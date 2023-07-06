Pokemon GO Articuno raid guide (July 2023): Best counters, weaknesses, and more

With the new anniversary event in Pokemon GO, Kanto's trio of legendary birds have made a comeback to the game's live servers. There are a large number of trainers who want to add these creatures to their collections. However, with raids being as challenging as they are, newcomers may struggle to keep up with experienced raiders.

Articuno is one of the oldest Legendary Pokemon both in the franchise and in Niantic's spin-off mobile game. Any veteran player may already have this creature in their collection. However, some players may opt to catch it again with the hope of getting one with a better stat spread or maybe even finding its shiny variant.

With this in mind, many trainers may find a brief refresher on how to handle Articuno in Raid Battles to be incredibly helpful. So, what do players need to keep in mind when challenging the powerful Articuno Raid Boss in Pokemon GO?

How to counter Articuno in Pokemon GO

Articuno, as seen in Pokemon Let's GO: Eevee (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing players need to know about any Raid Boss in Pokemon GO is its elemental typing. In the case of Articuno, it is an Ice and Flying-type Pokemon. This means that its biggest weakness is Rock-type attacks. Thankfully, this leaves the creature with some devastating counters that can make it much easier to deal with.

Rhyperior, as well as Alolan and Kantonian Golem, are all great counters to Articuno, thanks to their type advantage. Alolan Golem pulls just ahead of the rest as it has access to Electric-type attacks, which Articuno takes super-effective damage from. Though it is a very rare creature, those with access to Alolan Golem should use it.

Raid Battles are meant to be challenged by groups of players rather than solo. With this being the case, trainers may find themselves in need of a group before they attempt the Articuno raid. A team of four or five players equipped with Rock-type Pokemon should be adequate for taking down this raid. However, this number may vary depending on the skill and experience of each participant.

Can Articuno be shiny in Pokemon GO?

There will surely be groups of players who will want to participate in this raid for the chance to earn an encounter with Articuno's shiny variant. Thankfully, Niantic has confirmed that trainers will be able to find shiny Articuno throughout the duration of Pokemon GO's anniversary event.

The odds of finding a shiny Legendary Pokemon in the mobile game is reportedly one in every 20 encounters. These odds mean that players need to use more Raid Passes and spend more money than they would like.

Poll : 0 votes