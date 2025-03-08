  • home icon
  Pokemon GO Fuzzy Fighter Special Research: Tasks and rewards

Pokemon GO Fuzzy Fighter Special Research: Tasks and rewards

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Mar 08, 2025 15:19 GMT
Pokemon GO Fuzzy Fighter Special Research
Pokemon GO Fuzzy Fighter Special Research (Image via TPC)

The Pokemon GO Fuzzy Fighter Special Research can be acquired by trainers wishing to get additional encounters with Dynamax Kubfu. It has been available since 10 am local time on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, and will be in the shop until 8 pm local time on Monday, March 10, 2025. It can be purchased for $8.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency).

This article outlines all the Pokemon GO Fuzzy Fighter Special Research tasks and their corresponding rewards.

Pokemon GO Fuzzy Fighter Special Research: Additional Dynamax Kubfu encounter and more

Fuzzy Fighter Special Research Part 1 of 5

  • Catch 30 Pokémon - Golden Razz Berry ×2
  • Collect 500 Max Particles - Stufful encounter
  • Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms - Poké Ball ×20
  • Rewards: Incense ×1, Pinap Berry ×10, Stardust ×1,000
Fuzzy Fighter Special Research Part 2 of 5

  • Explore 5 km - Great Ball ×20
  • Spin 20 PokeStops or Gyms - Teddiursa encounter
  • Power up Fighting-type Pokemon 10 times - Silver Pinap Berry ×2
  • Rewards: Premium Battle Pass ×1, Revive ×1, XP ×1,000

Fuzzy Fighter Special Research Part 3 of 5

  • Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Ultra Ball ×20
  • Win 3 raids - Tyrogue encounter
  • Power up Water-type Pokemon 10 times - Kubfu Candy ×10
  • Rewards: Star Piece ×1, Hyper Potion ×5, Stardust ×1,000

Fuzzy Fighter Special Research Part 4 of 5

  • Catch 15 different species of Pokemon - Golden Razz Berry ×2
  • Defeat 5 Team GO Rocket members - Cubchoo encounter
  • Power up Dark-type Pokemon 10 times - Kubfu Candy ×10
  • Rewards: Premium Battle Pass ×1, Rare Candy ×5, XP ×1,000

Fuzzy Fighter Special Research Part 5 of 5

  • Earn 5 Candies exploring with your buddy - Silver Pinap Berry ×2
  • Make 2 Excellent Throws - Pancham encounter
  • Level up a Max Move - Kubfu Candy ×10
  • Rewards: Dynamax Kubfu encounter, Kubfu Candy XL ×3, Stardust ×1,000
You must claim the Pokemon GO Fuzzy Fighter Special Research by logging into the game between 10 am local time on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, and 8 pm local time on Monday, March 10, 2025.

Once done, you can complete the Pokemon GO Fuzzy Fighter Special Research tasks at your own pace. You can also check out the other ways to get Kubfu in Pokemon GO.

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
