Fast Attacks: Volt Switch and Quick Attack
Charged Attacks: Thunderbolt, Thunder, Nature's Madness*, Dazzling Gleam, and Brave Bird (* indicates Legacy Move)
Tapu Koko has already made its way on the list of the best Fairy types in Pokemon GO. However, while it is also a powerful Electric-type in its own right, its position on this list indicates that it isn't as powerful as other similar mons.
8) Luxray
Base Stats
- Attack: 232
- Defense: 156
- Stamina: 190
- Max CP: 3265
Fast Attacks: Spark, Snarl, and Hidden Power
Charged Attacks: Wild Charge, Psychic Fangs*, Crunch, and Hyper Beam
Luxray is a decent option for Raids that need Electric-types. However, its frailty leaves it as a sub-par option for Pokemon GO PvP.
7) Magnezone
Base Stats
- Attack: 238
- Defense: 205
- Stamina: 172
- Max CP: 3623
Fast Attacks: Spark, Charge Beam, Volt Switch, and Metal Sound
Charged Attacks: Wild Charge, Zap Cannon, Mirror Shot, and Flash Cannon
Magnezone has really good stats and a partial Steel typing to help it be a decent Gym defender as well as a useful member of a Raid party. Its usefulness in Pokemon GO PvP is less owing to its best move, Wild Charge, which debuffs it by lowering its defense by 33.3% every time it's used.
6) Electivire
Base Stats
- Attack: 249
- Defense: 163
- Stamina: 181
- Max CP: 3481
Fast Attacks: Thunder Shock and Low Kick
Charged Attacks: Wild Charge, Thunder Punch, Thunder, Ice Punch, and Flamethrower*
Electivire is another Electric-type that focuses heavily on offense. And like every other mon discussed so far, it also fares better in PvE than PvP. This is because its best Charged Attack is Wild Charge, which drastically lowers its longevity after one use.
5) Zapdos
Base Stats
- Attack: 253
- Defense: 185
- Stamina: 207
- Max CP: 3987
Fast Attacks: Thunder Shock* and Charge Beam
Charged Attacks: Zap Cannon, Thunderbolt, Thunder, Drill Peck, and Ancient Power
Zapdos has some use in Pokemon GO PvP, especially in the Ultra League, where it can counter Annihilape and Venusaur especially well. However, it is poorer in PvE, where other Electric-types do better than it.
4) Raikou
Base Stats
- Attack: 241
- Defense: 195
- Stamina: 207
- Max CP: 3902
Fast Attacks: Volt Switch and Thunder Shock
Charged Attacks: Wild Charge, Thunderbolt, Thunder, and Shadow Ball
Raikou is a decent pick for both Pokemon GO PvP and PvE. It is good in the Great League, where it can counter Azumarill, Feraligatr, Lapras, Golisopod, and Talonflame. It is also good in Raids, where it sometimes lasts longer than other Electric types due to its better bulk.
3) Therian Forme Thundurus
Base Stats
- Attack: 295
- Defense: 161
- Stamina: 188
- Max CP: 4137
Fast Attacks: Volt Switch and Bite
Charged Attacks: Wildbolt Storm*, Thunder, Thunderbolt, Sludge Wave, and Focus Blast
With an attack stat of 295 and access to the Charged Move Wildbolt Storm, which deals 150 damage, Therian Forme Thundurus is clearly the superior Thundurus. Yes, it is very frail and not really usable in PvP, but it is a first-choice pick for Raids and attacking Gyms.
2) Xurkitree
Base Stats
- Attack: 330
- Defense: 144
- Stamina: 195
- Max CP: 4451
Fast Attacks: Thunder Shock and Spark
Charged Attacks: Discharge, Thunder, Power Whip, and Dazzling Gleam
Xurkitree is a glass cannon that is either used best as an aggressive opener to deal damage upfront or as a revenge killer after a teammate falls. This is because, despite this Ultra Beast being quite frail, its damage output cannot be ignored.
1) Zekrom
Base Stats
- Attack: 275
- Defense: 211
- Stamina: 205
- Max CP: 4565
Fast Attacks: Charge Beam and Dragon Breath
Charged Attacks: Fusion Bolt*, Wild Charge, Outrage, Flash Cannon, and Crunch
With access to its signature Fusion Bolt and well-rounded stats all above 200, Zekrom is the best Electric-type Pokemon in the game by a huge margin. It is great in the Master League (just be wary of Ground-types like Rhyperior) and is a beast in Pokemon GO Raids.
