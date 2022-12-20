Hunter x Hunter chapter 400: Release date, time, and what to expect

Hunter x Hunter chapter 400 is set to be released on Monday, December 26, 2022, at 12 am JST. The manga will be freely available to read on the Shonen Jump app and Viz Media's official website.

The previous chapter saw Nobunaga and Hinrigh investigate the Heil-Ly hideout as they started to worry about whether they had been fooled by the so-called civilians they had used for the experiment.

Later, they did find the Heil-Ly family members, however, their fight was short-lived as Terebellum rendered their attacks useless while Yokotani used his nen technique to have the duo expelled from the hideout.

The Phantom Troupe could locate the Heil-Ly hideout in Hunter x Hunter chapter 400

As mentioned earlier, Hunter x Hunter chapter 400 will be released on December 26, 2022, at 12 am JST. The release date and time of the chapter will vary across different time zones, allowing most international fans to read the chapter on Sunday, December 25, 2022.

Hunter x Hunter chapter 400 will be released at the following time internationally:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Sunday, December 25

Central Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, December 25

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, December 25

British Standard Time: 3 pm, Sunday, December 25

Central European Time: 4 am, Sunday, December 25

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 am, Sunday, December 25

Philippine Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, December 25

Australia Central Standard Time: 12.30 am, Monday, December 26

Yoshihiro Togashi's Hunter x Hunter chapter 400 can be read for free on Viz Media and MANGA Plus' official websites. It will also be available on the Shonen Jump app from Viz Media and the Manga Plus app from Shueisha.

What to expect from Hunter x Hunter chapter 400?

Hunter x Hunter chapter 400 will most likely see the Phantom Troupe, alongside the Xi-Yu family and Cha-R family, try and locate the Heil-Ly hideout within the Black Whale One. The previous chapter saw Hinrigh taking out the swallowed transmitter from his mouth and hiding it within the hideout. Thus, the next chapter could see the collective group trying to locate the hideout.

Additionally, it was also revealed through Yoshihiro Togashi's Twitter account how Kurapika was set to make an appearance in chapter 400, thus fans can expect other characters to appear as well.

What happened in chapter 399?

Hunter x Hunter chapter 399, titled Expulsion, saw Nobunaga and Hinrigh investigate the Heil-Lyu hideout, during which they discovered a room where eight of the family members were discussing something.

While both Hinrigh and Nobunaga tried attacking them, their attacks were nullified by Terebellum's ability to Damage: "Sweet Home," which helps the user pass on any damage. Following this, Yokotani used his nen technique A Battle of Wits "LSDF" to conjure a group of guards who expelled both intruders outside the hideout, sending them back to Room 3101.

Fans can catch what happens next in Hunter x Hunter on Monday, December 26, 2022.

