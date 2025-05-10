Pokemon GO: 10 Best Fairy-type Pokemon to have, ranked

In Pokemon GO, the Fairy-type is one of the most offensive. The most recent type to be introduced in Generation VI (not counting the Stellar typing), Fairy instantly became a top type just off of its ability to act as a counter to the dangerous Dragon-types. They also deal super effective damage to Fighting-types and Dark-types, both of which also have powerful mons.
We will look at the best Fairy-types in Pokemon GO in this article. This includes their stats, their movepools, and how good they are in Pokemon GO Gyms, Raids, and the GO Battle League.
10 best Fairy-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO
10) Hatterene
Base Stats
- Attack: 237
- Defense: 182
- Stamina: 149
- Max CP: 3198
Fast Attacks: Charm, Psycho Cut, and Confusion
Charged Attacks: Dazzling Gleam, Psychic, Psyshock, and Power Whip
Hatterene is a Psychic/Fairy type, which lets it take on Fighting, Dark, and Dragon types in Pokemon GO. It is best used for Raids and Gym battles, as in PvP, it is in a bit of an awkward place. Hatterene is a bit more powerful for the Great and Ultra Leagues, but is overshadowed by other Fairy types in the Master League
9) Sylveon
Base Stats
- Attack: 203
- Defense: 205
- Stamina: 216
- Max CP: 3470
Fast Attacks: Charm and Quick Attack
Charged Attacks: Dazzling Gleam, Moonblast, Draining Kiss, Psyshock*, and Last Resort* (* indicates Legacy Move)
Sylveon has well-rounded stats, courtesy of being an Eeveelution. This, combined with its Fairy typing, makes it a useful mon in both PvP and PvE. Players should consider investing in Sylveon as a budget mon if they need a Fairy-type.
8) Gardevoir
Base Stats
- Attack: 237
- Defense: 195
- Stamina: 169
- Max CP: 3497
Fast Attacks: Charm, Confusion, Charge Beam, and Magical Leaf
Charged Attacks: Dazzling Gleam, Psychic, Synchronoise*, Shadow Ball, and Triple Axel
Another decent budget pick for a Fairy-type. Gardevoir is a hard hitter in Raids and the Ultra League, held back by its low defenses. It even has a Mega Evolution, so it is worth investing in.
7) Togekiss
Base Stats
- Attack: 225
- Defense: 217
- Stamina: 198
- Max CP: 3767
Fast Attacks: Charm, Air Slash, and Hidden Power
Charged Attacks: Dazzling Gleam, Ancient Power, Aerial Ace, Aura Sphere*, Flamethrower, and Psyshock
Togekiss is a really good Fairy-type, in part due to its secondary Flying typing. This gives it a huge advantage when dealing with Fighting-types. Additionally, its Attack and Defense let it be great in both PvE (as Gym Defender and a Raid attacker) and all three Leagues in PvP.
6) Zacian (Hero)
Base Stats
- Attack: 254
- Defense: 236
- Stamina: 192
- Max CP: 4329
Fast Attacks: Quick Attack, Fire Fang, Metal Claw, and Snarl
Charged Attacks: Play Rough, Iron Head, Close Combat, and Wild Charge
Zacian (Hero) is the first of many Legendaries on this list. As a Box Art Legendary, Zacian (Hero) is fantastic in the Master League of Pokemon GO owing to its sheer raw power. However, the reason it isn't higher on this list is because the only Fairy-type move it has is Play Rough.
5) Tapu Koko
Base Stats
- Attack: 250
- Defense: 181
- Stamina: 172
- Max CP: 3582
Fast Attacks: Volt Switch and Quick Attack
Charged Attacks: Dazzling Gleam, Nature's Madness*, Thunderbolt, Thunder, and Brave Bird
Tapu Koko is a glass cannon in Pokemon GO. It cannot take too many hits, but it is excellent at dishing them out. Especially with the Charged Move exclusive to the Tapus, Nature's Madness. However, its lack of a Fairy Fast Attack holds it back a bit.
4) Tapu Bulu
Base Stats
- Attack: 249
- Defense: 215
- Stamina: 172
- Max CP: 3865
Fast Attacks: Bullet Seed and Rock Smash
Charged Attacks: Dazzling Gleam, Nature's Madness*, Megahorn, Grass Knot, and Solar Beam
Also, having made it to the list of best Grass-types in Pokemon GO, Tapu Bulu makes it to this list as well. It is great in the Master League, where it can use Bullet Seed to generate meter to unleash powerful Nature's Madnesses.
3) Tapu Lele
Base Stats
- Attack: 259
- Defense: 208
- Stamina: 172
- Max CP: 3950
Fast Attacks: Astonish and Confusion
Charged Attacks: Draining Kiss, Moonblast, Nature's Madness*, Psyshock, Future Sight, and Focus Blast
The best Tapu when it comes to being a Fairy-type attacker, Tapu Lele, does have issues in PvP due to its underwhelming partial Psychic typing. However, it is good in Raids and Gyms due to its sheer power and ability to tank a few hits.
2) Xerneas
Base Stats
- Attack: 250
- Defense: 185
- Stamina: 246
- Max CP: 4275
Fast Attacks: Geomancy*, Zen Headbutt, and Tackle
Charged Attacks: Moonblast, Close Combat, Megahorn, Thunder, and Giga Impact
Xerneas is one of the strongest Fairy-types in Pokemon GO owing to its Box Art Legendary stats. It also has access to its signature move, Geomancy, as a Fast Attack, which deals 20 damage and generates plenty of meter to bait shields.
1) Incarnate Forme Enamorus
Base Stats
- Attack: 281
- Defense: 162
- Stamina: 179
- Max CP: 3873
Fast Attacks: Fairy Wind, Zen Headbutt, and Astonish
Charged Attacks: Dazzling Gleam, Grass Knot, and Fly
While Incarnate Forme Enamorus is also a glass cannon, it has the highest damage output and a usable Fairy Fast Attack (Fairy Wind) and Charged Attack (Dazzling Gleam). That sheer power alone makes Incarnate Forme Enamorus the best Fairy-type in Pokemon GO.
