There are a lot of Poison-type moves in Pokemon and some of them are very useful.

A strong move doesn't have to do a lot of damage. This list would be really boring and straightforward if it only went by damage. These moves have amazing uses, like controlling the state of the game, or even just raw damage. Here are the best Poison-type moves in Pokemon.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 strongest Poison-type moves in Pokemon

#5 - Toxic Spikes

Not many Pokemon can learn Toxic Spikes, but it can be an amazing tool for dealing consistent damage to an opponents team. Toxic Spikes leaves an entry hazard for the opposing team, which poisons any Pokemon brought out.

The true power of this move is only realized once it's used twice. The second layer makes it inflict heavy poison, which deals compound damage. This means it will take more damage every turn.

#4 - Clear Smog

Clear Smog is extremely useful for removing stat changes. It removes all stat changes on the target Pokemon. This can be useful in singles to remove stat boosts from moves like Dragon Dance or Swords Dance.

This move can be especially useful in double battles since it can be used on the player's other Pokemon. It can be useful for eliminating stat drops from things like Intimidate or Eerie Impulse.

#3 - Poison Jab

Poison Jab deals the most damage out of any physical Poison attack. This move also has a solid 30% chance of poisoning the target, to then deal some residual damage.

Poison Jab also has 100% accuracy, which is quite good. Nobody like missing in Pokemon. Poison Jab is the best option for Pokemon like Toxicroak or Nidoking that can make use of physical STAB (Same Type Attack Boost) moves.

#2 - Sludge Bomb

Sludge Bomb is the best option for a special Poison-type move. This move is essential for Pokemon like Weezing and Garbodor. Sludge Bomb deals very solid damage with a base power of 90. It also has a 30% chance of inflicting poison on the target.

Once again, the 100% accuracy is nice, since missing is one of the worst parts of a Pokemon battle. Sludge Bomb is needed on most special attacking Poison Pokemon.

#1 - Toxic

Toxic has been immortalized as one of the most consistent moves used in single battles. Capable of taking down huge walls that sit there and boost their own stats, Toxic inflicts bad poison on the target, which can deal huge damage over time.

This move can force tanky Pokemon to switch out after setting up for a few turns. Toxic is an amazing tool for any wallbreaker Pokemon.