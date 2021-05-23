Top 5 Pokegirls who had a crush on Ash Ketchum

Ash Ketchum’s quest to become the best Pokemon trainer is well known to every Pokemon fan. Over the course of his journey, he has come across different Pokemon and Pokemon trainers.

Some of these Pokemon trainers have turned out to be close friends of Ash. Some of these friends have expressed their strong affinity towards him.

This article will list 5 such trainers who have developed feelings for Ash Ketchum

5 Trainers who had a crush on Ash Ketchum

Serena

The trainer from Vaniville Town aims to become the Kalos Queen someday. Her involvement with Ash Ketchum goes back many years when they met in Professor Oak’s Pokemon Summer Camp. The two got close when Serena lost her way in the forest and Ash went in search of her.

Ash’s simplicity and courage is what made her fall for him. Serena even went around with Ash on his adventures and expresses concern whenever he tried to do something dangerous.

Serena also blushed whenever she was around him or someone spoke highly of him. Her concern for Ash Ketchum stands out vividly. She even kissed Ash which solidified the claims that she has a crush on him

Dawn

Hailing from Twinleaf Town, Dawn is a close friend of Ash Ketchum. Although she never confirmed her love for him, her actions revealed that she held a special emotion for Ash.

The two often used to annoy each other that always resulted in a friendly fight between the two. However, Dawn and Ash were extremely close to each other throughout their journey. Both of them stood up for the other one in times of need and helped each other through thick and thin.

Dawn & Ash (Image via Twitter)

Dawn was one of Ash's strongest supporters and can often be seen in cheerleading outfits while he was battling against other trainers. Although she did not admit her feelings for him, her admiration and constant support reveals that she unknowingly fell for him.

Angie

Angie and Ash met in the Sinnoh region as they attended a Week Long Summer School program. The beginning was not smooth as Ash thought Angie was a boy. This angered her and the two started their journey on the wrong note.

Angie (Image via Twitter)

Angie was part of the Red team along with Ash Ketchum. Her courage often landed her in danger. Ash’s bravery and kindness moved her beyond words and she ended up falling for him

Macy

Ash Ketchum and Macy helped each other when Team Rocket fled with their Pokemon. During the hot pursuit, Macy tripped and rolled over a slope. Ash intervened at the right time to save her life.

Macy (Image via Twitter)

Macy instantly developed a crush on him and tried to impress him. However, Brock and Misty soon joined them and Misty tried to shake off Macy’s efforts to impress Ash. Macy grew jealous as she thought Misty was his girlfriend.

Macy faced Ash in the Johto League and was defeated by him. Macy joined in to cheer for him as he went ahead in the tournament. Although the romantic episode did not proceed any further, she was one of the characters that showed strong affection towards Ash.

Misty

The Cerulian City trainer was one of the first to join Ash’s adventure. Misty is the first female character Ash Ketchum is seen with. Misty became Ash's mentor as he needed to train his Pokemon. Her knowledge helped him overcome various obstacles in his adventure.

Misty (Image via Twitter)

Misty even fell for Ash Ketchum, although she never openly admits it. She gets jealous whenever Ash is with any other female characters. She tries her best to shake off other ladies from Ash’s vicinity but never really accepts her feelings. She even confessed she loves someone when a guy asked her out. She didn’t spill the name of her crush, although Pokemon fans speculate that it is none other than Ash Ketchum.