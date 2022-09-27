Will Naruto become the main character ever again? Explained

The Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga and anime are progressing steadily. The manga is at a crucial stage, and it's undoubtedly relying on the new generation for some of the most critical missions. One of the things that fans of the prequel series want to know is whether or not the Seventh Hokage will ever become the main character again.

This is an interesting question, and one of the main reasons why fans want him to be the main character is that people grew up watching him become a better shinobi. However, will that be enough for writers to portray Naruto as the main character again?

If we look at the patterns within the series and specific themes explored so far, it will give us a fair idea about whether the Seventh Hokage will become the main character again.

Analyzing some of the themes that will answer whether Naruto will become the main character again

While plenty of fans want to see Naruto in his prime and become the main character of the Boruto series, it is highly unlikely that this will be the case.

Insanity 💀 @Insanity_Killzz @edlope11 Well Kakashi did say that the future generation would always surpass the previous generation 🙃 @edlope11 Well Kakashi did say that the future generation would always surpass the previous generation 🙃

One of the recurring themes is that the future generation will always surpass the current generation. That is the rule that governs the Boruto series. One might argue that kids were born in a relatively calm atmosphere and, therefore, will not be as skilled as their parents. However, one thing that we need to understand is that their combat capabilities are often exceptional.

Anime INA @Anime_INA "The next generation will always surpass the previous one. It's one of the never ending cycles of life." - Kakashi (Naruto) "The next generation will always surpass the previous one. It's one of the never ending cycles of life." - Kakashi (Naruto)

Hashirama, who was considered the God of Shinobi, was one of the strongest ninjas to have ever existed. However, people like Naruto and Sasuke surpassed him, proving that the future generation will always be stronger than the previous generation. This is one of the main reasons why Naruto will not be the main character in the Boruto series again. Certain events have taken place in the series, proving the above statement.

One thing that is common in most shonen anime and manga series is that an overpowered character appears weaker to make way for a new protagonist. In this case, Naruto was made substantially weaker after Kurama's death. The Nine-Tailed Fox sacrificed its life when Baryon Mode was used to defeat Isshiki Otsutsuki.

From a writer's perspective, this event was a blatant setup for characters like Boruto and Kawaki to take over as the series' main characters. This is the same reason Sasuke's Rinnegan was also destroyed in the series.

In the first episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Kawaki and Boruto are grown-ups, and the entire village looks like it was destroyed. During that conversation, Kawaki threatened to send the protagonist to the same place where he sent the Seventh Hokage. Clearly, characters like Kawaki and Boruto are taking over the series as the main characters and will eventually surpass the Seventh Hokage.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far