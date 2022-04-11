10 anime moments that everyone rewinds

Anime has provided fans with a variety of excellent moments. Some of these scenes have caused incredible hype and popularity, while others acted as emotional tearjerkers that solidified themselves in the memories of countless watchers.

However, something that all of these scenes have in common is the fact that fans rewound and rewatched them again, looking for that same adrenaline rush or emotional response.

Some anime moments that fans instantly rewatched include Goku's first Super Saiyan transformation and many more

1) Whis dodges Gogeta's Instant Transmission (Dragon Ball Super)

Fans were enjoying the smooth animation of Whis casually dodging Super Saiyan Broly's rage-filled attacks. Suddenly, Gogeta used Instant Transmission and appeared right where Whis was standing. Fans went hysterical when the latter was able to dodge Instant Transmission. Everyone knew Whis had mastered Ultra Instinct, but this moment only solidified the fact that his powers were unmatched.

This scene also cultivated various debates in the Dragon Ball fanbase on whether or not Whis dodged the technique, but most people agree that he did.

2) The Phantom Troupe discovers Gon and Killua watching them (Hunter X Hunter)

This particular scene from HunterXHunter was filled with tension and suspense. Gon and Killua risked their lives to spy on a group of people they knew were more powerful than them.

When the Phantom Troupe noticed the duo, there was a moment where fear encapsulated the entire space. The zoom effect on both Gon and Killua's eyes was used to portray the dread they felt after being caught.

3) Goku transforms into a Super Saiyan for the first time (Dragon Ball Z)

This moment is easily one of the most iconic moments in anime history. Goku's anger towards Frieza for hurting his friends, and his desperate desire to stop Frieza's destruction fueled him to unlock his hidden potential.

Since the beginning of the series, the Super Saiyan transformation has been considered legendary. It was once thought to be unattainable by every Saiyan, so this scene represented Goku achieving the unachievable.

4) Vegeta attacks Lord Beerus for slapping Bulma (Dragon Ball Super)

When Lord Beerus came to Earth in search of the rumored Super Saiyan God, Vegeta was terrified. He got on his hands and knees and obeyed every command Beerus made. He also made sure Lord Beerus was incredibly comfortable and gave him the best food Earthlings had to offer.

However, Vegeta completely flipped out when Beerus slapped Bulma. He went into blind rage and attacked Beerus. The God of Destruction got overwhelmed by Vegeta but also easily repelled each of his attacks. However, the sudden power-up did raise Beerus' eyebrows.

5) Kakashi mistakes Naruto for Minato (Naruto Shippuden)

Naruto and Kurama officially became friends, and Naruto after many years, lifted Kurama's sealing for the final time. As a result, Naruto entered Kurama Chakra Mode 2 (KCM 2) for the first time. When Kakashi witnessed Naruto's transformation, he automatically thought he was watching Minato, only for him to realize seconds later that it was Naruto.

6) Mitsuki saves Sarada and Boruto from Deepa (Boruto)

This was the first time in the series where Boruto anime fans got to see Mitsuki fight with Sage Mode. The transformation gave Mitsuki an incredible boost in power and held everyone's attention. Although he was no match for Deepa and had to make a quick escape, everyone was hyped.

7) Satoru Gojo removes his blindfold (Jujutsu Kaisen)

This moment has been highly anticipated since the beginning of the series. Manga readers could not wait to see how MAPPA was going to animate the moment when took off his blindfold. Without a doubt, MAPPA definitely did not disappoint.

This very moment in the anime also made fans 'simp' for the Jujutsu sorcerer. His eyes that seem to resemble the sky are thought to be some of the best-looking eyes in the anime world.

8) Rock Lee takes off his weights in his fight against Gaara (Naruto)

This moment left everyone's mouth wide open. Fans witnessed Rock Lee's Taijutsu prowess before his match with Gaara. After he took off his extra weights, he became even more powerful and moved at lightning speed.

When he took off his weights, everyone thought they would be a couple of pounds at most, but to their surprise, there were large plumes of dirt. This is seen is one of the best moments in all of Naruto.

9) Tanjiro and Nezuko go all out against Rui (Demon Slayer)

Episode 19 of the Demon Slayer anime broke the internet when it aired. Everyone knows Ufotable's animation quality is some of the best in the anime industry, but nobody expected this. The combination of stellar animation and an amazing OST made this scene memorable. Tanjiro's Sun Breathing combined with Nezuko's Blood Demon Art resulted in a visual masterpiece.

However, the hype behind this scene was somewhat dampened after it was revealed that the brother-sister pair did not kill Lower Moon Five Rui.

10) Violet Evergarden hops across a lake (Violet Evergarden)

Violet Evergarden left its audience awestruck at this intense moment. The animation and OST were absolutely breathtaking, forcing fans to focus only on the screen in front of them.This scene from the anime was not only a visual masterpiece, it was an emotional one as well.

Violet was depicted performing the routine that the late Olivia Webster had always wanted to do for her father, Oscar Webster. Violet used Olivia's parisol while trying to cross the pond by walking on the floating leaves. This scene had incredible emotional significance and brought Oscar to tears as he remembered his daughter.

