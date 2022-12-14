Hunter x Hunter chapter 399 spoilers: Nobunaga and Hinrigh encounter the Heil-Ly family

With the spoilers for Hunter x Hunter chapter 399 finally out, fans will be glad to know that Nobunaga and Hinrigh have finally located the Heil-Ly hideout. Unfortunately, their boss Morena Prudo did not make an appearance in the chapter. However, it appears that the newly formed duo will be preoccupied with the members themselves.

The previous chapter saw Nobunaga, Phinks, and Feitan investigating Room 3101 as they realize that the nen technique placed upon the room was only activated when a person would enter the room from the front door. Just as they were about to enter it, Hinrigh and Wang interrupted them, as Hinrigh had a plan to locate the hideout using a transmitter as he volunteered himself to be the bait. However, he is soon followed by Nobunaga.

Hunter x Hunter chapter 399: Terebellum and Yokotani deal with Nobunaga and Hinrigh

As per sources, Hunter x Hunter chapter 399 is set to be titled Departure as Hinrigh and Nobunaga begin their investigation. They looked into the laundry room which gave out the sound of a washing machine running. While it seemed like there was no one else in the hideout, Hinrigh was sure there was someone present given how the bodies of the civilians that got teleported had gone missing.

This is when Nobunaga starts doubting if he had made a mistake as the civilians could really have been members or colleagues of the Heil-Ly family, which would mean that both Nobunaga and Hinrigh might have gotten trapped. Hinrigh, upon seeing Nobunaga in distress, comforts him by saying that the civilians might have been killed and moved somewhere else.

Thus, instead of looking inside the laundry room, Hinrigh and Nobunaga look inside the last room where they spot eight Heil-Ly members - Terebellum, Yokotani, Orarge, Gelato, Soufflé, Montblanc, Chiffon, and Perigord. Believing that this room might also have a trap, Hinrigh and Nobunaga stayed at the door as Hinrigh threw a shiv at Terebellum, which hit his head but had no effect. It was observed that a can on the table got embedded with the shiv instead.

It was pretty clear that the Heil-Ly members didn't care that Hinrigh and Nobunaga had infiltrated the hideout as Yokotani approached both of them to introduce himself, as he already knew who the two infiltrators were.

Just as Yokotani was mocking them, Nobunaga threw his katana at Yokotani, which had a string connected at the end. While it did hit his forehead, similar to the case of Terebellum, it had no effect.

Apparently, it was Terebellum's ability through which any damage or object as a whole could be transferred to another. Damage to an object touched with the right hand is transferred to Terebellum while an object touched with the left hand receives the damage transferred by him. However, the technique wouldn't work if Terebellum touched the object while receiving the damage.

After Terebellum gives a sounding to Yokotani about his guard duties, Yokotani uses his technique to evict the intruders. His defensive ability could evict any intruder if they infiltrated a hideout where Morena was located. It is activated after the user identifies himself to the target, after which the guards will evict the intruders without causing any harm.

Final thoughts on Hunter x Hunter chapter 399

Hunter x Hunter chapter 399 saw Hinrigh and Nobunaga try and deal with the Heil-Ly family, however, their efforts were in vain as they were evicted. They will have to come up with a new idea to deal with the issue while Wang, Phinks, and Feitan are trying to locate the hideout from outside. Also, if speculations are to be believed, the Hunter x Hunter chapter 399 will see an important character leave the manga forever.

