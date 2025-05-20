Is the Final Strike: GO Battle Week ticket in Pokemon GO worth purchasing?

Whether to purchase the Final Strike: GO Battle Week ticket in Pokemon GO will require some consideration. Every now and then, Pokemon GO rolls out an event that feels bigger and bolder than the rest, and Final Strike: GO Battle Week is shaping up to be one of those moments.

Ad

With new debuts, special research, featured encounters, and tempting bonuses, players are left wondering if the event’s premium ticket is worth the price tag.

Running from Wednesday, May 21, at 10 AM to Tuesday, May 27, at 8 PM local time, this event offers both free and paid experiences. Let’s break down everything included and weigh the value of what’s behind the paywall.

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Final Strike: GO Battle Week in Pokemon GO - The free experience

Urshifu Single Strike and Rapid Strike Style form (Image via The Pokemon Company)

At the heart of the event is the free Might and Mastery Special Research, which allows all players to evolve Kubfu into its final forms, Urshifu (Single Strike Style) or Urshifu (Rapid Strike Style).

Ad

Trending

Completing this evolution requires collecting 200 Kubfu Candy and defeating 30 Dark-type or 30 Water-type Pokemon in Raids or Max Battles while having Kubfu as your buddy. Fortunately, Kubfu doesn't need to deal the final blow, making the process more accessible.

Alongside this, players can complete free Timed Research to earn Kubfu Candy, Rare Candy, and themed encounters, like Shiny Meditite, Stunky, and Mareanie, if luck is on your side. You'll also get an extra daily Raid Pass upon completing this research, adding extra value without spending a dime.

Ad

Event features available to all players

Throughout the week, expect increased wild spawns of Pokemon like Mankey, Seel, Galarian Zigzagoon, Froakie, and more. Select evolutions will also grant Pokemon with special attacks:

Primeape with Rage Fist

with Rage Fist Dewgong with Ice Shard

with Ice Shard Hydreigon with Brutal Swing

with Brutal Swing Greninja with Hydro Cannon

with Hydro Cannon Lapras, found in raids or tasks, will know Ice Beam

Raid battles during the Final Strike: GO Battle Week range from accessible one-star raids (like Stunky and Carvanha) to powerful three-star battles featuring Lapras, Bombirdier, and Hisuian Samurott.

Ad

Also read: Pokemon GO Single Strike Urshifu best moveset and counters: Is it any good?

Final Strike: GO Battle Week in Pokemon GO - Paid Timed Research (USD 1.99)

Urshifu as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For USD 1.99, players can unlock an additional Final Strike: GO Battle Week Timed Research. This grants:

Ad

Two Premium Battle Passes

Four Lucky Eggs

One Max Particle Pack

Encounters with themed Pokemon, including the shiny-eligible Meditite, Stunky, and Mareanie

While this ticket doesn’t offer exclusive Pokemon or drastically different gameplay, it does provide decent value if you regularly raid or grind XP, thanks to the Lucky Eggs and Battle Passes alone. If you're already planning to play actively during the event, this small purchase can pay off.

Also read: Pokemon GO current Raid Bosses: 5-star Raids, Megas, and more

Ad

Final Strike: GO Battle Week in Pokemon GO - Fuzzy Fighter Special Research (USD 7.99)

Kubfu (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The more premium option is the Fuzzy Fighter Special Research, priced at USD 7.99. This ticket provides access to a separate storyline and a rare chance to encounter Dynamax Kubfu, a special variant not available elsewhere during the event.

Ad

Additional rewards include:

One Incense

Two Premium Battle Passes

One Star Piece

Season-themed Pokemon encounters

This ticket is aimed at collectors and serious fans of Kubfu and Urshifu. However, if you’ve already received this Special Research from a previous event (like Powerful Potential), you won’t be able to repurchase it.

Also read: Pokemon GO PokeStop Showcase May 2025: All dates and featured Pokemon

Final Verdict: Is the Final Strike: GO Battle Week ticket in Pokemon GO worth it?

Here’s a breakdown:

Ad

Free-to-Play players : You won’t miss out on Kubfu evolution or Urshifu forms. The bonuses, wild spawns, and raid encounters are plentiful. Stick with the free path, and you'll still get a full event experience.

: You won’t miss out on Kubfu evolution or Urshifu forms. The bonuses, wild spawns, and raid encounters are plentiful. Stick with the free path, and you'll still get a full event experience. Casual players with USD 1.99 to spare : The cheaper ticket offers fair value with practical items. If you regularly use Premium Passes or Lucky Eggs, this one is worth considering.

: The cheaper ticket offers fair value with practical items. If you regularly use Premium Passes or Lucky Eggs, this one is worth considering. Dedicated fans or collectors: The USD 7.99 Fuzzy Fighter ticket is tailored to those who want that exclusive Dynamax Kubfu encounter. It’s not essential, but if you love having everything Pokemon GO has to offer, this is your ticket.

Ad

The Final Strike: GO Battle Week in Pokemon GO event offers a rich experience, whether you pay or not. The USD 1.99 ticket adds good value for active players, while the USD 7.99 ticket is more of a luxury for collectors.

If you’re focused on battling, evolving, or collecting Kubfu and Urshifu in all their forms, the paid options enhance the ride, but the core experience is strong enough to enjoy for free.

Ad

Also read: Pokemon GO Rocket Grunts Counters and Lineups for Crown Clash Taken Over (May 2025)

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashish Victor Aashish is an esports and gaming writer at Sportskeeda, covering Pokemon, FC 24, and MMO. His educational background is in Mass Media and Music Production, but gaming always served as his favorite escape. Today, he has taken it up professionally.



A die-hard fan of the franchise, Aashish lives and breathes Pokemon. He has equal appreciation for single-player and multiplayer games. Nonetheless, if he had to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Guild Wars 2 due to its compelling storyline. However, if he were to go full throttle into the competitive side, Dota 2 would get his blood pumping.



Aashish prioritizes sourcing and reporting accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He relies heavily on official social media accounts to stay updated with what's going on. When not immersed in creating content, Aashish engages in music production and photography. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨