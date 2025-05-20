Pokemon GO Kubfu Evolution guide

Pokemon GO Kubfu will finally be able to evolve into Urshifu during the latest event in the game, Final Strike: GO Battle Week. During this event, players can choose between two Urshifu forms — Single Strike and Rapid Strike. Players can evolve their Kubfu into either form by giving it 200 species Candy after defeating a certain number of Raids while it is a Buddy Pokemon.

This article will discuss how to evolve Kubfu into either form of Urshifu in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO Kubfu and its evolutions

Single Strike and Rapid Strike Urshifu in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO Kubfu needs to fulfil certain conditions before it can evolve into either Single Strike or Rapid Strike Urshifu. If players want to evolve their Kubfu into Single Strike Urshifu, they must defeat 30 Raids featuring Dark-type creatures while Kubfu is their Buddy Pokemon.

If they want Rapid Strike Urshifu instead, they must defeat 30 Raids featuring Water-types. Additionally, Kubfu does not have to be part of the Raids, it just has to be a Buddy Pokemon.

Once they have completed this task, they must give their Kubfu 200 Candy to finally evolve it into the Urshifu of their choice. To make the job of defeating 30 Raids easier, the Final Strike: GO Battle Week will feature several Pokemon in Raids that fall under the necessary criteria:

1-star Raids

Carvanha

Stunky

Mareanie

3-star Raids

Lapras

Hisuian Samurott

Bombirdier

A free Timed Research during the event will provide players with both Kubfu Candy and Rare Candy. Even better, on completion, players will get one extra Raid Pass per day during the event, helping them complete the requirements for evolving Kubfu far quicker.

Final Strike: GO Battle Week will start on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at 10:00 am local time and continue until Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at 8:00 pm local time. Besides evolving Kubfu, players can also get Pokemon with Legacy Moves, as well as a few Shiny encounters.

