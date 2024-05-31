Pokemon GO Zapdos raid guide: Best counters and weaknesses

A Pokemon GO Zapdos raid guide is the need of the hour as the Electric-type legendary bird from the Kanto region returns to Niantic's mobile game. The creature debuted in August 2017 and has been a raid boss in the title several times since then. This year, it will be available as a 5-star raid boss between June 1-10, 2024.

The Electric-type is a strong Pocket Monster for PvP and PvE, and this Pokemon GO Zapdos raid guide will tell you everything you need to know about capturing it.

Pokemon GO Zapdos raid weaknesses

What is super effective against Zapdos in Pokemon GO?

Zapdos in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Being an Electric- and Flying-type Pocket Monster, Zapdos takes super effective damage from two types of attacks: Ice and Rock. At the same time, Zapdos takes resisted damage from Grass, Ground, Fighting, Bug, Flying, and Steel-type attacks.

Trending

Zapdos' stat distribution and moveset in Pokemon GO

As a 5-star raid boss, Zapdos has the following stats:

Combat Power: 46,418

46,418 Attack: 253

253 Defense: 185

185 Stamina: 15,000 HP

15,000 HP Fast Attacks: Charge Beam

Charge Beam Charged Attacks: Ancient Power, Drill Peck, Thunder, Thunderbolt, Zap Cannon

As with other 5-star raids in Pokemon GO, you will have 300 seconds to take down Zapdos. You can go in with a maximum of 19 other raiders into this battle.

Best counters in Pokemon GO Zapdos raid

Best Rock-type counters to Zapdos

Shadow Rhyperior: Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

Smack Down and Rock Wrecker Mega Diancie: Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Rock Throw and Rock Slide Shadow Rampardos: Smack Down and Rock Slide

Smack Down and Rock Slide Shadow or MegaTyranitar: Smack Down and Stone Edge

Smack Down and Stone Edge Tyrantrum: Rock Throw and Meteor Beam

Rock Throw and Meteor Beam Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Best Ice-type counters to Zapdos

Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow and Avalanche

Powder Snow and Avalanche Shadow or regular Weavile: Ice Shard and Avalanche

Ice Shard and Avalanche Shadow or regular Mewtwo: Psycho Cut and Ice Beam

Psycho Cut and Ice Beam Baxcalibur: Ice Fang and Avalanche

Ice Fang and Avalanche Shadow Weavile: Ice Shard and Avalanche

Ice Shard and Avalanche Mega Glalie: Frost Breath and Avalanche

Frost Breath and Avalanche Mega Abomasnow: Powder Snow and Blizzard

Pokemon GO Zapdos raid catch CP and shiny availability

Regular and shiny Zapdos (Image via TPC)

Depending on the weather conditions in Pokemon GO, Zapdos can be captured at the following CP ranges once you successfully take down the raid boss:

No weather boost: 1,930 - 2,015 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

1,930 - 2,015 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Rainy and Windy): 2,413 - 2,519 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Can Zapdos be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Ever since Zapdos Day on July 21, 2018, encounters with Zapdos through Pokemon GO raids have had a one-in-20 chance of being shiny.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides: