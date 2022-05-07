Which Attack on Titan character are you, based on your MBTI (Personality test)?

Attack on Titan has been one of the most sought-after anime series in history to date. The plot takes the audience on a voyage with Eren Yeager as he sets out to exterminate the grotesque Titans who threaten mankind. The cast of Attack on Titan is large and diverse, with each character's personality shining through.

The ensemble embodies almost every one of the Myers-Briggs personality types.

Which Attack on Titan character are you based on your MBTI?

1) ISFP - Eren

Eren Yeager, as seen in Attack on Titan (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Despite numerous moral quandaries, Eren has always been a popular favorite among AOT admirers. He is driven by his enthusiasm, which occasionally causes him to take action before he's ready. He has a strong sense of morality, but as he becomes older and wiser, his principles grow more ambiguous. He developed a cold and calculated disposition due to the many deaths he witnessed.

2) ISTJ - Mikasa

When it comes to personality traits, it is apparent that Mikasa is an introvert since she doesn't exhibit any characteristics linked to extraversion. Even though she had no ambition to be active, or accomplish anything extravagant, she hoped to spend the rest of her days with Eren in tranquility.

Mikasa is likewise a sensing type, she shows little signs of intuition and there is no cause to doubt this conclusion. Now, Mikasa's logical trait appears to be a more contentious issue. A lack of expressiveness, mental confusion in settling conflicts, and a lack of a vibrant emotional life outside the core connections characterize her storyline.

3) INFJ - Armin

Armin, as seen in Attack on Titan (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Advocates like Armin are perhaps the most scarce of all the personality types, yet they create a lasting impression everywhere they go. They don't want to cruise through life, instead prefer stepping up and making a mark with their idealistic and moral approach. Success for Advocate personalities is not based on money or position, but rather on the pursuit of happiness, helping others, and having a positive influence in the world.

Armin is among the most articulate INFJs ever seen, and he's a great teammate. He is always fixated on solving things which are more complicated and is a brilliant tactician. His behavior reveals that he cares about and understands the individuals he interacts with.

4) ISTP - Levi

Levi Ackerman, as seen in Attack on Titan (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Virtuosos like Levi are a rare breed of people who combine boldness with practicality. Virtuosos are noted for their intellectual mastery and ability to improvise, making them adept at solving insurmountable problems. The thirst for knowledge that virtuosos have is a boon to their professional and personal development alike.

Unlike his extraverted counterpart, Levi's thoughts are derived from a subjective basis rather than from factual evidence. He will pursue his thoughts covertly.

The series has been able to convey Levi's strong conviction in his specific set of views, which he prefers to keep private. These ideas, on the other hand, are founded on his personal experiences and an external sense of the world they live in, and are therefore an internal system of logic.

5) ENTJ - Erwin

Commanders like Erwin are able to overcome or outmaneuver challenges that seem insurmountable to the average person. Quirks such as a tendency to rationalize everything lead to numerous misinterpretations. This is when all of your misconceptions come to an end.

Aiming for possibilities that enable him to completely develop his talents and use them in exciting and promising projects is Erwin's life's mission. It is his goal to establish an objectively directed intellectual formula that governs both himself and his surroundings. This formula may be used to evaluate right and wrong.

6) ENTP - Hange

Hange Zoe, as seen in Attack on Titan (Image via Studio MAPPA)

It is not uncommon for debaters like Hange to overcome barriers that seem invincible to the average person. Hange's story is an excellent illustration of an ENTP's character arc.

Hange, who obsesses about being righteous and flawless, is the antithesis of the wacky, exuberant, carefree, and inquisitive titan research scientist. Immoralities in the universe surrounding her have begun to wear her down and make her more withdrawn, gloomy, and irritated.

7) ESTJ - Jean

Executives are some of the most pragmatic and self-assured personality types. Reliability and administrative abilities make Executives excellent at building and maintaining a comfortable and safe world for themselves, a trait not unknown to Jean. There are various ways in which an executive's commitment is beneficial, even their individual growth.

Jean Kirstein is an excellent example of a man who is initially unlikable but improves through time. At first, he's a self-centered man who just wants to join the force so that he may have a comfortable existence. That support and sacrifice from his fellow soldiers ultimately influences him to become someone who performs great things for both his friends and mankind.

8) INTP - Zeke

Zeke, as seen in Attack on Titan (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Logicians like Zeke have particular strengths and problems that have been discovered through years of study. There are darker components of this personality type as well. The enigma as to why others do not grasp them, the perpetual irritation in a society that appears dull and shallow, and the nagging concern that all of their ideas may never come to life are a part of their personality.

Attack on Titan's Zeke Yeager is a standout character and is a great example of INTP. Since his parents were leaders of the Eldian restorationists, he was expected to rescue the Eldians in Marley. He was, however, compelled to deceive them and take up arms against them. He slaughtered a large number of Survey Corps troops and fooled people all around the planet as the Beast Titan.

9) ESTP - Kenny

In terms of attractiveness, there aren't many people that can match Entrepreneurs like Kenny. Known for their capacity to improvise, they are excellent at discovering new things. Being an entrepreneur is great for many reasons, but one of the most important is the opportunity for personal development it provides.

Kenny's personality was shaped by his desire for dominance. He was a cold-blooded killer who would do whatever to accomplish his goals, even if it meant killing children. Professionally, he masked his feelings behind a fixed countenance and showed neither regret nor satisfaction in his work.

10) ENFJ - Marco

Marco, as seen in Attack on Titan (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Protagonists like Marco have a unique capacity to see a brighter future, but they don't only want to hear about what makes them exceptional. They are determined to put their unique talents to use for the benefit of others.

On his first appearance on Attack on Titan, Marco Bott is seen as one of the show's most empathetic and idealistic characters. As a result, his early demise comes as no surprise. To make matters worse, he was among the show's first big losses.

11) ESFJ - Reiner

Consuls are among the most practical personality kinds. Their interpersonal and organizational abilities make them excellent at providing a safe and stable atmosphere. Consul's commitment, like Reiner's, is priceless when it comes to developing oneself personally.

A storyline surprise that will live long in the memory is Reiner's revelation that he is the Armored Titan. His role as a friend and opponent to many of the other characters in the series has rendered him among the most intriguing characters.

12) ESFP - Sasha

Sasha Braus, as seen in Attack on Titan (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Entertainers are the most endearing and beautiful personality types. It's no surprise that Sasha has a knack for discovering new things to do and see because of her ability to improvise.

It's impossible to overstate the importance of an entertainer's energy, excitement, and down-to-earth manner. Despite her look and demeanor, Sasha has shown on multiple occasions that she is much more than a snack hoarder. She was a brave and courteous person.

13) ENFP - Connie

Campaigners are among the most inventive and captivating people on the planet. ENFPs like Connie are well-known for their optimism and ability to have a positive impact on others around them.

The characters in Attack on Titan are fantastic and deserving of all the praise they've received. Connie Springer is one of those characters who, until he proved his value, was a rather inconsequential part of the Corps. Zeke Yeager's demented experiments resulted in his mom becoming one of the sufferers.

14) ISFJ - Bertholdt

Bertholdt, as seen in Attack on Titan (Image via Studio MAPPA)

The Protectors are not individuals who only want to hear about what makes them wonderful, instead, they have qualities such as charity, patience, and perseverance.

In Attack on Titan, Bertholdt was among the most prominent characters. His appearance in Paradis as the Colossal Titan made it clear that he would be a major adversary throughout this series. But thereafter, he enlisted in the military and befriended the brave young men of the Cadet Corps.

15) INTJ - Yelena

Architect personalities like Yelena have the intellectual heft and strategic acumen to overcome seemingly insurmountable challenges. A misconstrued strength might actually hinder an architect's ability to realize his or her greatest potential.

Attack on Titan's final season makes significant narrative advancements that permanently alter the current scenario, and several new characters play crucial roles in the series' last act. One such individual is Yelena, who has a huge influence on the conflict between Marley and Eldia's warring factions.

16) INFP - Franz

Mediators are some of the most eloquent and kindhearted people in the world. Franz Kefka is able to overcome a wide range of issues with his unique abilities while brightening the lives of others around him. However, idealists and altruists might be more of a hindrance than a benefit for mediators.

Franz was a kind young guy who merely wanted peace and harmony for everybody. During the fight of the Trost District, he pledged to safeguard those close to him, including Hannah Diamant, from the Titan breach.

That is all from our end. Did you find your Attack on Titan partner based on your MBTI type? Do let us know in the comments section.

Edited by Khushi Singh