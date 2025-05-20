How to get Single Strike Urshifu in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Single Strike Urshifu in Pokemon GO makes its debut on May 21, 2025, with the start of the Final Strike: GO Battle Week event. Its arrival marks the culmination of the Might and Mastery season of the game. After the event, you can get it at any point. Interestingly, Single Strike Urshifu will be Dynamax-eligible, meaning it can be used in Max Battles.

This article provides a detailed guide on how you can acquire Single Strike Urshifu in Pokemon GO.

How to get Single Strike Urshifu in Pokemon GO

The only way to get Single Strike Urshifu is to evolve Kubfu in Pokemon GO. To do this, you must follow these steps:

Get Kubfu from the Might and Mastery Special Research.

Set Kubfu as your buddy.

Defeat 30 Dark-type Pokemon in raids or Max Battles. Kubfu doesn't need to participate in these battles.

Collect 200 Kubfu Candy. You can also use Rare Candy for this.

Once you have met both the buddy activity requirement and have the required amount of Candy, you can evolve Kubfu into Single Strike Urshifu.

Tips to complete Single Strike Urshifu's evolution requirements

Complete Sableye Max Battles.

Beat dual Water- and Dark-type creatures in raids. Options during the event include Carvanha and Hisuian Samurott. This will give you flexibility in choosing between the Single Strike and Rapid Strike styles.

Walk with Kubfu as your buddy. Give it Poffins and try to get it excited to reduce the 20 km Buddy Walking distance.

Progress in the Might and Mastery Special research, as it will give you many Candy.

Leave Kubfu at Power Spots.

Can Single Strike Urshifu in Pokemon GO be traded?

No, you cannot trade either form of Urshifu. As of May 2025, the only way to get Urshifu is via evolution.

Check out the CP of your Urshifu after evolving using our Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator.

Can Single Strike Urshifu be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Single Strike Urshifu comparison (Image via TPC)

No, Urshifu's shiny variant is not available in Pokemon GO. In fact, it is not available anywhere, including the main series games.

Single Strike Urshifu in Pokemon GO: Stats and moves

Attack: 231

231 Defense: 162

162 Stamina: 205

205 Fast Attacks/Max Moves: Counter, Rock Smash (Max Knuckle) and Sucker Punch (Max Darkness)

Counter, Rock Smash (Max Knuckle) and Sucker Punch (Max Darkness) Charged Attacks: Brick Break, Close Combat, Dynamic Punch, and Payback

Brick Break, Close Combat, Dynamic Punch, and Payback Max move upgrade costs: Level 1 - 400 MP and 80 Candy; Level 2 - 600 MP and 130 Candy; Level Max - 800 MP and 55 Candy XL

In other news, Zacian and Zamazenta's form change mechanics have been announced.

