Pokemon GO: 10 best Electric-type Pokemon to have, ranked

Electric-types in Pokemon GO are known for their offensive prowess. Their main claim to fame is their ability to deal damage to Water-types, as Electric is one of two weaknesses of that type. Besides the Water-type, Electric-type Pokemon are also good for dealing with the Flying-type. They only have one major weakness against the Ground-type.

We will look at the best Electric-types in Pokemon GO in this article. This includes their stats, their movepools, and whether they are good in PvP and PvE.

Note: This article is subjective, and the ranking reflects the writer's opinions. Moves marked with an asterisk (*) are Legacy Moves.

10 best Electric-types in Pokemon GO

10) Incarnate Forme Thundurus

Incarnate Forme Thundurus in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Attack: 266

266 Defense: 164

164 Stamina: 188

188 Max CP: 3782

Fast Attacks: Thunder Shock and Astonish

Charged Attacks: Thunder Punch, Thunder, Crunch, and Brick Break

Incarnate Forme Thundurus is the lesser of the two Thundurus formes. It has a slightly more bulk, but loses a lot of attack. However, it is still a Legendary and can more than hold its own in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE.

9) Tapu Koko

Tapu Koko in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Attack: 250

250 Defense: 181

181 Stamina: 172

172 Max CP: 3582

Fast Attacks: Volt Switch and Quick Attack

Charged Attacks: Thunderbolt, Thunder, Nature's Madness*, Dazzling Gleam, and Brave Bird (* indicates Legacy Move)

Tapu Koko has already made its way on the list of the best Fairy types in Pokemon GO. However, while it is also a powerful Electric-type in its own right, its position on this list indicates that it isn't as powerful as other similar mons.

8) Luxray

Luxray in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Attack: 232

232 Defense: 156

156 Stamina: 190

190 Max CP: 3265

Fast Attacks: Spark, Snarl, and Hidden Power

Charged Attacks: Wild Charge, Psychic Fangs*, Crunch, and Hyper Beam

Luxray is a decent option for Raids that need Electric-types. However, its frailty leaves it as a sub-par option for Pokemon GO PvP.

7) Magnezone

Magnezone in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Attack: 238

238 Defense: 205

205 Stamina: 172

172 Max CP: 3623

Fast Attacks: Spark, Charge Beam, Volt Switch, and Metal Sound

Charged Attacks: Wild Charge, Zap Cannon, Mirror Shot, and Flash Cannon

Magnezone has really good stats and a partial Steel typing to help it be a decent Gym defender as well as a useful member of a Raid party. Its usefulness in Pokemon GO PvP is less owing to its best move, Wild Charge, which debuffs it by lowering its defense by 33.3% every time it's used.

6) Electivire

Electivire in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Attack: 249

249 Defense: 163

163 Stamina: 181

181 Max CP: 3481

Fast Attacks: Thunder Shock and Low Kick

Charged Attacks: Wild Charge, Thunder Punch, Thunder, Ice Punch, and Flamethrower*

Electivire is another Electric-type that focuses heavily on offense. And like every other mon discussed so far, it also fares better in PvE than PvP. This is because its best Charged Attack is Wild Charge, which drastically lowers its longevity after one use.

5) Zapdos

Zapdos in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Attack: 253

253 Defense: 185

185 Stamina: 207

207 Max CP: 3987

Fast Attacks: Thunder Shock* and Charge Beam

Charged Attacks: Zap Cannon, Thunderbolt, Thunder, Drill Peck, and Ancient Power

Zapdos has some use in Pokemon GO PvP, especially in the Ultra League, where it can counter Annihilape and Venusaur especially well. However, it is poorer in PvE, where other Electric-types do better than it.

4) Raikou

Raikou in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Attack: 241

241 Defense: 195

195 Stamina: 207

207 Max CP: 3902

Fast Attacks: Volt Switch and Thunder Shock

Charged Attacks: Wild Charge, Thunderbolt, Thunder, and Shadow Ball

Raikou is a decent pick for both Pokemon GO PvP and PvE. It is good in the Great League, where it can counter Azumarill, Feraligatr, Lapras, Golisopod, and Talonflame. It is also good in Raids, where it sometimes lasts longer than other Electric types due to its better bulk.

3) Therian Forme Thundurus

Therian Forme Thundurus in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Attack: 295

295 Defense: 161

161 Stamina: 188

188 Max CP: 4137

Fast Attacks: Volt Switch and Bite

Charged Attacks: Wildbolt Storm*, Thunder, Thunderbolt, Sludge Wave, and Focus Blast

With an attack stat of 295 and access to the Charged Move Wildbolt Storm, which deals 150 damage, Therian Forme Thundurus is clearly the superior Thundurus. Yes, it is very frail and not really usable in PvP, but it is a first-choice pick for Raids and attacking Gyms.

2) Xurkitree

Xurkitree in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Attack: 330

330 Defense: 144

144 Stamina: 195

195 Max CP: 4451

Fast Attacks: Thunder Shock and Spark

Charged Attacks: Discharge, Thunder, Power Whip, and Dazzling Gleam

Xurkitree is a glass cannon that is either used best as an aggressive opener to deal damage upfront or as a revenge killer after a teammate falls. This is because, despite this Ultra Beast being quite frail, its damage output cannot be ignored.

1) Zekrom

Zekrom in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Attack: 275

275 Defense: 211

211 Stamina: 205

205 Max CP: 4565

Fast Attacks: Charge Beam and Dragon Breath

Charged Attacks: Fusion Bolt*, Wild Charge, Outrage, Flash Cannon, and Crunch

With access to its signature Fusion Bolt and well-rounded stats all above 200, Zekrom is the best Electric-type Pokemon in the game by a huge margin. It is great in the Master League (just be wary of Ground-types like Rhyperior) and is a beast in Pokemon GO Raids.

