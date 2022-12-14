Hunter x Hunter stage play key visual reveals the grand setup

Following the return of Yoshihiro Togashi's Hunter x Hunter in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, the series is set to have a STAGE PLAY in May 2023 as the cast, key visuals, and character visuals have been released five months before the performance.

The Stage Play is set to feature the first and second arcs of the manga. The first arc, Hunter Exam Arc, will follow Gon as he meets Killua, Kurapika, and Leorio for the first time during his Hunter exam. The second arc, Zoldyck Family Arc, will follow Gon and the others as they help Killua, who is brought back home by Illumi.

Hunter x Hunter Stage Play releases a 30-second commercial

The Hunter x Hunter Stage Play commercial announced the stage play, which was set to take place between May 12 to 28, 2023, at the Tennozu Galaxy Theater in Tokyo.

According to the promotional video, costume exhibitions and teaser flyers will be distributed at the Jump Festa 2023 on December 17 and 18 at Makuhari Messe, Chiba.

The commercial also revealed the key visual along with the cast members set to appear in the Stage Play, all in their character costumes.

Hunter x Hunter Stage Play reveals key visual and character visuals

The commercial also revealed the key visual for the Stage Play as it featured some of the most prominent characters from the series, such as Gon, Killua, Kurapika, Leorio, Hisoka, and Illumi. The key visual also included a background full of items set to feature in the story.

As for the character visuals, they revealed several other characters from the series that will appear in Hunter Exam Arc and Zoldyck Family Arc.

Other than the six that appeared on the key visual, the other characters include Silva Zoldyck, Zeno Zoldyck, Milluki Zoldyck, Gotoh, Hanzo, and Isaac Netero.

Hunter x Hunter Stage Play reveals cast members

Yoshion Otomo as Gon Freecss in Stage Play commercial (Image via Hunter x Hunter The Stage YouTube Channel)

The series' protagonist Gon Freecss will be played by the 15-year-old rising star Yoshion Otomo, who happened to win the audition. Following him as Killua Zoldyck is Jinai Akutsu. Yuki Kokoshi will play Kurapika, while Kondo will play Leorio Paradinight.

Joining the four protagonists are Takehiro Ueda and Harumi Okayama, both set to play Killua's older brother, Illumi Zoldyck, and Hisoka Morow, respectively.

Harumi Okayama as Hisoka Morow in Stage Play commercial (Image via Hunter x Hunter The Stage YouTube Channel)

Lastly, we have Keigo Kitamura, Taizo Shiina, Koki, Shogo Tazuru, Yusaku Kawasaki, Hiroo Otaka, and others joining them, with Akira Yamazaki writing and directing the play.

