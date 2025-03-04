Is the Pokemon GO Powerful Potential Special Research ticket (Fuzzy Fighter) worth purchasing?

Pokemon GO’s upcoming event, Might and Mastery's Powerful Potential, introduces Kubfu, the Wushu Pokemon, for the first time in the game. Running from March 5 to March 10, 2025, this event also features Shiny Charcadet in Eggs, event-themed Timed Research, and the return of Max Battles.

Ad

As part of the event, Niantic is offering a paid Special Research ticket called Fuzzy Fighter for USD $8, granting players additional rewards and another encounter with a Dynamax Kubfu. But is this ticket worth buying? Let’s break it down.

Pokemon GO Might and Mastery's Powerful Potential Event bonus

Kubfu as seen in the main series games (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Before considering the paid ticket, it's important to note what players can access without spending money.

Ad

Trending

Free Special Research : All players can claim the Might and Mastery Special Research, which provides an encounter with Kubfu.

: All players can claim the Might and Mastery Special Research, which provides an encounter with Kubfu. Egg Hatches : Shiny Charcadet is making its debut and can be hatched from various Eggs.

: Shiny Charcadet is making its debut and can be hatched from various Eggs. Event Bonuses : Reduced Egg Hatch Distances (1/2 and 1/4 distance) can be unlocked.

: Reduced Egg Hatch Distances (1/2 and 1/4 distance) can be unlocked. Max Battles: Powerful Pokemon like Gigantamax Charizard, Blastoise, and Venusaur will be available.

Also read: 5 Shiny Pokemon worth hunting for during Pokemon GO Powerful Potential

What the Pokemon GO Fuzzy Fighter ticket offers

For USD $8 (or equivalent price locally), purchasing the Fuzzy Fighter Special Research grants the following:

Ad

A second encounter with Dynamax Kubfu

One Incense (useful for attracting Pokemon)

(useful for attracting Pokemon) Two Premium Battle Passes (good for raids)

(good for raids) One Star Piece (boosts Stardust earnings)

(boosts Stardust earnings) Encounters with season-themed Pokemon

Additional unrevealed rewards

Also read: GO Zapdos raid guide: Best counters and weaknesses

Pokemon GO Fuzzy Fighter final verdict: Is it worth it?

The value of the Fuzzy Fighter ticket depends on your goals and playstyle:

Ad

Yes, if you want another Kubfu : Players who want multiple Kubfu or the potential to evolve one into Urshifu without using Rare Candy may find this ticket appealing.

: Players who want multiple Kubfu or the potential to evolve one into Urshifu without using Rare Candy may find this ticket appealing. Yes, if you participate in raids : The two Premium Battle Passes alone are worth about USD $2, adding some value if you frequently raid.

: The two Premium Battle Passes alone are worth about USD $2, adding some value if you frequently raid. No, if you’re satisfied with the free Kubfu : Since everyone gets at least one Kubfu for free, casual players may not need to spend money.

: Since everyone gets at least one Kubfu for free, casual players may not need to spend money. No, if you’re mainly interested in Shiny hunting: The ticket doesn’t boost Shiny rates for Kubfu or Charcadet, making it less valuable for Shiny collectors.

Ad

Also read: GO Articuno raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

The Fuzzy Fighter Special Research ticket is best suited for dedicated players who want extra rewards and an additional Dynamax Kubfu. If you’re focused on raids, collecting event-exclusive Pokemon, or maximizing your rewards, the USD $8 price tag may be worthwhile.

That said, for casual players who are content with one Kubfu, skipping the ticket won’t leave you missing out on much.

Ad

Also read: Pokemon GO Mega Evolution tier list

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨