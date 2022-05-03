Which Naruto character are you, based on your MBTI (Personality test)?

Naruto's slew of characters play a variety of roles and they serve different purposes in the story. Many viewers develop a personal connection with one of Naruto's characters and feel that they can empathize with them. This is because one can relate to a character more strongly if they have the same MBTI personality type.

Personality assessment tests like the MBTI have become very popular in recent years. Isabel Briggs Myers and Katharine Briggs designed the questionnaire for the MBTI test. According to their theory, people can be divided into one of 16 distinct personality types depending on how they interact with and interpret the world around them on a daily basis. It evaluates individuals along four dimensions, namely, extraversion/introversion, intuition/sensing, feeling/thinking, and perceiving/judging.

The following list pairs Naruto characters with their MBTI type(s) in the hopes that you will find your twin, the one with whom you share the most similarities.

Who is your Naruto twin, based on your MBTI personality type?

Naruto: ENFP

The MBTI type of Naruto Uzumaki (image via Studio Pierrot)

Naruto is an ENFP, which means that he is inquisitive but airheaded, spontaneous, impulsive, energetic and rather idealistic. He is constantly devising new ideas and finding hidden meanings and patterns in combat while making connections. ENFPs like Naruto are kind, and they like assisting others in discovering and developing their own unique talents.

Sauke: INTJ

MBTI of Sasuke Uchiha (image via Studio Pierrot)

Intuition and attention allows Ni dom Sasuke to detect patterns and connect the dots behind the scenes, which is why he is often mistyped as an ISFP. Sasuke is a stickler for details, and a methodical thinker. His understanding and reasoning are founded on logic and facts alone.

As someone who is skeptical and practical, he has a lot to offer. He places great importance on objective attributes such as strength and skill. In addition, he values productivity highly, always being focused and achieving his objectives.

Shikamaru: INTP

MBTI of Shikamaru Nara (image via Studio Pierrot)

Shikamaru is a rational thinker known for his ability to remain calm under pressure and devise a successful plan of action. Usually when Shikamaru fights an opponent, he seeks to get them to the point of no return so he can analyze their actions and come up with a plan of attack. Shogi and other games such as Sudoku are among his favorite pastimes. He loathes physical labor and prefers to spend his time contemplating ideas rather than engaging in them.

Rock Lee: ESFJ

Emotional and sensitive, Lee likes to encourage others. He is polite, considerate and slightly formal in his demeanor. It's no surprise that ESFJs like Lee are committed to their work and devoted to helping others. His enthusiasm is always apparent, and he is frequently depicted sobbing and preaching principles like camaraderie and brotherhood.

Orochimaru: ENTP

When it comes to reaching their objectives, ENTPs are recognized for thinking outside the box. ENTPs stand out in a crowd because of their rarity. Due to his ability to discern possibilities, Orochimaru selected Sasuke as his new vessel. In a battle, he prefers to utilize newly invented tactics rather than the tried-and-true methods used by the other combatants.

Gaara: INFP

MBTI of Gaara, as seen in Naruto (image via Studio Pierrot)

Gaara of the Desert is one of the best illustrations of an INFP character. He was shown to be extremely gentle and caring as a child. However, he transformed into a cold-blooded assassin to compensate for his lack of social acceptance, killing for the sake of attention from people around him.

Naruto and Gaara became great friends after Gaara redeemed himself and became the chief of his tribe.

Kiba: ESTP

Kiba has many of the characteristics of a result-driven ESTP. He is always eager to get right into tasks and see them through to completion. ESTPs have a unique capacity to turn any activity into a game, and they perform best when given a concrete, realistic goal. Analytical, rational and resourceful, but also extroverted and energetic, Kiba represents a typical ESTP personality.

Ino: ESFP

MBTI of Ino Yamanaka (image via Studio Pierrot)

Like Ino, ESFPs are known for their drive to accomplish goals and their preference for engaging in activities that stimulate the senses. When she confidently believes that she will gain something from the experience, Ino embraces new opportunities. She is more prone to react than think, yet she always has a clear rationale for her actions.

Choji: ISFP

Choji is a dreamer who fears that he won't be able to settle down and have a family. When it comes to how he treats people, he has a history of having ulterior intentions. In the end, the surprise he gave Naruto for his marriage wound up being a luxury dinner arrangement for Naruto, Hinata and him, which reflects a Fi attitude rather than a Fe mindset.

Sai: ISTJ

MBTI of Sai, image via (Studio Pierrot)

Sai draws on his strengths as a keen observer, and remains self-assured and focused. He relies heavily on his memories to make sense of the world around him. Since he is shy, Sai uses factual details to understand his surroundings, a trait shared by the majority of ISTJs. He places more faith in his past experiences than on external signals, but he is adept at picking up on subtle cues rapidly even in the darkest of circumstances as a highly conscious individual.

Tsunade: ENTJ

ENTJs like Tsunade are a force to be reckoned with. They want to project a larger-than-life image, and they frequently succeed. Their stature isn't simply based on their own activities, but also on the activities of the team that support them. It's crucial for them to acknowledge the contributions, abilities, and needs of their support system from an emotional standpoint.

Itachi: INFJ

MBTI of Itachi Uchiha (image via Studio Pierrot)

Itachi from Naruto clearly exhibits the characteristics of a Ni dominant personality type. In his youth, he contemplated the purpose of life and death. When he's stumped by these questions, he doesn't turn to anybody else for help, but instead tries to sort things out using his own interpretation. His fighting style is characterized by a heavy emphasis on deceit.

Later in life, he develops a complex GenJutsu to fool his adversaries and control their behavior. It's all about the future for him, and he often predict what's going to occur before it actually occurs. He uses that insight to develop tactics and backup plans.

Temari: ESTJ

Temari is a typical ESTJ. She asserts a commanding presence that thrives on delegation and assertion of authority. She's very detail-oriented and realistic, but also conventional in that she respects traditions and norms so she adheres to them meticulously. She has a great memory, and often pays attention to even the tiniest nuances that other people can overlook.

Asuma: ISTP

In general, ISTPs like Asuma are reticent or even distant. The ISTP is tolerant and non-judgmental, taking sensory input and studying how things operate as they go about their day. As a rule, they tend to focus on the current demands of the situation rather than becoming bogged down in long-term planning. Moreover, ISTPs are frequently said to have a laid-back attitude toward other people despite being quiet. However, ISTPs also have a reputation for being lacking empathy.

ENFJ: Jiraiya

MBTI of Jiraiya sensei (image via Studio Pierrot)

A skilled Ne user, Jiraiya is an outgoing perceiver. A gypsy, he goes wherever he pleases whenever he pleases. Furthermore, in addition to roaming about the world after the war and abandoning his team to care for a few children for many years, he spends a significant amount of time at the center of an active conflict. He can be easily distracted.

Moreover, Jiraiya has a large collection of jutsu at his disposal. His strong desire to help others makes him rather idealistic in his approach. In several exchanges with Naruto, he makes his values and principles clear.

Did you find your Naruto MBTI twin?

