Can you evolve or trade Kubfu in Pokemon GO?

Kubfu in Pokemon GO is debuting as part of the Powerful Potential event in the Might and Mastery season. This Legendary Pokemon, originally from the Isle of Armor DLC in Pokemon Sword and Shield, will be available starting March 5, 2025.

However, obtaining the Pocket Monster won’t be as simple as catching it in the wild. Trainers will need to complete specific Research tasks to secure a Kubfu for their collection.

With the critter's introduction, many players are wondering whether it can evolve or be traded. Here’s everything you need to know about this.

Can you evolve Kubfu in Pokemon GO?

Kubfu and its evolutions (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Kubfu has two possible evolutions — Urshifu (Single Strike Style) and Urshifu (Rapid Strike Style) — which it can evolve into in the mainline games. But as of its release in Pokemon GO, its evolutions are turned off.

While Niantic may introduce its evolutions in a future update, there is no confirmation about when this will happen. That said, evolving a Kubfu is possible. Players hoping to evolve Kubfu will need to wait for official announcements regarding this feature.

Can you trade Kubfu in Pokemon GO?

No, it is not possible to trade Kubfu in Pokemon GO. Like other special Legendary Pokemon, Kubfu is restricted from being traded, meaning each trainer will need to complete Research tasks to obtain their own.

How to get Kubfu in Pokemon GO

Might and Mastery Special Research (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The only means of acquiring Kubfu in Pokemon GO is through Special Research. In particular, players will have to undertake the Might and Mastery Special Research, which can be accessed for free.

Might and Mastery Special Research (Part 1)

Trainers can claim the Might and Mastery Special Research by logging into the game between March 5, 2025, and June 3, 2025. Once claimed, there is no time limit to complete it. The first part of this Research requires players to:

Explore 3 km.

Defeat three Team GO Rocket Grunts.

Use one super-effective Charged Attack.

Completing these tasks will reward players with a Dynamax Kubfu, marking its official debut in Pokemon GO.

