How to solo defeat Sableye in Pokemon GO 3-star Max Battles

By Abhipsito Das
Modified May 19, 2025 13:05 GMT
How to solo defeat Sableye in Pokemon GO 3-star Max Battles
How to solo defeat Sableye in Pokemon GO 3-star Max Battles (Image via TPC)

Trainers wishing to solo defeat Sableye in Pokemon GO 3-star Max Battles would be happy to know that the feat is achievable. Even though no Max Starfall users are available in the game during Dynamax Sableye's first week (May 19 - 26, 2025) in the game, it is frail enough to succumb to strong neutral attacks and a solid strategy.

This article highlights the best ways to solo defeat Sableye in Pokemon GO 3-star Max Battles.

Disclaimer: The strategies mentioned in this article are not exhaustive and you may come up with another way to go about the process.

Best counters and strategy to solo defeat Sableye in Pokemon GO 3-star Max Battles

Sableye in Pokemon GO 3-star Max Battles (Image via TPC || Sportskeeda)
Sableye in Pokemon GO 3-star Max Battles (Image via TPC || Sportskeeda)

To take down Dynamax Sableye Max Battles on your own, you must build a team consisting of the following components:

  • 2x level 35+ bulky tanks, preferably ones that resist Sableye's moves.
  • 1x level 40+ Max Attacker of types that Sableye doesn't resist.

The following are the best options to use:

Best tanks

PokemonFast Move
Charged Moves
Dynamax BlisseyPoundDazzling Gleam
Gigantamax SnorlaxLickOutrage
Gigantamax LaprasWater GunIce Beam
Gigantamax BlastoiseWater GunHydro Cannon
Dynamax RillaboomRazor LeafGrass Knot
Best attackers

PokemonFormMoveNotes
GengarGigantamaxLickMax Attack level 3
ToxtricityGigantamaxSpark
Max Attack level 3
KinglerGigantamaxMetal Claw
Max Attack level 3
CharizardGigantamaxDragon Breath
Max Attack level 3
Venusaur GigantamaxVine Whip
Max Attack level 3
ExcadrillDynamaxMud Shot
Max Attack level 3
Some of the best teams you can use are:

  • 2x Dynamax Blissey + 1x Gigantamax Toxtricity
  • 1x Gigantamax Snorlax + 1x Dynamax Blissey + 1x Gigantamax Gengar
  • 1x Gigantamax Snorlax + 1x Gigantamax Lapras + 1x Gigantamax Kingler

As for strategy, lead with the attacker, but switch into your tanks every time you receive a warning of Sableye preparing a large attack. Use both Fast and Charged attacks, making sure to time the latter right. Use only the best Dynamax Attackers listed above during the Dynamax phase.

Once your Max Attacker of choice reaches yellow health, use only the tanks outside the Dynamax phase. Keep switching your Pokemon as per the requirement until the fight is over.

You don't need Max Mushroom or Glove Helper support to achieve this feat. However, the latter being present will definitely help. Prepare your battle party in advance and don't worry about losing. The 400 MP cost will be refunded if you don't emerge victorious.

Follow the things mentioned in this article for a relatively easy time trying to solo defeat Sableye in Pokemon GO.

In other news, Zacian and Zamazenta's form change mechanics have been announced.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has a Master's degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his free time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films and shows or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

Edited by Abhipsito Das
