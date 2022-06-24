Which My Hero Academia character are you based on your MBTI (personality test)?

My Hero Academia fans can always try comparing themselves to their favorite characters via the MBTI personality test.

It goes without saying that the series stands out for its diverse cast of characters. Their unique dispositions are what set them apart, and fans love them for it.

Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) is not compatible with the scientific method by any means. Nonetheless, some people just like to have fun by taking these tests. My Hero Academia fans can use it to identify themselves with specific characters.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Shota Aizawa, Katsuki Bakugo and 8 other My Hero Academia characters that are perfect embodiments of MBTI personality types

INFP - Tsuyu Asui

INFP types tend to be very sensitive but also very kind and caring. They are quite perceptive of their nearby surroundings. In fact, they simply want harmony within their inner circle.

Tsuyu Asui is the perfect example of this personality type in My Hero Academia. She was more than willing to cry in front of Class 1-A simply because she felt that she had let everybody down. Nonetheless, her classmates reassured her that everything would be all right.

Tsuyu is a loyal companion who always cares about her friends, which is why they also look after her.

INFJ - Tenya Ida

INFJ types are highly organized individuals who value intellectual stimulation. They are quite dependable in any given situation, especially when teamwork is somehow involved. Izuku Midoriya and Ochako Urarka would share this assessment of Tenya Ida.

Tenya always seeks cooperation within Class 1-A. My Hero Academia fans can expect as much from the class representative.

Despite his serious demeanor, Tenya deeply cares about his fellow students. His gentle nature allows him to look after their well-being.

INTP - Shota Aizawa

INTP types are mainly driven by logic, but they are also known for their original ideas. This allows them to solve various problems through creative means. Of course, all of this applies to a certain Class 1-A homeroom teacher.

Shota Aizawa has very high expectations for his students in My Hero Academia. Despite his threats to expel them, he makes sure they get enrolled back into the U.A High School. He believes that students need to learn the concept of death so they can fully understand the implications.

His unconventional means of teaching show that he can be rather flexible, despite his seemingly rigid personality.

INTJ - Mei Hatsume

INTJ types are independent thinkers with a special talent for innovation. Whenever they come up with an original idea, they have a need to improve it. Their strategic mindset serves them quite well.

Mei Hatsume is quite the prolific inventor in My Hero Academia. She is constantly driven by her pursuits in the hero support field. Some of the best costume upgrades in the series are the result of her work.

Mei is very insightful about what her clients need for their hero careers.

ENFP - All Might

ENFP types showcase a strong personality. They are spontaneous creatures who love to play around. More importantly, they also have an optimistic view on life. They also find great potential in others, which is why they seek to inspire them.

My Hero Academia wouldn't be the same without All Might, the superhero who greatly influenced Izuku Midoriya. All Might always makes sure to leave a smile on a person's face because he believes that's what heroes are all about.

The eighth holder of the OFA Quirk, All Might, eventually transferred his powers to Midoriya after he was impressed with the boy's courage.

ENTJ - Tomura Shigaraki

ENTJ types are strategic and logical in their way of thinking. They are highly ambitious in their pursuit of various goals and will achieve them through any means necessary.

Tomura Shigaraki didn't start off this way in My Hero Academia. Of course, by the time he defeated the Meta Liberation Army, he fit this personality type perfectly. He has become a methodical villain in this series.

Shigaraki could've done it without the help of his original League of Villains. He has effectively put together a powerful group through sheer will and power.

ENTP - Itsuka Kendo

ENTP types are very enthusiastic about what they do. With boundless determination, they always enjoy a good challenge. They also have a strategic mentality when tackling new ideas.

Itsuka Kendo is the class representative of Class 1-B in My Hero Academia. This intelligent student inspires others by leading the way.

From taking care of Mustard at the Forest Training Camp to giving her team a victory in the Joint Training session, Kendo can always be counted on.

ENFJ - Eijiro Kirishima

ENFJ types are very diplomatic people who get along with others. Their communication skills and responsible mindset allow them to make friends with just about everybody.

Eijiro Kirishima is among the very few characters in My Hero Academia who can handle the wild Katsuki Bakugo. Fans love his caring attitude towards his friends.

Kirishima deeply values his own personal connections, whether it's with Mina Ashido or Denki Kaminari.

ISFJ - Ochako Uraraka

ISFJ types are warm and gentle human beings. They don't mind if they provide some assistance to those in need. Even so, they are devoted caretakers with a pragmatic approach to life's biggest issues.

Ochako Uraraka originally wanted to be a hero to financially support her family. My Hero Academia fans often appreciate her honesty.

Ochako really is a considerate person. Look no further than her interactions with Izuku Midoriya.

ISTP - Izuku Midoriya

ISTP types are driven to action within a moment's notice. For the most part, they are logical thinkers with a very analytical mindset.

These personality traits fit right in with the main protagonist of My Hero Academia. Izuku Midoriya is among the smartest characters in the entire series. He is very observant of his surroundings and often finds solutions to various problems.

Midoriya is someone who can escape difficult situations. His keen intellect makes him very reliable.

ISFP - Momo Yaoyorozu

ISFP types are nurturing figures with a gentle and sensitive personality. They also want to be helpful in any way they can.

Despite her self-esteem issues, Momo Yaoyorozu is very mindful of her abilities. She is very flexible in what she creates in My Hero Academia, but she is also realistic.

Momo can materialize objects from her body, so she always considers the societal implications of what she makes.

ISTJ - Shoto Todoroki

ISTJ types are very responsible people with a sound judgment. They work very hard to achieve their personal goals. However, they also have a tendency to be reserved in their actions.

Shoto Todoroki didn't have an easy childhood in My Hero Academia. Regardless, his brutal training allowed him to fully master his powerful Quirk. He is a trustworthy hero who people can always depend on, whether it's a rescue mission or a dangerous battle.

ESFJ - Yosetsu Awase

ESFJ types tend to be very friendly and outgoing. Not only can they be really helpful, but they also seek a productive lifestyle. Most people would get along with these personalities in real life.

Yosetsu Awase is a Class 1-B student who can weld anything he touches. He generally plays a very active role during team battles. The ability to restrict his opponents makes him a reliable asset.

ESTP - Neito Monoma

ESTP types always jump into action whenever they can. No matter what, these outgoing individuals have a very strong impulse to do something. They can also be quite versatile in how they approach situations.

Neito Monoma never misses a chance to provoke Class 1-A. Nonetheless, he is also a very good problem solver in battle. His ability to copy Quirks depends on his adaptability, which is what allows him to succeed in My Hero Academia.

ESTJ - Katsuki Bakugo

ESTJ types like the be the main character in any particular setting. They believe they can get the job done in a very timely manner. However, their leadership skills are highly dependent on their analytical thinking.

Katsuki Bakugo wasn't always a team player in My Hero Academia. However, he underwent some major character development over the years. He demonstrated this during the Joint Training arc, where his team completely dominated Setsuna Tokage.

Bakugo has a very good mind for strategy, despite his bold and brash personality in My Hero Academia. He is quite the reliable hero in training.

ESFP - Mina Ashido

ESFP types are very playful creatures with an outgoing personality. Beneath their friendly exterior lies a tactful approach to everyday situations. They often help out people in very creative ways.

Mina Ashido once broke up a fight just by using her breakdancing moves. There's a reason why she is so popular in the My Hero Academia universe. She knows how to let cooler heads prevail with her kind and pleasant attitude.

The alien girl simply wants to make sure everybody is doing well. She displays a high energy that also inspires those around her.

