Pokemon GO: 10 Best Fairy-type Pokemon to have, ranked

In Pokemon GO, the Fairy-type is one of the most offensive. The most recent type to be introduced in Generation VI (not counting the Stellar typing), Fairy instantly became a top type just off of its ability to act as a counter to the dangerous Dragon-types. They also deal super effective damage to Fighting-types and Dark-types, both of which also have powerful mons.

We will look at the best Fairy-types in Pokemon GO in this article. This includes their stats, their movepools, and how good they are in Pokemon GO Gyms, Raids, and the GO Battle League.

10 best Fairy-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO

10) Hatterene

Hatterene in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Attack: 237

237 Defense: 182

182 Stamina: 149

149 Max CP: 3198

Fast Attacks: Charm, Psycho Cut, and Confusion

Charged Attacks: Dazzling Gleam, Psychic, Psyshock, and Power Whip

Hatterene is a Psychic/Fairy type, which lets it take on Fighting, Dark, and Dragon types in Pokemon GO. It is best used for Raids and Gym battles, as in PvP, it is in a bit of an awkward place. Hatterene is a bit more powerful for the Great and Ultra Leagues, but is overshadowed by other Fairy types in the Master League

9) Sylveon

Sylveon in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Attack: 203

203 Defense: 205

205 Stamina: 216

216 Max CP: 3470

Fast Attacks: Charm and Quick Attack

Charged Attacks: Dazzling Gleam, Moonblast, Draining Kiss, Psyshock*, and Last Resort* (* indicates Legacy Move)

Sylveon has well-rounded stats, courtesy of being an Eeveelution. This, combined with its Fairy typing, makes it a useful mon in both PvP and PvE. Players should consider investing in Sylveon as a budget mon if they need a Fairy-type.

8) Gardevoir

Gardevoir in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Attack: 237

237 Defense: 195

195 Stamina: 169

169 Max CP: 3497

Fast Attacks: Charm, Confusion, Charge Beam, and Magical Leaf

Charged Attacks: Dazzling Gleam, Psychic, Synchronoise*, Shadow Ball, and Triple Axel

Another decent budget pick for a Fairy-type. Gardevoir is a hard hitter in Raids and the Ultra League, held back by its low defenses. It even has a Mega Evolution, so it is worth investing in.

7) Togekiss

Togekiss in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Attack: 225

225 Defense: 217

217 Stamina: 198

198 Max CP: 3767

Fast Attacks: Charm, Air Slash, and Hidden Power

Charged Attacks: Dazzling Gleam, Ancient Power, Aerial Ace, Aura Sphere*, Flamethrower, and Psyshock

Togekiss is a really good Fairy-type, in part due to its secondary Flying typing. This gives it a huge advantage when dealing with Fighting-types. Additionally, its Attack and Defense let it be great in both PvE (as Gym Defender and a Raid attacker) and all three Leagues in PvP.

6) Zacian (Hero)

Zacian (Hero) in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Attack: 254

254 Defense: 236

236 Stamina: 192

192 Max CP: 4329

Fast Attacks: Quick Attack, Fire Fang, Metal Claw, and Snarl

Charged Attacks: Play Rough, Iron Head, Close Combat, and Wild Charge

Zacian (Hero) is the first of many Legendaries on this list. As a Box Art Legendary, Zacian (Hero) is fantastic in the Master League of Pokemon GO owing to its sheer raw power. However, the reason it isn't higher on this list is because the only Fairy-type move it has is Play Rough.

5) Tapu Koko

Tapu Koko in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Attack: 250

250 Defense: 181

181 Stamina: 172

172 Max CP: 3582

Fast Attacks: Volt Switch and Quick Attack

Charged Attacks: Dazzling Gleam, Nature's Madness*, Thunderbolt, Thunder, and Brave Bird

Tapu Koko is a glass cannon in Pokemon GO. It cannot take too many hits, but it is excellent at dishing them out. Especially with the Charged Move exclusive to the Tapus, Nature's Madness. However, its lack of a Fairy Fast Attack holds it back a bit.

4) Tapu Bulu

Tapu Bulu in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Attack: 249

249 Defense: 215

215 Stamina: 172

172 Max CP: 3865

Fast Attacks: Bullet Seed and Rock Smash

Charged Attacks: Dazzling Gleam, Nature's Madness*, Megahorn, Grass Knot, and Solar Beam

Also, having made it to the list of best Grass-types in Pokemon GO, Tapu Bulu makes it to this list as well. It is great in the Master League, where it can use Bullet Seed to generate meter to unleash powerful Nature's Madnesses.

3) Tapu Lele

Tapu Lele in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Attack: 259

259 Defense: 208

208 Stamina: 172

172 Max CP: 3950

Fast Attacks: Astonish and Confusion

Charged Attacks: Draining Kiss, Moonblast, Nature's Madness*, Psyshock, Future Sight, and Focus Blast

The best Tapu when it comes to being a Fairy-type attacker, Tapu Lele, does have issues in PvP due to its underwhelming partial Psychic typing. However, it is good in Raids and Gyms due to its sheer power and ability to tank a few hits.

2) Xerneas

Xerneas in the anime (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Attack: 250

250 Defense: 185

185 Stamina: 246

246 Max CP: 4275

Fast Attacks: Geomancy*, Zen Headbutt, and Tackle

Charged Attacks: Moonblast, Close Combat, Megahorn, Thunder, and Giga Impact

Xerneas is one of the strongest Fairy-types in Pokemon GO owing to its Box Art Legendary stats. It also has access to its signature move, Geomancy, as a Fast Attack, which deals 20 damage and generates plenty of meter to bait shields.

1) Incarnate Forme Enamorus

Incarnate Forme Enamorus in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Base Stats

Attack: 281

281 Defense: 162

162 Stamina: 179

179 Max CP: 3873

Fast Attacks: Fairy Wind, Zen Headbutt, and Astonish

Charged Attacks: Dazzling Gleam, Grass Knot, and Fly

While Incarnate Forme Enamorus is also a glass cannon, it has the highest damage output and a usable Fairy Fast Attack (Fairy Wind) and Charged Attack (Dazzling Gleam). That sheer power alone makes Incarnate Forme Enamorus the best Fairy-type in Pokemon GO.

