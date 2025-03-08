Pokemon GO Fuzzy Fighter Special Research: Tasks and rewards

The Pokemon GO Fuzzy Fighter Special Research can be acquired by trainers wishing to get additional encounters with Dynamax Kubfu. It has been available since 10 am local time on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, and will be in the shop until 8 pm local time on Monday, March 10, 2025. It can be purchased for $8.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency).

Ad

This article outlines all the Pokemon GO Fuzzy Fighter Special Research tasks and their corresponding rewards.

Pokemon GO Fuzzy Fighter Special Research: Additional Dynamax Kubfu encounter and more

Fuzzy Fighter Special Research Part 1 of 5

Catch 30 Pokémon - Golden Razz Berry ×2

Collect 500 Max Particles - Stufful encounter

Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms - Poké Ball ×20

Rewards: Incense ×1, Pinap Berry ×10, Stardust ×1,000

Ad

Trending

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Also read: All Pokemon GO Battle League Season 22 balance updates

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fuzzy Fighter Special Research Part 2 of 5

Explore 5 km - Great Ball ×20

Spin 20 PokeStops or Gyms - Teddiursa encounter

Power up Fighting-type Pokemon 10 times - Silver Pinap Berry ×2

Rewards: Premium Battle Pass ×1, Revive ×1, XP ×1,000

Fuzzy Fighter Special Research Part 3 of 5

Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Ultra Ball ×20

Win 3 raids - Tyrogue encounter

Power up Water-type Pokemon 10 times - Kubfu Candy ×10

Rewards: Star Piece ×1, Hyper Potion ×5, Stardust ×1,000

Fuzzy Fighter Special Research Part 4 of 5

Ad

Catch 15 different species of Pokemon - Golden Razz Berry ×2

Defeat 5 Team GO Rocket members - Cubchoo encounter

Power up Dark-type Pokemon 10 times - Kubfu Candy ×10

Rewards: Premium Battle Pass ×1, Rare Candy ×5, XP ×1,000

Also read: Can you evolve or trade Kubfu in Pokemon GO?

Fuzzy Fighter Special Research Part 5 of 5

Earn 5 Candies exploring with your buddy - Silver Pinap Berry ×2

Make 2 Excellent Throws - Pancham encounter

Level up a Max Move - Kubfu Candy ×10

Rewards: Dynamax Kubfu encounter, Kubfu Candy XL ×3, Stardust ×1,000

Ad

You must claim the Pokemon GO Fuzzy Fighter Special Research by logging into the game between 10 am local time on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, and 8 pm local time on Monday, March 10, 2025.

Once done, you can complete the Pokemon GO Fuzzy Fighter Special Research tasks at your own pace. You can also check out the other ways to get Kubfu in Pokemon GO.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨