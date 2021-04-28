The Luminous Legends X in Pokemon GO is shaking things up a bit for the mobile game.

There are a ton of things taking place in the special Pokemon GO event. New Pokemon are being introduced, others will have the spotlight shine on them, and several other limited-time instances will become available.

During Luminous Legends X, the focus will be on Fairy and Dragon-type Pokemon. Dragonite and Salamence will be given the chance to learn certain attacks during the event.

The best moves to teach Salamence during the Pokemon GO Luminous Legends X Event

Salamence is one of the most powerful Dragon-types in Pokemon GO and the entire franchise. He can learn some of the strongest attacks in the mobile game, with a special one coming his way during the Luminous Legends X event.

Outrage is an incredibly dangerous Dragon-type attack in Pokemon GO. It costs 50 Energy and does 110 base damage. That damage is upped when Salamence uses it due to the Same Type Attack Bonus.

Outrage was originally only available through special circumstances. All of that changed with the introduction of Elite Charged TMs. Trainers can use an Elite Charged TM to select Outrage for Salamence at any time.

During Luminous Legends X, a precious Elite Charged TM will not be needed. Instead, players can use a regular Charged TM or simply evolve a Bagon. When the Bagon evolves, the newly obtained Salamence will have learned Outrage.

Fairy-type Pokemon are not affected by Dragon-type attacks, so any of Salamence's attacks of that type will not do the trick. Outrage will dominate against other Dragon-type Pokemon, though.

With Alolan Exeggutor and potentially other Dragon-types taking over the Raid rotation during Luminous Legends X Pokemon GO Event, Salamence and Outrage will be the perfect match for those tough battles.