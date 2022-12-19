Hunter x Hunter chapter 399: Hinrigh and Nobunaga fight the Heil-Ly members, enemies' powers revealed

Hunter x Hunter chapter 399 is finally out as fans get to learn what Hinrigh and Nobunaga were able to find in the Heil-Ly hideout. Given how they managed to infiltrate it, it was almost certain that the duo was set to meet their enemies. However, it is yet to be revealed if they will fight the Heil-Ly members or just investigate the premises.

The previous chapter saw the Phantom Troupe members investigate Room 3101, after which they decided to enter the room themselves, which would teleport them to the Heil-Ly hideout. This is when Wang and Hinrigh interrupted them, hoping to help them out. Hinrigh volunteered to enter the hideout with a transmitter as Nobunaga followed him in.

Hunter x Hunter chapter 399 sees Hinrigh and Nobunaga learn the Heil-Ly members' abilities

Terebellum as seen in Hunter x Hunter chapter 399 (image via Shueisha)

Hunter x Hunter chapter 399, titled Expulsion, opens with Hinrigh and Nobunaga investigating the rooms within the hideout as they suspect that the civilians they used for their experimentation may have been linked to the Heil-Ly family. Thus, they may have either warned the family or have been the sign that someone was about to infiltrate the hideout.

As Nobunaga started feeling foolish, Hinrigh calmed him down as both of them investigated the final room, which opened pretty easily. Eight Heil-Ly members were sitting around a table as they chose to ignore the two infiltrators. Given their lack of reaction, it was quite evident to the duo that the room had some sort of nen technique imbued into it. Thus, they chose to attack the Heil-Ly members from afar.

Nobunaga as seen in Hunter x Hunter chapter 399 (image via Shueisha)

Hinright threw his knife at Terebellum, but he took no damage from it as the can on the table was later seen to have been pierced by the knife. As for the knife on Terebellum's head, only the hilt remained. Just moments later, Hinrigh threw another knife, which the Heil-Ly members managed to stop. This is when Yokotani, the Heil-Ly group's Legal Advisor, entered the scene.

As he introduced himself to Nobunaga and Hinrigh, informing them of all the crimes they had committed while infiltrating the hideout, Nobunaga threw his sword at him. However, Terebellum immediately grabbed him and touched the nearby table to transfer the damage.

Yokotani as seen in Hunter x Hunter chapter 399 (image via Shueisha)

Thus, Terebellum's ability was revealed to fans. The ability is called Damage: "Sweet Home," which helps the user displace any damage either to himself or someone else through his touch.

Terebellum then proceeded to ask Yokotani to do his duties as their guard as he used his ability - A Battle of Wits "LSDF." This ability conjured guards, who would carry out any unlawful intruders outside the room. The level of the guards will change depending upon the degree of unlawfulness displayed by an intruder. Neither guards nor intruders can deal any damage to each other.

Nobunaga as seen in Hunter x Hunter chapter 399 (image via Shueisha)

The dolls first carried Nobunaga out of the room, soon after which, Hinrigh was targeted. However, Hinrigh took this opportunity to leave the transmitter at the hideout, following which he joined Nobunaga back in Room 3101.

With the transmitter set in the room, all they needed to do was locate the hideout and attack them with their full force. However, they must stay wary of the group's boss, Morena Prudo.

Poll : 0 votes